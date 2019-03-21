I.D. Systems To Acquire Pointer Telocation In Transformational Combination

With the deal, the combined firm will rebrand as PowerFleet, have a global reach and a more vertically integrated set of offerings.

Pointer has created a suite of IoT and mobile telematics solutions for logistics companies.

I.D. Systems has agreed to acquire Pointer Telocation for $140 million in cash and stock.

I.D. Systems (IDSY) announced it has agreed to acquire Pointer Telocation (PNTR) for $140 million.

Pointer Telocation provides telematics and mobile Internet of Things [IoT] solutions for the automotive industry.

IDSY and Pointer are combining to increase global scale and integrate vertically to enable the new entity to take advantage of cross-selling opportunities and improve its value proposition to global logistics customers.

HaMerkaz, Israel-based Pointer Telocation was founded in 1991 to help insurance, automotive as well as cargo, assets, and containers logistics companies better manage assets and improve profitability through telematics and mobile IoT solutions.

Management is headed by CEO David Mahlab, who has been with the firm since 2011 and was previously video expert BD at Gilat Satellite Networks.

Below is an overview video of the company’s solutions:

Pointer Telocation’s primary offerings include:

Dashboard & Analytics

Safety & Eco Driving

Vehicle Diagnostics

Driver Access & Compliance

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the vehicle telematics market is projected to grow ‘considerably’ due to increasing security concerns.

The main driver for this expected growth is the constant need for car tracking and fuel-efficiency as well as a rise in mobile technologies adoption.

Vendors that provide vehicle telematics solutions include:

Trimble (TRMB)

TomTom (OTCPK:TMOAF)

AirIQ (IQ.V)

OnStar

ETAS Group

Agero

WebTech Wireless

DigiCore Holdings

I.D. disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $72 million in cash and 11 million shares of a newly-created holding company, PowerFleet, with a total consideration of $140 million.

Management provided the following expected deal results and change to financial guidance:

Combined business generated $131 million of revenue, including $72 million in recurring revenue and $14 million of adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2018 (excluding selected non-cash and non-recurring items) Approximately $3.5 million of cost savings expected to be realized within the first 12 to 18 months following the close of the acquisition Expected to be accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) in the first 12 months following the close of the acquisition

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of September 30, 2018, IDSY had $11.5 million in cash and equivalents and $26.6 million in total liabilities, of which $16.9 million was deferred revenue.

Free cash flow during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was a negative ($332,000).

I.D. is acquiring Pointer to combine its U.S. operations with Pointer’s international footprint.

As I.D. Systems CEO Chris Wolfe stated in the deal announcement,

Together, our combined team of exceptional employees will serve thousands of customers globally across 80 countries. These unique characteristics provide us not only with tremendous scale but, as important, position us to accelerate organic growth potential as well. Our combination establishes a robust global IoT platform with expansive product offerings, which we expect will enable us to capture a greater share of the global multi-billion-dollar IoT telematics software and solutions market.

In the past 12 months, IDSY’s stock price has dropped (6.5%) vs. Trimble’s (TRMB) rise of 13.5%, as the chart below indicates:

IDSY has generated an uneven history of earnings surprises, with five negative misses vs. seven positive beats in the past 12 quarters:

Analyst ratings are quite positive and the consensus price target of $9.38 implies a 59% upside potential from the stock’s current price at press time of $5.90:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been uneven and trending lower, as the linguistic analysis chart shows below:

I.D. management considers the Pointer acquisition to be a ‘transformational’ deal, providing increased geographic scale and a wider suite of product offerings.

The two firms have an existing two-year working relationship, so integration risk should be minimal.

By combining operations, the two firms will produce a more vertically integrated company with a combined total of more than 500,000 subscribers, which few IoT telematics firms have. Management expects to reach 600,000 subscribers by the end of fiscal 2019 year.

In terms of geographic scale, Pointer’s mobile telematics systems are ‘deployed in nearly 3 million light and heavy commercial vehicles across 80 countries.

The biggest opportunity will be to cross-sell the combined entity’s solutions through each other’s existing sales channels and geographic focus.

After the close of the transaction, expected in the Summer of 2019, the combined firm will be rebranded as PowerFleet.

