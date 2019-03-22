Don't Buy Into The Financials Sector Amid A Weakening Economy

The Financials sector has rallied by 12.06% since the start of this year, roughly in line with the S&P 500’s 12.99% return over the same period (at time of writing). The sector holds a 13.24% weighting in the broader S&P 500 index, and is considered one of the most sensitive sectors to changes in interest rates, the yield curve, and economic conditions. Hence amid weakening economic conditions and a potential recession ahead, the sustainability of this rally is questionable.

Source: Fidelity

How does the Financials sector perform during the different stages of the business cycle?

The chart below reveals how various sectors are expected to perform during the different stages of the business cycle, including the Financials sector.

Source: Fidelity

The Financials sector tends to outperform during the early stage of the business cycle, and underperform during recessions. This is because this sector is very sensitive to both interest rates and economic conditions. During the early stage, interest rates are usually very low, which encourages more borrowing and spending, leading to increased lending activity and earnings for banks. However, during economic downturns/ recessions, borrowing and spending activity among consumers will be low, which suppresses banks’ earnings, and additionally, banks also tend to witness rising defaults on loans during these times amid an unfavourable business environment and rising unemployment. Therefore, given the increasing chances of a potential recession on the horizon, it may be unfavorable to hold exposure to this sector presently. Nevertheless, the sector has actually been rallying strongly lately, though its sustainability is uncertain.

Why has the sector rallied? Can it last?

One of the main reasons the Financials sector has rallied since the start of the year is because it had become very cheap in comparison to other sectors, amid the broad equity market plunge in Q4 2018. In fact, in December FactSet had reported that the Financials sector was the cheapest sector in the S&P 500, with a forward PE ratio of 11.1. Simultaneously, the defensive sectors had become very expensive amid the market turmoil, as many investors had piled into the sectors that are perceived as being more stable. As a result, given that cyclical sectors, particularly the Financials sector, had become more attractive from a valuations perspective, these sectors rallied more strongly than the defensive sectors since the beginning of 2019.

Furthermore, while weakening economic conditions and the potential onset of a recession are expected to suppress lending activity among banks, lending activity has actually been strong, as the chart below shows how bank credit has been rising throughout 2018 and coming into 2019.

Source: Federal Reserve Economic Data

Though it is worth noting that certain banks, such as JP Morgan Chase, have been issuing caution over loan growth going forward, as Jamie Dimon suggested that the bank might curb its lending activity going forward given that we are already in the late stages of the cycle, and that a recession might be approaching. Nevertheless, with lending activity still on the rise, it bodes well for bank earnings growth (as long as loans are repaid). Moreover, even though the yield curve had been flattening throughout 2018, which supposedly suppresses banks’ ability to generate earnings, the chart below exhibits how the Net Interest Margin (NIM) for US banks has actually continued to rise, which is also supportive for earnings. In a previous article of mine, I had assessed that regardless of a flattening yield curve, banks have been able to remain profitable. Though the risk of an inverting yield curve remains present. Nevertheless, rising loan growth and NIM have also been supportive for the Financials sector lately.

Source: Federal Reserve Economic Data

However, I am skeptical of this rally for a few reasons. Firstly, earnings in reality have actually been weaker than expected for Q4 2018, as the Financials sector delivered 8% earnings growth for the quarter versus the expected growth rate of 13.3%. Moreover, the sector also provided a concerning earnings forecasts going forward, as earnings are expected to contract by 2.3% in Q1 2019, whereas prior to the earnings season, earnings were expected to grow by 1.3% this quarter. Therefore, the fact that the sector has continued to rally strongly even amid weaker than expected earnings and a deteriorating earnings outlook suggests that this rally may not be sustainable going forward.

Furthermore, while a dovish Fed this year has helped ease economic concerns and recession fears somewhat, which has helped trigger a risk-on sentiment among financial market participants, it is worth noting that the two factors that caused the slump in the Financial sector in Q4 2018; an inverted yield curve and recession fears, have not completely disappeared.

Even after the Fed claimed to remain ‘patient’ with future rate hikes this year, the front end of the yield curve remains inverted, while the other sections remain very flat, with the spread between the 2yr and 10yr at 14 basis points. Amid a diminishing economic outlook, the 10yr yield has continued to fall. If it falls further and drops below the 2yr yield, the yield curve would become inverted at a widely watched section, which would signal a recession ahead. In fact, recession fears are already present among market participants, given that Fed Funds futures are currently reflecting a 37.8% probability of a rate cut in January 2020 (at time of writing), implying that they feel the economy will need monetary policy easing in less than a year. Therefore, given the deteriorating economic outlook ahead, it is not advisable to buy into the rally in the Financials sector.

Bottom Line

Following the deep slump in the Financials sector in Q4 2018, it has rallied back strongly since the start of the year. Cheap valuations and growing lending activity have supported the sector higher. However, the earnings outlook is deteriorating, while the economy continues to weaken with a potential recession on the horizon. Therefore, I am skeptical of this rally in this cyclical sector, and do not recommend buying into the Financial sector presently.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.