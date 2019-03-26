Lyft Drives Onto Investors' Maps (Podcast)

We look for the right comparison for the new company and where it fits in the current climate.

It's both a new type of innovator and a classic model of getting people from one place to another. So how does that get valued?

Lyft is the first of the ride-sharing giants to come to the US markets, and maybe the biggest 'sharing economy' company to come public.

By Daniel Shvartsman

Big company IPOs generate a lot of excitement even though they might be, eh, not the biggest opportunities. The Facebook (FB) IPO remains imprinted in my mind as an example of an IPO that had a lot of hype and popped - though of course, yes, the IPO was very successful for Facebook in raising money, and yes, the company ended up being a fabulous investment from IPO. But the point is that when there are a lot of eager buyers to get a piece of a company's growth, and a lot of eager sellers looking to monetize early investments in that said company, it's more often a seller's market than not.

Mike is fascinated with the 'stache. Image source: The Verge.

We talk about Lyft's (LYFT) pending IPO on this week's podcast, but we're not very focused on whether the company is a buy or a sell on day one. Instead, building on John Engle's analysis of the company, we tried to assess whether the company has a positive valuation and what its outlook is. Mike, a power user for Lyft, went Peter Lynch style on his approach to the company and its widening moat in the ride-hailing/people-moving industry. He also dropped an audacious comp for Lyft that might help elucidate the company's end state. I, a grouchy cynic, have questions. Have a listen.

Topics covered:

2:00 minute mark - The profit outlook for Lyft

6:30 - Does sales & marketing build long-term returns, and a Spanish case study of the regulatory issues for ride-hailing companies

12:45 - The market growth potential for Lyft and peers

17:30 - What is core usage of Lyft, and what is Lyft's customer stickiness?

22:30 - Lyft vs. Uber

27:00 - The new boss same as the old boss for getting a ride?

36:00 - Corporate trust and our changing cultural norms

39:15 - Lyft's ultimate business model and whether it is a tech company

44:30 - The right comp for Lyft

54:00 - What to watch in the months/years ahead

A couple articles we cited in this podcast were of course, Professor Aswath Damodaran's analysis of the company (he too assigned positive value to Lyft like Mike did!), and this article by new author Hudson Far West on the path to profitability for Lyft, which runs through the insurance line (supported by Lyft's statements themselves?).

So, what do you think about Lyft? Does it have a future? Is it a transformation from cab companies? Does it matter with Uber (UBER) pending? Chime in below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Mike nor I have any positions in any stocks mentioned. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.