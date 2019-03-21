Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF: A Solution In Search Of A Problem?

We take a deep dive into the fund and figure out if it makes sense for your portfolio.

During the years I have warned investors about blindly investing in a "sexy" ETF idea without first understanding the underlying index and how the fund works.

One thing that investors need to understand is that ETFs were primarily trading vehicles. They are not, or at least were not designed to be long-term investments hoping to generate alpha. To a sponsor, the primary goal is to gather assets while following the index. It's not to generate alpha, to provide above market returns or to preserve capital.

Another concept that goes hand in hand with this is chasing a distribution. While closed-end fund investors will certainly understand that a high distribution comes with a price, ETF investors are less receptive of this and will in many times explain higher distributions by lower ETF fees or the fund's ability to access a hard to reach area of the market where returns are higher.

Some sponsors will certainly push that notion with attractive ETF names such as "high income" and "high yield."

When "high income" is not enough, there is always "super" such as with the Global X SuperDividend line of funds.

In the past we looked at the very popular Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) and found that despite the fund distributing a higher rate of income, it's overall performance was meaningfully lacking. This stemmed from the underlying index which was designed to track high distributions, and not quality of those distributions. If you have not yet, please take a look at "Global X SuperDividend ETF: Is It Really That Bad?" and "Global X SuperDividend ETF: Still Not Super."

Today, I wanted to take a look at another fund on Seeking Alpha's focus list, and in the same "SuperDividend" family, the Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET).

Is it just as "super bad?" Or merely misunderstood? Let's take a look.

Investment Case

Generally speaking, in a diversified portfolio, either for growth or income, you will want to have un-correlated assets. As such, REITs are an asset class you will almost aways will find in such a portfolio.

When discussing REITs, investors will typically think of real estate investments. These can be publicly traded or private REITs investing in commercial properties such as office buildings, shopping centers, industrial complexes or single family or multi family properties.

REITs however are not just real estate and in fact there also are mREITs, or mortgage REITs. These are trusts that invest in pools of mortgage.

Despite being "real estate," mREITs are completely different animals and carry different risks, namely leverage.

Both however will provide a nice stream of income.

The GlobalX fund focuses on the 30 highest yielding REITs.

Source: GlobalX

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Global X

Index: Solactive Global SuperDividend REIT Index

AUM: Approximately $171 million (3/19/2019)

Historical Style: Global High Yield REITs.

Investment Objectives: Seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Global SuperDividend REIT Index.

Number of Holdings: 30 securities.

Current Yield: 8.07%. 30-Day SEC Yield

Inception Date: 3/16/2015.

Fees: .59%.

Source: YCharts & Global X

The Index and The Fund

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) follows the Solactive Global SuperDividend REIT Index.

The Index

Even though the ETF was launched in 2015, the underlying index has been around since 1/29/2010 and is currently made up of 30 holdings.

Solactive does an OK job discussing the index methodology, however Global X does not include much information on the fund's website.

Unlike other indexes we have seen from Nasdaq and others, with the Solactive index we do have to go back and forth a tad in the methodology documents. I have done the hard work for you so let's take a look.

The index starts with the list of securities in the "selection pool."

A selection pool is essentially the investment universe.

The pool is made up of REITs trading on a regulated stock exchange, that have a market capitalization of at least 100 million USD and an average daily trading volume of at least $5 million in the last three months.

Lastly, the REIT must have a "stable" dividend forecast. Unfortunately, all this means however is that "there's no official announcement as of the Selection Day that dividend payments will be canceled or significantly reduced in the future."

To that I ask... "what is 'significantly?'"

Source: Solactive

From the selection pool, Solactive selects the 60 companies with the largest dividend yield.

From those 60, Solactive selects the 30 with the lowest volatility.

Once a quarter, the index components are screened for dividend cuts or negative outlook and are replaced as necessary.

Beyond that, the index is ordinarily adjusted on the last business day in January.

The index looks at all REITs and does not focus on any type nor puts any limitations on REIT-type weightings.

You can find the index fact sheet here, the methodology here and the website here.

Looking at the top 10 holdings shows us a portfolio made up of a number of commonly discussed REITs. ABR, PK, LI, APLE, VER, STWD, ARI, BXMT, PMT and LADR make up 35.15% of the overall ETF.

Source: YCharts

Unfortunately Global X does not do a good job on their website in showing the asset allocation. Only on the quarterly fact sheet do they have a better breakdown.

Due to the focus on the highest yields, more than 43% of the portfolio was invested in mortgage REITs as of the last fact sheet, 12/31/2018.

Source: Global X Fact Sheet Q4 2018

Furthermore, despite being global, the securities are largely US-based.

