The Invesco QQQ ETF Is Not The Right Way To Invest In Tech Stocks

Despite its reputation and past performance, I continue to believe that QQQ is not the right way for tech investors to invest in the tech sector.

The fund is loved by many tech-oriented investors and is regarded as one of the few ETFs that provide a meaningful exposure to the tech sector.

Executive summary

The Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) has provided a stellar return to investors over the last 10 years, and the exponential growth of tech companies was behind the success of QQQ. Despite many investors’ belief that QQQ is a fund that provides a significant exposure to the growing tech sector, I believe the portfolio construction strategy of the fund has resulted in too much concentration in large-cap tech stocks, especially in a specific handful of stocks. QQQ fails to include many high profile tech stocks and the fund’s exposure to small and medium-cap companies are non-existent. QQQ does not provide an attractive investment opportunity to many growth-oriented investors, but is still a nice addition to a certain set of investors.

Fund overview & investment strategy

The Invesco QQQ ETF is designed to track the investment results of the Nasdaq 100 index. As such, QQQ invests in the largest companies that represent the non-financial sector of the U.S. market, and a very high percentage of the portfolio is invested in tech stocks. QQQ is designed to hold all the stocks represented by the Nasdaq 100 index, and deploys a modified market-cap weighted approach to determine the portfolio weights of stocks.

Apart from tech stocks and communications sector stocks, QQQ has a noteworthy exposure to the consumer discretionary sector and the healthcare sector. The exposure to healthcare sector can be viewed as the only defensive position of the portfolio in an economic downturn.

Understandably, QQQ has a high concentration on large-cap companies, and the ETF does not provide any exposure to small-cap tech stocks that are expected to provide significant upside to investors in the future.

Portfolio composition by market-capitalization

Over the last 10 years ended on December 31, 2018, QQQ has provided a stellar return to investors. This attractive performance was driven by the overall positive performance of the Nasdaq 100 index, and the growth of e-commerce coupled with the exponential earnings growth of Nasdaq-listed tech companies.

The low expense ratio of the fund has certainly made it an attractive issue for tech investors over the years, and investors wanting an exposure to a bucket of Nasdaq 100 stocks have preferred QQQ due to its low fees.

The top 10 holdings of the fund accounts for more than 53% of the total portfolio and the top 3 holdings, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon, account for nearly 30% of the total portfolio. This is a clear illustration of the performance dependency of QQQ on a small pool of stocks.

Top 10 holdings as of March 18, 2019

As the fund invests in high-tech companies, investors of QQQ are generally growth investors and not primarily seeking income. However, annual distributions of the fund yield close to 0.8% at the current market price, and this provides an additional stream of income to investors.

Annual distributions

From a valuation perspective, QQQ is trading at a forward P/E of just over 19, and a trailing P/E of 19. By no means is the fund trading at absurd valuation levels, but given the high concentration on a few stocks, investors need to assess the valuation multiples and future prospects of these few companies to gauge a measure of the true risk of investing in QQQ.

Overall, the fund has provided an attractive return to investors over the last decade, and QQQ has done an exceptionally good job in tracking the investment results of Nasdaq 100 over an extended period of time.

Pitfalls of investing in QQQ

Despite the attractive historical returns provided by QQQ, I believe the fund fails to present an attractive investment opportunity to growth investors. Even though this might come as a surprise, QQQ does not present an attractive investment opportunity to tech investors as well. In this segment of the analysis, I discuss a few reasons why many investors should steer clear of QQQ.

QQQ doesn’t expose you to the technological sector as much as it promises

Understandably, one of the primary investment objectives of investing in QQQ is gaining a substantial exposure to the high growth tech sector. Even though QQQ provides exposure to high-tech companies with massive competitive advantages such as Apple, Microsoft and Facebook, the fund fails to capture the exponential growth of tech stocks outside the scope of this fund. For example, Oracle, Salesforce, IBM, Accenture, and Square are some of the big tech companies with great growth prospects but are not captured by QQQ due to its focus on a single index.

Investors willing to invest in the tech sector should ideally invest in a range of stocks that have great growth prospects, not only in tech companies that have already appreciated in value significantly over the last decade, and certainly should not be limited to a single index.

The portfolio construction strategy

QQQ is constructed with a market-cap weighted strategy, and this pulls the portfolio toward the big tech names in the Nasdaq 100 index. This becomes apparent when we check the top 10 holdings of the portfolio, and the market-cap weighted strategy fails to provide a meaningful diversification for investors. While the fund can be expected to perform well along with the growth of large-cap stocks in its portfolio, investors are missing out on the high returns provided by much smaller names in the Nasdaq 100 index itself, and of large and small-cap tech stocks listed on other indexes. Another pitfall of a market-cap weighted portfolio is that such funds tend to allocate a higher portion of the portfolio in companies that have already increased in leaps and bounces over the years. I’m not against investing in large-cap tech stocks, but I believe tech investors should ideally invest in more growth-oriented companies, and QQQ limits investors to a pre-defined large-cap portfolio.

Failure to provide diversification benefits

Investing in tech companies is a tricky business as most of these stocks are valued for high future growth expectations. As such, many investors consider investing through an exchange traded fund is a good way to achieve some sort of diversification benefits. In my opinion, QQQ fails to provide a meaningful level of diversification from two fronts. As I mentioned, the top 10 holdings represent a significant portion of the portfolio, and the performance of the fund will primarily depend on the performance of these 10 stocks. Next, QQQ fails to diversify its portfolio across a number of sectors as well, and its investments representing the healthcare sector accounts for a relatively low percentage of the total portfolio. The relatively low level of diversification in the portfolio can become a constraint to the performance of the portfolio when the going gets tough, and I believe the fund is poorly positioned to tackle the impending issue of an economic crisis within the next half a decade.

Who should invest in QQQ?

With all that being said, I continue to believe that QQQ should have a place in certain types of investors’ portfolios. If we take a look at investors who primarily invest for income or value, but are looking for capital gains by investing in a select few tech stocks to capture some gains from the expected growth of tech companies, QQQ is a strong candidate in my opinion. For such an investor, investing in QQQ provides an adequate level of risk-adjusted return potential, and provides the ease of mind of being invested in a pool of large-cap stocks. QQQ is a better alternative to investing in individual tech stocks as the fund as a whole provides a better opportunity to capture gains of high profile tech stocks in a single investment, and comes at a relatively low cost.

Concluding remarks

Not surprisingly, the Invesco QQQ ETF is one of the most followed exchange traded funds in the market. The appeal of tech stocks has grown over the last many decades and tech investors have been keen to include QQQ in their portfolios. However, I believe tech-oriented investors should pass on QQQ and instead invest in more diversified funds that include tech stocks from other indexes, and provide more exposure to small and medium-cap tech stocks. However, QQQ is a nice addition to some investors’ portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.