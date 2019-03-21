BYD And Huawei - The Only Bright Spot In The Skyrail Experiment

I decided to write this article partly in response to the recent article by Nick Cox titled “BYD's Skyrail Business Has Potential To Take The Company To The Next Level” as my conclusions around BYD’s monorail business are quite different. I disagree with the statement in his title, that BYD’s Skyrail business can take the company to “the next level” by directly contributing in a meaningful way to company revenue or profits, and I’ll describe that in detail below. However, Nick Cox and I agree on one point, that BYD can succeed in building dreams as it were. I really want BYD to be the next big thing, and to lead the world in a new energy revolution... and maybe it will get there one day. This “Skyrail” adventure might end up being a long term positive for BYD, however I believe the benefit is mostly through a technology alliance with Huawei. But in the near term I do not expect large numbers of new monorail projects to contribute to BYD’s revenue.

BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) (OTCPK:BYDDF) is a mobile phone assembler and fledgling auto and battery manufacturer. In fact they make more electric vehicles than anyone. Perhaps that wasn’t enough for BYD leadership because a few years ago BYD decided to break into the highly competitive rail market by offering a monorail system they call “Skyrail,” but so far to limited effect. Flashy as they are, history shows that monorails are a limited tool in the public transit toolbox.

image: monorails.org

Why cities rarely build monorails, explained

Monorails first roared to life in the 1820s, yet most people in 2019 only see them at amusement parks and tourist attractions. I can’t take credit for an in depth analysis of why cities have rarely built monorails, and instead point readers to this excellent article which is a deep dive on the subject. It’s summarized below but the gist is that a monorail is a transportation tool with a narrow set of applications:

Pros of a monorail as public transit

Looks good – less visually imposing compared to overhead metro and less disturbance at ground level.

Technically good for very hilly applications and cheaper than tunneling through a mountain

Quieter than standard metro systems (not unique to monorails)

Cons of a monorail as public transit

At ground level and in subways, monorails are more expensive than normal train systems

Constructing a line of all elevated track and elevated stations is expensive

Switching monorail tracks is difficult, technically complex, and expensive

Monorail cars cannot run on different lines across a city’s metro system because they do not match other equipment a city may be running (increases maintenance costs city wide).

Maintenance expertise is unique to a city’s monorail system.

The leading reason to build a monorail is for its sleek look. This is one reason why we see the vast majority of the world’s monorails at amusement parks where novelty and the aesthetic positives outweigh the negatives listed above. If fiscal efficiency and high ridership are priorities to a mass transit system, a monorail rarely makes sense. But many readers would point out that we’re talking about a Chinese company doing business in China, where projects that may not make fiscal sense are built on a routine basis. With this in mind we should examine monorail systems currently in the PRC.

Loops through parks, built by Germans

Surprisingly, the monorail systems in place in China don’t deviate drastically from other use cases worldwide. Most Chinese monorails are closed loop systems, largely designed and built by industry veterans based in German speaking countries with a century of experience. The system in Xi’an was built as a showpiece by a Swiss amusement ride company and runs through parks. The largest and most successful monorail system in China was built by Hitachi, and the fastest monorail was built by Siemans. These are BYD’s competitors in the mature monorail industry.

image of Shenzhen "Happy Line" monorail: commons.wikimedia.org

The monorail in BYD’s home town of Shenzhen is the trifecta, a closed loop through a tourist area, built by Intamin of Swizerland. Not to buck the trend, BYD’s own (and only) standing monorail project dubbed “Skyrail” was placed in a tourist area to service a flower expo (video) so it fits this profile well and as of yet does not appear to be re-defining the monorail space.

If you thought Siemens and Hitachi were competition, see CRCC

I think the most compelling reasoning supporting the impending failure of BYD’s monorail field trip surrounds the competitive space in Chinese mass transit, specifically the most important conventional rail company in China, CRCC. Not only is CRCC the largest rolling stock company in the world, but it’s partially owned and controlled by the Chinese Central Government. They have strong subsidiaries and joint ventures with Bombardier and Kawasaki Heavy Industries stretching back 20 years and 10 years respectively with numerous projects built globally. CRCC commands huge economies of scale and their products are literally entrenched in metros across China. Their subsidiaries alone are competitive with the entire market cap of BYD.

