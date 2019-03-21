Micron: Awful Guidance

Roughly three months ago, semiconductor name Micron (MU) had perhaps one of the worst earnings reports I've seen in quite a while. Not only did the reported quarter feature revenues at the low end of management's guidance range, but guidance was extremely awful. Three months later, as the company continues to work on the downside of the DRAM price cycle, guidance was bad again, making me wonder if the recent rally will hold.

For the second quarter, Micron reported revenues of $5.835 billion. This was below the company's guidance midpoint of $6 billion, but within the overall range, and it slightly beat street estimates. This figure was also a dramatic drop on a sequential basis from over $7.9 billion and year over year basis from $7.35 billion. Management also reduced its DRAM industry growth forecast from 16% to the low to mid teens.

Non-GAAP gross margins came in at 50.2%, basically the bottom of the guidance range, while operating expenses were near the top of the guidance range. On the bottom line, $1.71 in non-GAAP EPS was within the range, but 4 cents below management's midpoint. Like the revenue story, the bottom line beat but only because street estimates had come down so much. GAAP net income was down more than 51% over the prior year period, although EPS wasn't down as much thanks to some help from the buyback.

However, when we move along to guidance, that's where things get a bit worse. Management is calling for revenues of $4.8 billion, plus or minus $200 million, with earnings per share of $0.85. Despite estimates coming down quite dramatically since the December guidance bombshell, Micron's May quarter guidance still was well below forecasts. The table below shows how estimates have changed in the last three months.

Even in just the past two weeks, the street took its revenue average down by roughly $200 million, and Micron still came in half a billion plus below that. Despite nearly another dime of earnings coming off in the past week, the earnings forecast was dramatically below that, and don't forget that last year's May period saw $3.15 of EPS. The company also slightly reduced its capex forecast for the year. Management talked about industry conditions improving during the second half of the year, but the bottom is definitely a lot lower than many were originally hoping for.

After that awful December report, Micron shares hit a new 52-week low of $28.39. Since then, there has been quite a rally to roughly $44, with shares are about $4 in Thursday morning trade. It appears that investors are more focused on brighter days ahead and the hopes of things turning eventually rather than the fact that things will be a bit worse than expected in the short term. Will this rally hold? Only time will tell, but in the end, this definitely was not a great report from Micron.

