How I Earn High And Passive Income From Rental Properties

A lot of investors are turning to real estate in 2019, and rightfully so!

Rental properties are very popular among income investors and retirees. How do I know? All my rental-related articles receive a lot of comments and attention.

Especially in 2019, as the stock market is still hovering near all-time highs and bonds are yielding very little - I believe that rental property investment can help investors achieve their financial goals.

I'm not the only one to believe so. In a recent survey, 97 percent of investors indicated that they intend to increase capital allocation to real estate in the next 18 months. When you consider that real estate has historically generated higher rates of return with lesser risk than most stocks and bonds, this is not really a surprise to us:

Why is Real Estate so Powerful?

Let’s look at a practical example with my very first rental investment. Here's a picture of it: a ~450 square feet apartment in a small student city in Germany:

I bought this apartment back in 2013 for about $50,000 and the market rent at the time was about $500 per month. I financed a large portion of it with a low interest rate mortgage from a French bank with which I had good connections.

Let’s Make a Quick Calculation:

Monthly Rent $500

Monthly Operating Expenses $200

Monthly NOI $300

Annual NOI $300 x 12 = $3,600

Unlevered Cash-on-Cash 3,600 / 50,000 = 7.2%

Then you finance half of it with a cheap mortgage at a 4% interest rate and you get your expected total return above 10%. Add a few percentage points of appreciation from inflation, and you get closer to 15%.

Now, this was my first attempt at real estate investing so I have no doubt that an experienced investor could do better. Still, it shows the power of real estate investing:

It pays high income that's relatively secure. It's not very volatile. It's simple, predictable and consistent. It protects against inflation. You can expect 10-15% annual returns.

Now compare this to investing in the S&P 500 (SPY) which sits at close to all-time highs and pays a 1.8% dividend yield.

I don’t know about you, but I pick the rental any day of the week:

So why do so many investors pick the S&P 500 instead?

Well, the returns from rental properties do not come for free. In fact, I can tell you first hand that it is a lot of work and worrying. The management can become very intense, and therefore, most investors are rightfully reluctant to investing in rentals:

Finding good quality tenants: Advertising online, making house showings, running credit checks, assessing the tenant's integrity through interviews.

Advertising online, making house showings, running credit checks, assessing the tenant's integrity through interviews. Legal work: Signing the lease, getting a deposit, setting up a limited liability company, finding a good lawyer for when the need comes.

Signing the lease, getting a deposit, setting up a limited liability company, finding a good lawyer for when the need comes. Maintenance: Roofs will leak, toilets will get clogged, carpet will get stained, etc.

Roofs will leak, toilets will get clogged, carpet will get stained, etc. Contractors: Interview them, check any referrals, manage and control the work and cost.

Interview them, check any referrals, manage and control the work and cost. Customer service: Tenants will call you at all time of the day and night. Some will be easier to handle, and some will be extremely picky and difficult. You will know what you got only once the lease is signed and the person moves in.

Tenants will call you at all time of the day and night. Some will be easier to handle, and some will be extremely picky and difficult. You will know what you got only once the lease is signed and the person moves in. Financial stress: A rental investment is likely to represent a significant portion of our net worth, and it will cause financial stress whenever repairs come up, property taxes are raised, tenants do not pay their rent on time or at all, you get sued by tenants or contractors, banks require payments.

You get the point. This is NOT a passive investment and taking care of all of this work next to a full-time job can quickly become a burden that's simply not worth taking - regardless of how high the return may be. You can delegate some or all of it to a property manager, but you will still need to work, but now also pay a manager.

And, it does not end here. Having ventured into private equity real estate for a while, I can tell you that sooner or later:

You will get sued. You will have social issues with your tenants. You will get threatened by angry tenants, contractors, brokers, other. You will get tenants that completely trash your property. Some tenants won't pay their rent and refuse to move out. Calls in the middle of the night are not a myth. Surprises, surprises, and more surprises.

To be perfectly clear, a rental may still be a very good investment if you are willing to tackle the challenges. I'm simply stating the reasons why most investors settle for stocks and decide to skip rental investments.

My Passive Approach to Rental Investing To Generate High Income

My rental investment was pretty good. I earned a good amount of cash flow, and managed to even sell the property at a small profit three years later.

Still, I would not do it again. Why?

