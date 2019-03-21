Lyft: Undervalued, And Intends To Cut Insurance Costs

Just Eat and Takeaway are trading at more than 6x sales, and they are not growing at the pace like that of Lyft.

It seems very clear that the business model of Lyft can be easily compared with that of Just Eat and Takeaway.

With the level of CFO reported in the prospectus, if insurance expenses are reduced, the company could report positive cash flow from operations in 2019.

Lyft (LYFT) should not be selling shares at 3.5x forward sales. The multiple should be much higher. Other apps offering services online and having less revenue growth are trading at higher valuations, even at 11x sales. It is unclear why underwriters decided to price the shares at that mark. If the shares commence to trade at $65 or below, Lyft seems a clear buy. In addition, the company recently revealed that it intends to cut insurance costs, which should be highly appreciated by value investors. Reducing expenses a bit could lead to positive cash flow from operations in 2019, which should attract the analysts making DCF models.

Business And Operating Risks

Based in San Francisco, California, and founded in 2012, Lyft offers a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada.

As of December 31, 2018, with more than 18.6 million active riders, over 1.1 million drivers and $10 billion earned by drivers since inception, the company’s network is one of the largest networks in the United States.

Having mentioned the business size, what should impress growth investors is the massive growth shown in the past. The amount of active raiders increased by 47% in Q4 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017. The company seems to have found a massive market opportunity represented by people who may not want to lease or own a vehicle and prefer to share vehicles. As shown below, 35% riders don’t own car. In addition, many clients seem to be very convenient using Lyft to go to work. Think about it. Why to care about finding a parking lot and checking the gasoline levels when someone else can do it for you? Check the figures below for further details on this matter:

Drivers are most of the time active members of their communities with free time and ready to make some additional income. The image below provides further details about the drivers.

Among different benefits of driving for Lyft, flexibility seems to be the key to attract workers. Lyft offers a new way of obtaining additional income at anytime and anywhere drivers are ready and have time to do so. The lines below provide further explanation:

“Flexibility. Whether someone is fully-employed or retired, having the flexibility to work when they choose can make a big difference. Drivers can sign up for Lyft easily from their device of choice. After background and safety checks are completed and their application is approved, they can start earning. Drivers can choose to get paid almost instantly with Express Pay or choose to have their earnings deposited on a weekly basis.” Source: Prospectus

Like any other business, Lyft has certain operating risks that investors should get to know. Changes in the law and regulatory pressure from governments seem to be most relevant. The lines below show the example of the city of New York, where Lyft saw its profitability reduced as a result of regulation on the minimum driver earnings and the amount of licenses given. Similar changes in the law are happening in many other cities in the world. It seems a serious risk that may push Lyft’s valuation down in the near future.

Insurance reserves and insurance expenses

Regarding the insurance reserves, the company provided certain information in the prospectus. Note that the company is using a wholly-owned insurance subsidiary and a third-party insurance. This may not be appreciated by investors. Keep in mind that the market cannot know whether the company is paying an appropriate price to third-parties for their services. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Taking into account this information and the most recent initiative about the insurance costs may matter a bit less. As of March 20, 2019, the management reported that it is making efforts to reduce insurance costs. The image below provides further details on this recent communication:

With that, the market should appreciate that LYFT intends to reduce its expenses. With the level of CFO reported in the prospectus, if insurance expenses are reduced, the company could report positive cash flow from operations in 2019. In this case, growth investors as well as value investors will be highly interested in the company.

With more cash flow from operations, the investors making DCF models should get a larger valuation. As a result, the demand for the stock should increase and drive the share price higher.

Expected Capitalization And Valuation

The company expects to have $2.456 billion in cash after the IPO and no financial debt. Assuming 284 million shares at $65, the expected market capitalization should be $18.46 billion. With these figures in mind, the enterprise value should be $16 billion.

The company increased its revenue from only $343 million in 2016 to $2.156 billion in 2018. Taking into account these numbers, forward revenue of $4.5 billion seems reasonable, and the company should trade at 3.5x forward sales. The image below provides the expected capitalization:

Lyft mentions some of its competitors in the prospectus. They include Uber, Gett, and Via. The issue on this name is that these companies are not public, which does not help in assessing the valuation of Lyft.

The company also notes that tech players like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), Baidu (BIDU), Uber, and Zoox are also developing autonomous vehicle technology that could compete with Lyft’s technology. Considering this fact, perhaps it is smart using these companies to assess the valuation of Lyft.

Only by looking at the EV/Sales ratio of these companies, Lyft does not seem undervalued. As shown in the image below, Alphabet, Apple, and Baidu trade at 2-5x forward sales.

However, their revenue growth is way below than that of Lyft. They show revenue growth of 10% to 21%. With this in mind, Lyft should be trading higher as its revenue growth was 103% y/y in 2018. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Lyft could also be comparable to other platforms like Just Eat (OTCPK:JSTTY), or Takeaway (OTCPK:TKAYF). The business seems somewhat related. These companies trade at 6.5x sales and 11x sales, respectively. JSTTY is reporting revenue growth of 54.42%, and TKAYF reports revenue growth of 48%. Their revenue growth seems similar to that of Lyft. The image below provides further details on their EV/Sales ratio.

The recent information released about the IPO notes that LYFT is already oversubscribed. It makes a lot of sense given the price at which the company is selling shares. The level of oversubscription was not given, so investors should keep following the IPO. Until the final information is not revealed, there seems to exists an opportunity. Read the lines below in this regard:

Conclusion

Lyft should not trade at 3.5x forward sales. Just Eat and Takeaway are trading at more than 6x sales, and they are not growing at the pace like that of Lyft. They don’t provide exactly the same services. Just Eat and Takeaway provide online food order and delivery service and not car sharing. But it seems very clear that the business model of Lyft can be easily compared with that of Just Eat and Takeaway. At the end of the day, these companies offer apps to facilitate transportation of goods or people.

The new information about the oversubscription of the IPO and the reduction of the insurance costs is also quite beneficial. This information could make investors expect a higher price for the shares. With all this in mind, Lyft should be trading much higher. The minimum EV/Sales ratio should be 6x sales.