Source: YCharts

Despite modest performance, the fund has been fairly successful in raising capital. The current $171 million is surely enough to pay its organizational expenses but is quite a bit lower than its other SuperDividend funds.

The fund flows have also been positive over most observed time periods.

Source: YCharts

Performance

Year to date, the fund has done quite well and has achieved a 10.44% total return. The price per share increased 8.99%. This was in line with other funds and a broader market bounce in 2019.

The last year has been volatile, but the fund did earn 12.84% total return, while the underlying price per share increased just 4.29%.

Looking back three years, we see the importance of income as a component of total return.

SRET achieved a 38.95% total return while the price per share increased 9.19% over the last three years.

Looking back through to since inception, the fund has achieved a total return of 35.5%, while the underlying price per share declined 2.56%.

On an absolute basis, the fund could have done far worse. This can likely be attributed to the fact that the number of REITs available for investment is lower, thus less opportunities to get hurt chasing the wrong securities, as we saw in the broader equity fund (SDIV).

Competition wise, this is unique as the fund can appeal to two groups. It can appeal to traditional REIT investors along with income investors who are not tied to any one sector.

On the mortgage REIT side, we can compare it with the VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT).

Furthermore, we can look at it against a pure diversified real estate REIT ETF such as the Schwab US REIT ETF (SCHH) and the Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) which I discussed in the past.

As this ETF is focused on high income, we also can look at it against some levered and unlevered real estate closed end funds such as the Cohen & Steers REIT & Pref CEF (RNP), the unlevered Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty CEF (RFI), and two Nuveen CEFs I have discussed, the Nuveen Real Asset Income (JRI) and Real Estate Investments (JRS) funds.

Year to date, the Global X fund was totally outperformed on a total return basis by every investment except the VanEck Mortgage REIT ETF.

Over the previous 12 months, accounting for the 2018 sell off, SRET is still fairly easily outperformed by the more volatile funds. Interestingly, the Nuveen Short Term REIT (NURE) was the best performing fund in large part due to losing less in Q4.

Going back to the earliest common date in late 2016, we can find that the two actively managed Cohen & Steers funds continued to outperform SRET. The VanEck mortgage REIT was the top performer and my ETF choice, the Nuveen Short Term REIT just trailed the Global X fund.

If we take out the Nuveen fund which was launched in December 2016 we can get a longer common period.

Going back through to inception, we do find that SRET did OK. While it outperformed the purely-focused US REIT ETF, and two levered closed-end funds which were hit quite hard, SRET also trailed the balanced VanEck Mortgage REIT ETF and both of the actively managed Cohen & Steers closed end funds.

Overall, the results are both surprising and not surprising.

What's not surprising is that we saw quality active managers outperform the passive strategy. What is surprising however is that SRET did not underperform as badly as the other SuperDividend funds we looked at.

Bottom Line

Once again, I'm glad I looked at this ETF.

Overall, the ETF is a solution to a problem, although I don't believe anyone actually had that problem.

From a marketing perspective this would be an easy fund to sell... "It's an all in one solution to picking the highest income producing REITs."

The challenge is, I don't believe that's how investors should be looking at it. Rather than focusing on the highest income, it's more prudent to understand how sustainable that income is and aim to achieve a high total return.

While shopping for the highest-paying money market or CD makes sense, it certainly does not work that way with REITs which have multiple variables.

Furthermore, I'm personally not a fan of mixing traditional real estate REITs and mortgage REITs, especially in ONE fund which does not make the distinction between the two.

With the index, I admire Solactive for putting in a safety perspective, but their definition of "stable" is "as long as the dividend cut was not announced." Instead, I would love to see it focus on dividend coverage or payout ratios.

This is perhaps my biggest issue with the fund. I can certainly see after a credit sell off this ETF and the underlying index would be chasing the high yields in mREITs, even if they are in free fall. Unfortunately as this fund did not exist in 2008, we won't know.

As such, I would lean toward the direction of getting both, a solid real estate fund and a separate mortgage REIT fund. Then you, as the investor, can decide what you want to have exposure to. If you want someone else to decide it for you, then pick one of the many closed-end funds or open-end funds which do that every day.

In the ETF space, do take a look at my two articles on the Nuveen ETF, "Nuveen 'Short-Term' REIT Fund: Good Fund, Bad Name?" and "NURE: Short Term Update Of A Short Term REIT ETF." Income Idea members can read "Income Idea - NURE: Short Term Update Of A Short Term REIT ETF."

In the near future I also will take a look at the two Cohen & Steers closed-end funds.

So, there you go. Thanks for reading! I hope that was helpful and look forward to your questions or comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.