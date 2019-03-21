Should We Fear Insider Selling?

One of the most commonly heard complaints among market pundits lately is that the stock market rally is suffering a loss of momentum. There are in fact a large and growing number of analysts who’ve embraced this view. They also believe that once the rally has petered out, stocks have nowhere to go but down since it is nothing but momentum that is holding them up. The bears also point to a recent spike in selling among corporate insiders as evidence to support their claim. In today’s report, we’ll look at evidence which dispels this belief and puts the insider selling into perspective. I’ll show that instead of a bear market rally being underway, the evidence points instead to a bull market which is undergoing a period of rest and consolidation.

As if on cue, a plethora of articles have appeared in the mainstream press lately promoting the idea that another market plunge is approaching. The common thesis behind these articles seems to be that the rally which began on Dec. 24 was merely a bear market recoil rally and is running out of steam. Once the last bit of upside momentum has been exhausted from the rally, it will be a case of “look out below!” if this thesis is to be believed.

In recent weeks there has been no shortage of bearish market calls from reputable brokerage and investment banking firms. Joining the list of bears recently is Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson, who warned that those who expect the market to keep rallying in the face of falling earnings estimate will be disappointed. He cited tighter monetary policies in the U.S. and China and an above-capacity domestic economy to support his bearish bias.

Meanwhile, one of last year’s top-performing hedge funds made the news recently when it proclaimed that selling stocks and buying gold has the potential to be the “trade of the century”. Tavi Costa, global macro analyst at Crescat Capital LLC, told Bloomberg that he believes economic data is pointing to a recession in 2020 or 2021. He said his firm is currently long gold in yuan terms and is short global equities to a large degree.

Crescat also cited a spike in corporate insiders currently selling stocks as one reason why his firm is bearish on equities. The firm’s full report on its bearish outlook offered the following graph as evidence that insider selling has reached huge proportions.

Source: Crestcat Capital, LLC

Seasoned investors realize that insider selling statistics should never be taken at face value. Even the above graph shows that there were other conspicuous spikes in insider selling which didn’t produce a significant decline in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) – most notably the one in mid-2016. Even in those instances when increased insider selling preceded a downturn in the SPX, there was often a lag of several months before deterioration in the market became apparent.

Another example of how insider selling patterns can be deceptive was seen in about two years ago when a February 2017 report from a Vickers Weekly Insiders revealed that “Insider selling has jumped again, and this time to levels rarely seen”. In late February 2017, Vickers found that insiders’ sale transactions on the NYSE outnumbered purchase transactions by a more than 11-to-1 ratio, or 3.5 standard deviations above the mean. From this Vickers concluded that it “would seem to imply that equities might be ripe for some level of correction”. Yet what followed the insider selling spike of early 2017 was nothing more than a lateral trend in the SPX, a “pause that refreshes” in an ongoing bull market (see below chart).

Source: BigCharts

How can investors know whether or not a significant increase in insider selling is pronounced enough to have bearish implications for stocks? One way of making this determination is to look at an important data series which has always signified a coming bear market. I’m referring to credit spreads, which have a tendency to rise prior to a major market event. The latest example of rising spreads preceding a stock market decline occurred in the last three months of 2018 prior to the December meltdown. Shown here is the ICE BofAML U.S. High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread. This indicator is useful for discerning a liquidity problem in the financial market. As you can see here, the credit spread has pulled back sharply from last year’s peak which suggests there are no significant liquidity concerns or problems in the credit market. The last two times the U.S. economy faced a serious threat – in 2015 and 2018 – a spike in insider selling was accompanied by a significant rise in credit spreads. At the present time, spreads are falling which undermines the bears’ message of gloom.

Source: St. Louis Fed

It should also be noted that after a brief pullback in 2016, U.S. corporate profits continue to surge as measured by S&P 500 earnings per share and quarterly annualized economy-wide corporate profits (NIPA). This is reflected in the following graph from Scott Grannis’ latest blog. This shows the bull market in stocks is still supported by the all-important fundamental factor. It also suggests that the recent calls for a bear market are based on tenuous evidence at best.

Source: Calafia Beach Pundit

As for the notion that the stock market is losing momentum and is in danger of collapsing, the following graph undermines that claim. Shown here is the 4-week rate of change of the NYSE new 52-week highs and low since the start of 2019. This is my favorite way of measuring the market’s internal momentum and is based on the incremental demand for equities. Only when this indicator is sharply declining over a period of several days is there a reason to fear a major decline in the broad market. That isn’t the case right now; instead, the indicator shows a leveling off in the market’s forward momentum. However, the trend of NYSE cumulative new highs minus lows remains up. This is enough to show that the stock market’s overall internal condition is still healthy. It would take a collapse of this indicator to cause me to pull in my horns and embrace a defensive posture.

Source: WSJ

In the final analysis, evidence ranging from credit spreads to market internals to corporate profits continues to support an intermediate-term (3-9 month) bullish thesis for stocks. Claims that the market is setting up for another major plunge should be ignored as noise, at least until the weight of technical and fundamental evidence lines up in support of those claims. For now, investors are justified in maintaining a bullish posture and should avoid the potentially dangerous temptation to sell short.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest using a stop-loss slightly under the $30.00 level for this ETF on an intraday basis. Only if this level is violated will I move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamental sound stocks in the top-performing real estate, consumer staples, and healthcare sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, XLE, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.