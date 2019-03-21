Reckitt Benckiser: King Of Consumer Health (Part 1)

As a producer of long-lived consumer brands, Reckitt Benckiser (RB) affords shareholders the opportunity to benefit from a high quality, instantly recognisable, reputable portfolio of products purchased by households world-wide. The shares may be purchased at a forward free cash flow equity yield of 6.5%. Factoring in future earnings growth of 3-4%, driven by price, mix and market expansion provides shareholders with 10% prospective returns. Moreover, returns may be bolstered by acquisitions, which affords the company the opportunity to utilise low-cost leverage. The company has a history of making accretive transactions and using the balance sheet efficiently to maximise shareholder returns.

Reckitt has managed to increase gross margins by 830 basis points since 2000 and its EBIT margin by 960 basis points over the same time frame. This has been achieved by reducing the marginal cost of production for existing products by pushing more volume through a fixed manufacturing base. It is also driven by new product launches providing improved consumer benefit, which are priced higher than its true implementation cost. Over time, the cost base will continue to be chipped away through outsourcing, supplier concentration and centralised procurement of raw materials.

A core focus is increasing Reckitt's exposure to the attractive consumer healthcare business, where it is already dominant in cold and coughs and analgesics. Through leading brands such as Durex, Neurofen, Mucinex, Gaviscon, and Scholl, the healthcare division accounts for three-quarters of Reckitt's profits. The balance is generated from the Home-Hygiene segment, which includes leading brands such as Vanish, Lysol and Finnish; and number two brands such as Air Wick, Mortein, and Harpic. Whilst this segment has underperformed its potential in recent years, the new business structure provides for more autonomous management focused on reinvigorating growth and margin expansion.

The roster of brands has been supplemented with infant nutritional brands, Enfamil and Nutramigen through the acquisition of Mead Johnson. Despite fragmentation, consumer health categories enjoy robust pricing power, given brand affinity and lower frequency of purchase. Competition is mainly derived from traditional pharmaceutical companies who are less well equipped at production innovation and marketing.

As developed economies continue to recover, Reckitt is ideally placed to benefit from a pick-up in consumer spending, particularly in southern Europe which has endured a multi-year period of stagnation.

Revenue Exposure by Country

Source: Company Reports

Moreover, there is a long runway for growth, given low penetration across core categories in emerging economies, with potential for further uptake in developed markets. Reckitt has exposure to surface care, dishwasher detergent, stain remover and fabric care, which are extremely under-penetrated in emerging markets.

Category Penetration across Developed Markets vs. Emerging Markets

Source: Company Reports

A History Marked by Steady Territorial Expansion and Bolt-on Acquisitions

Reckitt Benckiser was formed in December 1999 through the merger of Colman and Benckiser. Pre-merger, Reckitt & Colman had the following sales mix: household (79% of revenue), pharmaceutical (12%), and food (9%). The pharmaceutical division was subsequently renamed Heath and Personal Care to combine the fast-growing pharmaceuticals with slower growing but well positioned antiseptic (Dettol), depilatories (Immac, Veet), gastro-intestinal (Gaviscon, Fybogel, Senokot), analgesics (Dispirin, Lemsip) and denture products (Steradent, Kukident). Since the merger, the company has expanded through 'white space' developments, or a mix of geographical roll-out, category extension (enabling companies to increase shelf space whilst limiting the risk of cannibalisation), premiumisation (i.e. launching a more expensive line in a category where the brand is already successful to capture additional and more affluent customers, whilst also trading existing customers up), and introduction of value lines to elicit price-conscious customers and compete with private label products. White space development, allied with strong performance of the core business (through general market growth, market share gains, innovation, brand re-launches, new variants and price/mix initiatives) plus SKU rationalisation (removing/replacing under-performing SKUs), has driven like-for-like sales growth.

Historically, management has demonstrated a strong reputation for making accretive bolt-on acquisitions. On 10 December 2005, Reckitt purchased Adams Respiratory Therapeutics for $2.3 billion, which specialises in respiratory ailments and has around 10% of the US cough, cold, allergy and sinus category. Around 86% of sales are derived from the Mucinex brand, which offers relief from respiratory congestion, principally targeting mucus relief. Whilst the active ingredient is generic, Mucinex is protected by patents which offer a two-step relief delivery system and has become the leading pharmacist-recommended brand of its category in the United States. Sales synergies have been delivered by selling Reckitt's existing OTC products over Adams' US platform and from internationalising its own products.

In 2006, RB acquired Boots Healthcare International (BHI) for £1.9 billion. BHI's most successful brands are Nurofen (analgesics), Strepsils (medicated throat confectionary) and Clearasil (acne treatment). Since integration in January 2006, a total of 19% of standalone BHI sales based were extracted and working capital was reduced by 33% of standalone BHI sales.