It's a huge hassle that was not worth taking once I learned about REITs These are publicly-traded companies that invest in real estate, and as such, by buying shares of REITs, investors can participate in the return of large real estate portfolios.

I know that many rental investors are very skeptical about REITs, but please have an open mind and consider the five following points:

Professional management: All the unpleasant work is managed by professionals in a highly cost-efficient way thanks to economies of scale. These are people who do this full time, have great resources, and are likely to do a better job than you. Liquidity and low transaction cost: Unlike rentals that are highly illiquid and involve up to 10% in transaction costs on day 1, REITs are publicly listed, and shares can be traded in one click of mouse at minimal cost. Diversification: When you invest in a REIT, you own an interest in a portfolio of 10s or 100s of properties. As such, your risks are well mitigated as compared to owning one or two rentals. Passive Income: REITs must, by law, pay out 90% of their net income in dividends to shareholders. In this sense, without putting in any work, you will be earning very consistent income from a passive investment. Better long-term returns: Research shows that REITs (VNQ) outperform private real estate by up to ~4% per year in the long run, thanks to scale advantages, cost efficiencies, better management practices, and higher cash flow growth:

Source

If I'm able to achieve similar results with REITs, why would I venture into rental investing? Honestly, even if my REIT returns were lower than my rental returns, I would stick with REITs because of the lower risk and effort.

Even better, with REITs, if you know what are doing, you may often find very good deals with individual opportunities selling at materially less than the underlying value of the real estate.

As an example: Back in January, we identified a REIT (RESI) that owned a portfolio of more than 15,000 single family houses on sale at a 50% discount to the private market value of the real estate. It's just common sense that buying real estate for materially less than what it's worth is a strategy that can result in outsized cash flow and appreciation in the long run.

Since making our investment, the shares have returned closed to 20% in less than three months:

Obviously, it does not always work out this well. We occasionally also suffer losses (e.g WPG, UNIT) but when you build a diversified portfolio of deeply undervalued REITs, you can target high returns that even outperform most rental investors. In our real-money portfolio at High Yield Landlord, we aim to do just that by putting the favorable math of real estate investing on steroids.

Our secret? We spend hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars researching for solid REITs that trade at large discounts to NAV and high dividend yields. As a result, we are able to achieve superior dividend yields (currently 8.12% weighted average in our portfolio) at sustainable dividend payout ratios (currently 70.4% weighted average in our portfolio), thereby giving us strong current income and superior total returns over time when you account or growth and appreciation.

This is not, however, possible for everyone. We do this full time, it's our only focus, we have great resources, and access to management teams to conduct interviews. (Disclosure: the objective of High Yield Landlord is to streamline this research process to the public and allow interested members to emulate our strategy.)

Bottom Line - Don't Let Tenants, Toilets, and Trash Ruin Your Life

Rental investments come with many benefits including high and consistent income, long-term appreciation and inflation protection. On the other hand, they also come with significant managerial burdens - making them unsuitable for most investors. REITs offer similar exposure and income but with the added benefits of professional management, liquidity, low transaction cost, diversification, true passive income and long-term outperformance. The best active REIT investors have managed to reach up to 22% annual returns over the past decades:

Source

This is what we aim to do by specializing in REIT investing. We want to maximize our chances of generating high total returns with limited risk while remaining liquid and in control of our real estate investment. We believe that the best way to achieve this is by investing in REITs, not in private rental properties.

A Note about REIT Investing: To succeed as a REIT investor and earn high consistent income, we recommend to:

Closely monitor your REITs, including quarterly NOI and FFO performance.

Diversify your REIT portfolio with at least ten companies (there are over 200 publicly traded REITs, so please be selective).

Identify REITs with strong long-term fundamentals but affected by temporary challenges causing their valuation to decline and yields to rise.

Be ready to take advantage of market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points.

If you liked this report, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss future articles.

High Yield Landlord recently became the #1 ranked service in real estate on Seeking Alpha. To ensure that the quality of our service remains at its highest, we will increase memberships rates and then soon after, close memberships completely. Subscribe now and secure yourself one of our last discounted spots. If you are looking to expand your real estate investments in 2019, take action now and find out why over 300 investors follow the "High Yield Landlord" approach to real estate investing. For more information click HERE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG; UNIT (ALL STOCKS IN CORE PORTFOLIO AT HIGH YIELD LANDLORD). I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.