CRCC trains. Image: en.people.cn

If that weren’t enough to scare Skyrail optimists, CRCC has relationships in place with many countries around the world to supply train cars and entire rail systems. Their conventional rail technology dovetails with systems in place globally and doesn’t require the development of a new, incompatible standard like monorail. A Chinese provincial government looking to expand the reach of its metro has to consider CRCC first, for a long list of reasons (see again the pros and cons of monorails to start with).

I believe BYD is well aware of the competition posed by CRCC’s joint ventures, and they are poking the bear, emphasis added:

“Marketing General Manager Wang Jung from BYD's competitor CRRC-Bombardier, said, "The whole design of the BYD SkyRail is copied from the CRRC Puzhen Bombardier." Jun pointed out that BYD's SkyRail copied exterior design and technologies such as the motors, bogies and drive system. According to an article in Caixin Global, CRRC Puzhen Bombardier has hired lawyers to collect evidence and legally challenge BYD for patent infringement.”

The above statements were made in 2017. Following that through 2018, we know that numerous BYD monorail systems were canceled or delayed. Coincidence? You be the judge. Either way it is clear that CRCC is a force to be reckoned with.

Skyrail out of focus

Perhaps by now I've convinced you that Skyrail is on shaky ground as a profit making entity. If not read on, because their strategy for getting this segment to contribute to revenue and profit appears ill defined.

To recap, they built their proof of concept (possibly using stolen technology) at a flower expo in a remote city in China. Around minute 1:30 in this video we can see the CEO of BYD calling their monorail system “small to medium capacity” which would work in conjunction with large city metro systems to move people the last mile. While that strategy makes perfect sense, their proof of concept does not prove Skyrail is the best choice in this context… they did not build in a congested Chinese city where many factors could negatively affect construction costs, ridership, and system reliability.

In his interview with Huawei, the CEO continues:

“In the transit systems of first- and second-tier cities, SkyRail can be widely used for feeder lines and new lines, and as main trunk lines in third and fourth-tier cities, as well as for sightseeing lines for tourist attractions.”

Strangely, BYD’s CEO is also openly targeting smaller and medium sized mid-tier Chinese cities without meaningful subway systems. There are few examples of monorails being used successfully this way as public transit and BYD has supplied no examples of its own. Furthermore this expands their target market to include small and medium, not just large cities with extensive metros (throwing in tourist attractions for good measure). This is a very vague and disjointed way to break into a new market; when your target market is everyone; your target market is no one.

Huawei + BYD = Silver Lining

I’ve talked a lot in this article about what Skyrail is not, however I believe this adventure is not without merit. BYD has partnered with Chinese tech giant Huawei to develop the automated systems that run the Skyrail. BYD can only benefit from forging a strong working relationship with Huawei as the trend of increasing automated systems in cars continues to expand. These companies are perfectly positioned to work together on developing and fielding a strong self-driving car offering in the near future. The synergies between these companies are already being discussed at the local government level and among academics.

image: Taylor Lynch Owen, Chen Xiangming, Paul E.Raether, link

It’s a bit of a leap, but it’s not impossible to fathom BYD and Huawei combining either entirely or through a powerful joint venture. For starters both companies are headquartered in Shenzhen and are fostered by the same provincial government. They’re both in the smartphone business and have a big appetite for batteries. The synergies in their mobile phone units alone would be impressive and and the lower margin car business could be spun off later. Persistent low margins and capital intensive manufacturing make BYD and other auto makers less attractive to Huawei, but the mobile phone and battery side make the difference here. Plus as I stated in previous articles about the company, it's controlled primarily by two founding shareholders which makes big moves more likely to occur. At the very least I would expect some Huawei involvement in BYD's spun out battery unit when and if that happens.

If I were speculating on BYD shares, the possibility of a Huawei buyout however far-fetched would be at the top of my bull thesis. The possibility of fabulous monorail profits would not.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no positions in any transportation companies, oil companies, auto manufacturers, or battery companies.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.