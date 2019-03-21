OncoCyte: Diagnostic Play Worth A Small $4 Bet

Difficulties strengthen the mind, as labor does the body." - Lucius Annaeus Seneca

In this week's 'deep dive', we look at a small Tier 4 diagnostic concern that looks like it merited some deeper investment research. Our analysis on this name is provided in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) IPO'd in 2016 and is an Alameda, California-based biotechnology company. The company focuses on developing novel and non-invasive liquid biopsy diagnostics for the early detection of cancer. Current diagnostic tests involve scans and invasive surgical procedures, in order to obtain tissue samples, which make the tests expensive and time-consuming. OncoCyte's goal of simple, accurate, fast, and non-invasive tests equate to a lower cost solution that will improve outcomes. The company's pipeline centers around DetermaVu, a liquid biopsy test for lung cancer. OncoCyte Corporation currently trades just under $4.00 a share and has a market capitalization of roughly $200 million.

Pipeline:

DetermaVu:

DetermaVu is a confirmatory, non-invasive, liquid biopsy test designed to test for the presence of lung cancer. DetermaVu measures biomarkers of the immune system's response to cancer to differentiate between malignant and benign lung nodules in early-stage lung cancer. The company's biomarkers were discovered as a result of ongoing research on the gene expression patterns associated with embryonic stem cell development, extensive research, and collaborative agreements with The Wistar Institute and a proprietary algorithm called the Gene Expression Classifier.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. Sadly, most instances of lung cancer are not diagnosed until stage IV, which leads to a grim 5-year survival rate of only 15%. The 5-year survival rate for lung cancer is a mere fraction of what it is for prostate, breast, bladder, and colorectal cancer. For example, the 5-year survival rate for people with bladder cancer is 77%. The goal is earlier detection of lung cancer because doing so produces survival rates comparable to other major cancers. 7 to 10 million Americans a year are eligible for low-dose CT lung cancer screening, the current standard-of-care, which makes diagnosing lung cancer a multi-billion-dollar opportunity.

Source: Company Presentation

The current standard-of-care is low dose CT screening. However, it is widely known that LDCT screening has a high false-positive rate, particularly in geographies that have a high prevalence of fungal infections. The current standard-of-care for confirmatory diagnosis of suspicious nodules is to perform a biopsy, which is invasive, expensive and risky. The mean cost of a biopsy in the U.S. is just under $15,000. Lung biopsies are riskier than other cancer biopsies with up to 1% resulting in death and 24% resulting in serious complications. Astoundingly, for the average patient, a lung biopsy is more likely to lead to a serious complication than confirming lung cancer. Some professionals think that such a reality impacts interest in screening.

Source: Company Presentation

DetermaVu has shown best-in-class potential in clinical testing. On January 29, 2019, the company announced positive results from their R&D Validation study, which demonstrated the accuracy of DetermaVu for lung cancer. DetermaVu demonstrated best-in-class performance with 90% sensitivity and 75% specificity. With 75% specificity, physicians could eliminate three-quarters of unnecessary biopsies.

Source: Company Presentation

Looking ahead, the company has three developmental steps left to complete before commercialization: Analytical Validation, CLIA Validation, and Clinical Validation. However, the three steps can be completed in rapid succession because OncoCyte has all the necessary patient samples in-house. The company envisions DetermaVu being commercially available by the second half of 2019.

Source: Company Presentation

On the commercialization front, a powerful diagnostic that can radically lower cost is badly needed, so it's no surprise that the company envisions a favorable reimbursement environment. In fact, DetermaVu was positively received when it was previewed in front of medical directors from 10 public and commercial payers that represent 77 million covered lives. The directors expressed strong support and interest in reimbursing for DetermaVu if it were to come to market.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of September 30, 2018, OncoCyte Corporation had cash and cash equivalents of $10.8 million. Debt stood at under $1 million. Research and development expenses were $1.5 million compared to $1.8 million in the same period of the prior year. General and administrative expenses were $1.3 million compared to $4.2 million in Q3 of 2017. Overall, the company had a net loss of $2.9 million, which is an improvement of $4 million compared to the same quarter in the year prior. On February 8, 2019, the company announced the pricing of a public offering of stock. The company used a shelf-registration that they filed with the SEC back in late 2017. The company sold 9,333,334 shares at a price of $3.75 per share, for gross proceeds of roughly $35 million. Furthermore, the company granted the underwriters of the offering the option to purchase up to 1.4 million additional shares to cover over-allotments. A beneficial owner bought $2 million of the offering.

Given its market size, the company gets sparse coverage from Wall Street. I can find three firms with ratings on OCX with price targets ranging from $6.00 to $8.00 a share. The latest recommendation comes from Piper Jaffray on February 13th. The firm initiated coverage with an overweight rating and a price target of $6 a share. The analyst at Piper Jaffray sees DetermaVu as having the potential to become the best-in-class diagnostic for lung cancer and thinks that Medicare and Medicaid could start reimbursing for the test as early as 2020. The analyst went on to say that the initial market for the test is intermediate nodules, which is a $1.8 billion market domestically.

On February 11th, Lake Street Capital commented on the public offering stating that it's a positive that the company is bolstering their balance sheet in preparation for commercialization. On January 29th, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed their buy rating and boosted their price target from $4 to $7 a share. Lastly, on January 29th, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their rating from neutral to buy.

Verdict:

OncoCyte is an intriguing company on the verge of commercialization. The stock is starting to gain some attention from analysts and the firm has recently addressed its near-term funding needs.

The stock seems more than worthy of a small 'watch item' position, in my opinion. OncoCyte is a very volatile equity, so I recommend slow accumulation. While options are available against the stock, there is little to no liquidity at this time in them, so a Buy-Write strategy is currently unworkable.

