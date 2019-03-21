Tiffany: What To Expect In Q4 Earnings Report

Tiffany (TIF) is a solid company but reported slightly lower than expected revenue growth in holiday sales report due to lower spending by foreign tourists (primarily Chinese). This indicates that the softening of China economy will impact Tiffany.

Tiffany beat the Street in 3 quarters of the last 4 quarters. What do you expect when the company reports its fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 earnings on Friday, March 22?

Analysts expect revenue of $1.33 billion and EPS of $1.60 for Q4-2018. The earnings estimate implies negative 4.17% YoY growth.

What To Expect In Q4 Earnings Report

The focus of the article is a deep-dive into the earnings to assess the key opportunities by taking into consideration the historical growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

1. Sources of Revenue:

(Source: 10-Q SEC Filings)

Tiffany generates worldwide revenue from Jewelry collections (54% of revenue), Engagement jewelry (27% of revenue), and remaining from Designer jewelry & others. Worldwide net sales increased by 4% YoY to $1.01 billion in Q3-2018 and 10% YoY to $3.12 year to date due to increased sales in all regions and product categories.

But does this trend continue in Q4-2018?

Holiday Period Sales Results: Tiffany reported its holiday period sales results for the two months ended Dec.-2018. Management projected modest year-over-year growth but slightly miss the guidance. Worldwide net sales declined by 1% to $1.04 billion due to lower spending by foreign tourists and softening demand. Total net sales declined by 1% YoY in the Americas, 3% YoY in Asia-Pacific, 4% YoY in Europe, and increased by 4% YoY in Japan. Investors must be keen to look for revenue growth in the Q4-2018 earnings report. I believe the worldwide revenue growth will not be negative for Q4-2018 because the trade war uncertainties eased a bit after December and growth must have increased in Asia-Pacific and tourist (primarily Chinese) spending in Americas and Europe. In a nutshell, Tiffany will meet the FY-2018 guidance for revenue growth between 6% and 7%.

2. Gross Profit Margin:

(Source: 10-Q SEC Filings)

Gross Profit Margin TTM: Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) 61.59%, Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) 61.04%, Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) 37.99%, and Tiffany 63.18%. This clearly indicates that Tiffany has outperformed peers and investors would love to watch Tiffany doing the same in Q4 earnings.

Margin Expansion (sign of healthy business): In Q3-2018, gross margins increased by 70 basis points YoY to 62.2% compared to 61.5%. Year-to-date gross margins increased by 110 basis points YoY to 63.1% compared to 62.0%. Tiffany benefited from favorable product input costs, lower wholesale sales of diamonds, and sales leverage on fixed costs.

Economic Moat: When I look at gross margins, the first thing I look for is margin expansion. The stability of the gross margin indicates that the company is able to withstand competition and economic cycles. Tiffany gross profit margins are better than peers and improving. This indicates an economic moat for the company.

But does this trend continue in Q4-2018?

Tiffany has projects that are looking at ways to cost reduction across design and construction, information technology, a strategic sourcing team, and a corporate services team. Also, have teams dedicated to marketing and design and construction as well as packaging. I believe Tiffany will continue margin expansion in Q4-2018, but flat or negative revenue growth will adversely impact gross profit margin. The investor should keep close eyes on this metric because gross margin is economic moat for Tiffany.

Another question investor should ask whether gross margin expansion translates into a better bottom line?

3. Operating Income:

(Source: 10-Q SEC Filings)

In Q3-2018, operating margins decreased by 430 basis points YoY to 12.5% compared to 16.8%. Year-to-date operating margins decreased by 90 basis points YoY to 16.7% compared to 17.6%. Now, the investor should ask a question that what went wrong with operating income margin (because gross profit was improving and operating margin decreasing)? Tiffany's operating margin is decreasing because of SG&A expenses.

SG&A Expenses:

In Q3-2018, SG&A expenses (as a percentage of sales) increased by 500 basis points YoY to 49.7% compared to 44.7%. Year-to-date operating margins increased by 200 basis points YoY to 46.4% compared to 44.4%. In Q2-2018, Tiffany initiated higher strategic investment spending, which is intended to enhance long-term sustainable revenue growth. These initiatives have increased SG&A expenses and negatively impacted operating margins. Other factors like higher labor and incentive compensation costs and store occupancy expenses also impacted margins.

But does this trend continue in Q4-2018?

Yes, I believe strategic investment spending will increase SG&A expenses and negatively impact operating margin and bottom line. Strategic investment spending in the areas of technology, visual merchandising, digital and store presentations is necessary to generate long-term growth. Investors should be comfortable with higher spending only if this translates into revenue growth.

Conclusion: Tiffany is a solid company but reported slightly lower than expected revenue growth in holiday sales report due to lower spending by foreign tourists (primarily Chinese). This indicates that the softening of China economy will impact Tiffany. Gross profit margin will continue margin expansion due to favorable input cost and higher strategic spending will negatively impact margins in Q4-2018.

Risk

Trade War: Americas and Asia-Pacific segment consists of 70% of total revenue. Investors should be careful that severe trade tariffs will impact economic growth. This will lead to lower spending on products like jewelry.

World GDP: Tiffany generates revenue from different geographies and lower economic growth will lead to lower spending on products like jewelry.

Strong U.S. dollar: Strong U.S. dollar will impact the revenue because Tiffany generates revenue from different geographies.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Tiffany is a solid company but investors have to watch closely the impact of strategic investment spending on revenue growth. In general, investors are not comfortable with the scenario of declining revenue growth and margins. Therefore, the investor would like to have a management comment on the road map for better margins. I would recommend investors to hold until revenue growth stabilizes a bit and operating margin stop the declining trend.