The Group then proceeded to generate £1 billion of annual free cash flow and eliminated debt entirely by FY 2007 year-end. Up until the Boots acquisition, household goods accounted for around 75% of group organic top-line growth. Given OTC healthcare is higher margin due to branding and customer loyalty which yields pricing power, management is transitioning the business towards over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare through organic growth and external acquisitions. Purchasing Boots vaulted Reckitt into a top ten player. However, the industry is still dominated by pharmaceutical companies. In 2012, RB acquired China's Oriental Medicine Co. Ltd., a manufacturer of traditional Chinese sore throat products and entered into a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in Latin America.

Reckitt completed the marquee acquisition of Mead Johnson in 2017 which commands a 10% share of $46 billion infant and child nutrition industry. The offer value represented a 17.4x EV on 2016 EBITDA multiple, or 14x 2016 EBITDA including run rate cost savings. This valuation was a slightly lower multiple than the 20x EBITDA that Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) paid for Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) baby-formula unit in 2012 or the 22x EBITDA paid by Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) for baby-food maker Numico in 2007. The deal was partially funded by the sale of Reckitt's food business to McCormick (NYSE:MKC) for £3.2billion in August 2017. As a result, Reckitt's global ranking in consumer healthcare increased to 7, according to Euromonitor.

Mead was a fundamentally sound business that was under-managed. Reckitt has already made enhancements to the product range, packaging formats, and distribution channels. As a result, like-for-like growth has improved, and market share is picking up in the all-important Chinese premium infant formula market. Enfamil now commands 25% online exposure versus 15% at the time of acquisition ad has established new distribution partnerships. In the US, the launch of Enfamil NeuroPro has been well received. Increased focus on e-commerce and specialist channels has returned the unit to share gains. As Enfamil expands into new product adjacencies, expect to category growth in under-penetrated markets. Given Mead has a footprint in the United States (37% share), China/HK (10%), Latin America (17%) and the Philippines (50% share), market expansion into new Europe, Indonesia, and Africa where Mead has presently no exposure appears viable. Management is set to fulfill its synergy targets (both cost and revenue) post-merger and will turn their attention to Mead's gross margins, which are 15% lower than RB's core health unit and can be improved through enhanced procurement.

Select RB Acquisition History

Target Date Price Sales multiple EV/EBITDA Boots Healthcare International Feb. 2006 £1.9bn 3.6x 20.0x Adams Respiratory Therapeutics Dec. 2007 £1.4bn 6.9x SSL July 2010 £2.5bn 18.0x Mead Johnson July 2017 £12.3bn 4.8x 17.4x

Source: RB RNS

High Profile Industry Acquisitions

Acquirer Target Date Price Sales multiple Brands Johnson & Johnson Pfizer OTC July 2006 $16.6bn 3.6x Listerine, Nicorette, Sudafed GlaxoSmithKline CNS Oct. 2006 $566m 4.6x Breathe-Right

Source: M&A Monitor

A Business Driven by Power Brands

Management's main strategic focus is to invest disproportionately behind high quality, long-lived Power Brands which resonate with a global audience. Power Brands account for c. 70% of revenue at the core business level, driven by Finish, Air Wick and Dettol/Lysol, which alone comprise c. 29% of sales. In addition to these iconic global brands, the company owns valuable regional brands, such as Veja in Brazil, which accounts for 40% of sales in the local market.

The firm operates 45 production facilities - 16 in Europe, 6 in North America, 16 in Asia, 4 in Latin America, and three in Africa/ Middle East. The company's daily consumed household product categories tend to be less affected by cyclical downswings leading to a slowdown in consumer demand. Household categories respond well to product innovation which sustains pricing power and consumer adoption. Around 80 percent of sales are derived from volume increases with 20 percent from price/mix.

Fabric Care

Within fabric care, RB does not compete within the commoditised laundry detergent segment, which comprises sales of c. $40 billion. Its share in this segment is only 2.4% with pockets of strength (20% share in Poland, 16% in Czech Republic, 19% in Italy, and 13% in Spain), predominantly with discount brands such as Dosia in Eastern Europe, some private label and Woolite, the premium fabric wash brand. Around 90 percent of Reckitt's growth in fabric care is outside of laundry detergents and fabric softeners within a niche category, which encompasses fabric treatment and water softeners and where Reckitt commands a 26% global share (followed by P&G (NYSE:PG) on 16.0% and SC Johnson with 5.4%). This addressable market is worth around $6.0 billion in sales and grows at 5% per annum. Reckitt has a 70% share of the global water softener market through its Calgon brand.

