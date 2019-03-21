Performance Shipping: Prepare For Renewed Momentum As Toxic Warrants Expire March 24

Stars are seemingly aligned for another momentum run in the company's shares next week. With the unabated share supply by Kalani out of the way, the rally might have some legs this time.

Management recently realigned with common shareholders to a meaningful extent, now owning an almost 28% common equity stake in the company.

I have covered Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Stars seem to be aligning for renewed momentum in the shares of small, Greece-based container carrier Performance Shipping, better known to investors under its former name Diana Containerships.

Two years ago, the then debt-laden company entered into an infamous toxic financing agreement with Kalani Investments Limited, following similar transactions by shipping peers DryShips (DRYS) and Top Ships (TOPS).

Photo: Post-Panamax container vessel "Pucon", largest remaining unit in the company's fleet - Source: MarineTraffic.com

While the transaction, in combination with a recovery in charter rates and a slew of vessel sales, helped the company addressing its debt issues, common shareholders were absolutely annihilated after a series of four consecutive reverse stock splits in 2017. For example: If you owned 100,000 shares before July 2017, you would be down to just 113 shares today.

That said, not only the name of the company but also things have changed in recent quarters with Performance Shipping now being debt free and still owning a small fleet of four unencumbered boxships that generated slightly positive cash flow from operations in Q4/2018.

With the remaining Kalani warrants currently scheduled to expire on March 24 and the company trading at an estimated 50-60% discount to net asset value per share, momentum traders might again be starting to chase the shares soon.

Even better, management's interests recently became more aligned with common shareholders due to a $5 million restricted stock award last month, resulting in a 22.5% stake in the company. In addition, the company's 20-F filing with the SEC shows a further jump in shares held by management and the board of directors to almost 28% (page 71). Obviously, some insider buying has been going on as of late.

The last piece in the puzzle seems to be the company's recently announced $6 million share buyback program which has the potential to reduce outstanding shares and particularly the free float by a meaningful percentage.

As of March 15, Performance Shipping had approximately 25.6 million shares outstanding, of which 7.1 million are currently held by insiders, resulting in a calculated free float of 18.5 million shares. Assuming the company executes swiftly on the repurchase program and manages to buy back 5 million shares at an average price of $1.20, the free float would be reduced by 27% with the net asset value per share calculating to roughly $3.15.

Granted, the story looks almost too good to be true so let's discuss the risks associated with this speculation:

Company surprisingly extends the toxic financing transaction with Kalani or enters into a similar agreement with a new counterparty

Very unlikely given that management now owns a significant stake in the company and seemingly even purchased more shares as of late. The company has four unencumbered vessels which I estimate to be worth at least $50 million at this point with scrap value not significantly less, in fact.

Company uses a potential momentum stampede to sell new equity substantially below prevailing market prices.

Given the large discount to net asset value, I do not expect the company to issue new shares below $2.50 or perhaps even $3.00.

Kalani converts a large amount of warrants into common shares until the end of Friday's trading session

Valid point. An anticipated increase in trading volume ahead of the warrant expiration date, would enable Kalani to convert a meaningful amount of warrants into common shares for the very last time. Keep in mind that Kalani is precluded from owning more than 4.99% in the company's common shares at any given time, most likely limiting their final conversions to below 1.5 million shares or even less.

This could already be a crowded trade given Thursday's beginning movement in the shares and Kalani potentially looking to sell their remaining holdings as early as next week.

Valid point. While writing this article, the shares have added approximately 20% in relatively heavy afternoon trading. That said, trading has been mostly anemic in the preceeding sessions and given Kalani's limited holdings, the potential sale of up to 1.5 million shares does not look like a significant hurdle should the momentum crowd indeed rage at full force next week.

Valuations in the shipping sector have been under pressure as of late - a 50% discount to net asset value per share looks more like the rule than the exception these days

Another valid argument, but keep in mind that the company's vessels are currently valued at just a slight premium to scrap. Should charter rates collapse and management decide to close doors, the net asset value per shares would likely still be substantially above $2 at current scrap prices.

Bottom line:

With the infamous Kalani toxic financing transaction soon being history, management having recently realigned its interests with common shareholders to a meaningful extent, the stock trading at a large discount to net asset value and a buyback program having been put in place, stars have seemingly aligned for another momentum run in the company's shares as soon as next week.

With the basically unlimited share supply from Kalani out of the way, the rally might have more legs this time.

Keep in mind that despite the large discount to net asset value, Performance Shipping doesn't qualify as a value investment given the small size of the company and its dependence on charter rates in a highly competitive sector of the shipping market.