The company has also grown its share of the stain remover market from 19% in 2002 to 30% today. This is largely testament to Vanish, a market-leading fabric treatment which treats stains on upholstery or clothes as a laundry additive, which has been extremely successful as it upholds the cleaning power when combined with traditional liquid detergents. Vanish is purchased less frequently than laundry detergent but enjoys higher margins than other household product categories. In 1999, Vanish was present in only nine markets. This was expanded to 48 markets in 2004, and the brand currently features in over 60 countries. Reckitt has successfully taken almost 60% of incremental sales in Western European spot and stain removers since 2002. Interestingly, in markets which lack the Vanish trademark, such as France and Spain, the brands Blanco and Kalia occupy only 7% and 4%, respectively of the spot and stain remover market. The Vanish trademark is owned in the US by SC Johnson. As such, Reckitt is forced to use other brands, namely Spray 'n Wash and Resolve. However, the market is crowded with rival brands offered by SC Johnson (Shout) and OxiClean (Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)). P&G has also extended its brand Tide into this category.

Surface Care

RB leads the world's surface care market with 32% share of disinfectant cleaners and over 40% of sales derived from North America where it enjoys c. 80% market share, driven by Lysol brand. In Western Europe, RB commands almost half the market, led by its Dettol brands.

Overall, Reckitt has three times the global share of its nearest rival Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) which has 10% share through its Ajax brand. The Group leads the Multi-Purpose Cleaner market with a 13.5% global share of the market having been fourth in 2002 and overtaken Colgate-Palmolive in 2005. Cillit Bang, in particular, has achieved notable success since launch in 2004, having penetrated over 70 new markets. However, the brand faces significant competition from Cif Power Spray (owned by Unilever (NYSE:UL)) and Flash Ultimate (Flash).

In lavatory cleaners, RB is number two with 13.5% global share, driven by core brands Harpic and Lysol. SC Johnson's Toilet Duck leads the market with a 18% share. Within the smaller furniture and floor polish market, RB is number two, well behind SC Johnson.

Dishwasher

Within the auto-dishwasher category, RB commands c. 38% global share, equivalent to the combined share of the next largest three players: P&G, Henkel, and Unilever. Its core brands are Finish and Calgonit in Europe, and Electrasol in North America. This is strategically important as around 65% of the $12 billion dishwasher market is in lower margin commoditised hand dishwashing products where RB is less exposed. P&G leads this sub-category with Fairy Liquid. Whilst the market is relatively saturated in North America and Europe which account for 88% of the world auto-dishwash market, solid growth is being exhibited in Latin America and Eastern Europe, regions where automatic dishwashers are under-penetrated. Even in North America, dishwasher penetration is still around 58%, which leaves some scope for market progress should greater machine penetration be attained. However, in the UK, Italy, and Spain, only 33-35% of households currently own a dishwasher but penetration is rising at 1% each year. In Western Europe, Reckitt has a commanding 46% share, 3x greater than the next largest player, Unilever. Importantly, whilst Unilever and P&G are strong competitors, they are not pricing products to gain share aggressively.

Home Care

Air care is one of the main components of Reckitt's growth outperformance within the home care division. However, it is also the most vulnerable product within its household portfolio due to its discretionary nature. Reckitt is the global number two in all three Home Care categories: Air Care, Pest Control, and Shoe Polish. In Air Care, RB commands an 18% share through its Air Wick and Lysol brands. Market leader SC Johnson has a 32% share with principal air freshener brand - Glade and Brise. In the Air Care segment, the market is evolving from pure odour eliminators to continuous air freshening. The launch of Air Wick Mobil'Air in 2004 marked this transition. The product releases the scent continuously over 80 days. This was followed by the battery-powered Air Wick Freshmatic in 2005, which now sells in over 40 countries. The devices exclusively take Air Wick refills which helps to lock-in the customer. Although competitive, new innovations have accelerated overall product adoption, leading to double-digit growth within the category throughout much of the last decade.

Pest control is a more fragmented market in which RB's 8% share is less than a third of market leader, SC Johnson's 27%. However, both players combined have captured about 65% of the category's sales growth in recent years. The $6.2 billion market is dominated by the Asia-Pacific region in which Reckitt holds a 6% share and is ranked fourth. It is number two in Latin America with an 18% regional share behind SC Johnson with 62%.

Reckitt has 9% share of the global Shoe Polish category, which is led by SC Johnson (37% share) with the established Kiwi brand, which was acquired in 2011 from Sara Lee.

Is Reckitt Set to Recover?

Reckitt has endured a number of setbacks in recent times, including the cyber-attacks of 2017, the temporary shutdown of a Mead Johnson plant in 2018, the South Korea humidifier sanitiser scandal, Scholl's innovation woes, and the resignation of long-standing chief executive, Rakesh Kapoor announced in January 2019. In spite of these temporary challenges, Reckitt's core business is expanding revenue by 3-4% per annum with 10-20 basis points of margin accretion. The issues with cyber attack, Scholl and in Korea create a one-time re-basing of the sales base which should not create future headwinds. Backing out these effects from reported numbers, the company outperformed peers over the period.

In part 2, we will examine Reckitt Benckiser's key value drivers, penetration levels across core brands and gradual transition to focus on its consumer health franchise. We then seek to define the company's economic moat and provide a framework for valuation.

