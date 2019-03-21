AK Steel: Free Cash Flow Story Begins To Erode

The crux of the story was rapid delevering over the next two to three years in advance of supply. Free cash flow estimates over that period have been cut harshly.

Once my bread and butter, it has been some time since I covered the steel industry publicly. Sentiment has been awful and the value of AK Steel (AKS) common equity is in the proverbial toilet, falling by nearly half since the beginning of Q4 2018. Driving this sell-off, concerns over domestic steel capacity have overridden the euphoria that existed post-Trump Tariffs. This has intermingled with indiscriminate small-cap selling, particularly among firms that carry higher-than-average leverage. Poor guidance from the company for 2019 - well below sell-side estimates - has hamstrung the outlook for substantial free cash flow generation before a glut of capacity comes online in a few years.

Shockingly, the market did not expect the inevitable: fat margins in a post-tariff world would attract more investment to drive those margins down. Unlike larger, better-capitalized peers, AK Steel was in no situation to participate in expansion; it has had its Ashland facility on idle and announced a full shutdown in the Q4 conference call. I've grown more concerned with company outlook as the firm will undoubtedly be heading into an incredibly tough period from late 2021 on as new competing domestic supply comes online. While my models once had the company generating a bucketload of free cash flow to delever the balance sheet ahead of that time, that is less true now than it was three months ago. Being a bull just doesn't look like the play here to me.

Steel Industry Outlook: Domestic And Global

While I was a major bear on steel company valuations for all of 2017 and most of 2018 from a supply and demand perspective, my view has begun to tilt much more positive. The structural problems I saw are now all priced in and likely overrun in many companies. In other words, the market has swung the pendulum too far to the bearish side.

For a high level view on demand, in October of 2018, the World Steel Association ("WSA") raised its 2019 global demand forecast to 1,681mm short tons or 1.4% growth year over year. While that seems lackluster, this is double the estimate the industry juggernaut made earlier in 2018. And while I also admit that this is a marked deceleration from near 4% growth in 2018, I think this has to be contextualized with where stock prices were earlier in the year: most steel equities are down between 30% and 50% since that time.

Within a tough market, there will be winners and losers. As is always the case, demand will be regional and product specific. The situation in the United States is clearly different from Europe, China, or any of the other major demand regions. Section 232 protection in the domestic market has been a major tailwind for AK Steel, especially as the European Union, Mexico, and Canada all lost their tariff exemptions. While this does not necessarily pressure overall import figures heavily - US selling prices are about 70% higher than comparable steel in Europe and Asia, so ship and sell still makes sense - it is supportive of domestic pricing. More than 90% of sales for AK Steel take place domestically. So long as the tariff remains in place, the company will remain a major beneficiary.

Demand growth in the United States will be about the same as that aforementioned WSA estimate. The majority of steel consumed in the United States is used for either automotive or construction; both are markets that are just okay at this point in the cycle. As an automotive barometer, the National Automotive Dealer Association ("NADA") recently released its annual sales forecast for new light vehicles in 2019: 16.8mm. This represents a mild contraction and will be the first year auto sales fall back below the 17mm level in four years. Given trends towards vehicle lightening (increased aluminum use), it's a tough growth market. AK Steel has done well by positioning itself towards platforms that are doing well: light trucks, SUVs, crossovers, and by pushing advances in light-weighted steel. Steelmakers that have won bids on sedans or other vehicle types that have been hit more by consumer preference shifts have suffered more.

On the construction side, 2019 forecasts for non-residential buildings are generally around flat, a reflection of tepid concerns on new construction investment. This is a hot topic for debate at the moment; large revisions to estimates are the norm. AK Steel put forward substantially similar numbers in its December Investor Presentation, albeit a little higher than what has been seen from the NADA and commentary from most commercial investment firms:

*Source: AK Steel, December 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 6

Onto the bad news. Overriding (incrementally) positive global demand and continued Section 232 tailwinds have been domestic supply. Steel Dynamics (STLD) recently authorized the construction of a massive new sheet mill with 3mm tons of capacity that will cost $1,800mm; Nucor (NUE) now has $3,500mm of varied supply expansions set to come online by 2022 if a new $1,350mm steel plate mill reaches a final investment decision. JSW Steel was also quick, announcing plans to build a new plant after Trump tariffs were announced in June and restarting a facility with 1.6mm tons of capacity. In total, by 2023 hot-rolled coil ("HRC") capacity will be 30mm tons domestically, up 26%. That's a big move.

All of this supply makes me very cautious - and it's also why the market is cautious. While there is likely to be a rebound in steel pricing in 2019 just due to normal seasonality and inventory destocking, any steel pricing benchmark that you can point to is likely to continue to bleed lower. In my opinion, after averaging about $830/short ton in the United States in 2018, HRC prices will be pushed back down to $630/ton by 2020 in advance of the wave of supply. Today, spot prices are about $720/ton. Importantly, I see electric arc furnace ("EAF") margins doing much better than blast furnace ("BOF") off the back of low scrap prices. This is a positive for Nucor, Steel Dynamics, and Commercial Metals Company (CMC), less so for AK Steel and US Steel (X).

AK Steel Positioning

Unlike many in the industry, AK Steel operates on contract for about 80% of its revenue, primarily into those auto and construction markets. A hefty chunk of these contracts was bid heading into 2018 before transportation costs headed higher (diesel) but also before metallurgical coal spiked (see chart below). The majority of shipments are not sold under contracts that allow the pass-through of higher-than-expected costs. The stratospheric rise in coke coal caught management by surprise within their hedging activity and their supply agreements were underwritten. This has created margin pressure.

Broadly, those costs were largely expected to tail off from 2018 levels, something that would have been a benefit to margins if contracts are priced on front-month cost expectations. See the below for current coke coal pricing outlook:

*Source: KPMG Coal Pricing Forecasts

Many contracts were still in negotiation coming into this year. The recent sharp fall in spot pricing coupled with margin pressure at Ford (F) and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) (nearly one quarter of AK Steel sales) likely had buyers looking to extract savings where they can. This came through in 2019 guidance ($525mm) which was well below current sell-side consensus heading into the year ($596mm). This was a massive miss and largely due to higher-than-expected costs and weaker contracting.

I've cut my forecasts to $325mm in free cash flow total in 2019 and 2020, down $130mm from my prior view. This was an important part of the story at AK Steel. Above peer free cash flow yields presented an opportunity to retire high cost debt as it came due for maturity and reduce leverage to help roll out debt into the late 2020s and 2030s. The likelihood of favorable pricing has bled off of late. See CEO Roger Newport's comments from the Q3 conference call on leverage, then mirror that against where Moody's sees the potential for an upgrade to the current credit rating:

Yes. The target we set out right now is to be less than 4 times. And that's kind of a just a landing spot. I mean, ultimately, in the cyclicality of this industry, you'd like to be down to 2 to 1. So, we have a long way to go. But, our dedication of any free cash flow is to reduce debt at this point. [From Moody's]: The rating could be upgraded should the company be able to sustain an EBIT margin of at least 6%, EBIT/interest of at least 2.5x and debt/EBITDA of no more than 4.5x.

Once looking like a sure thing, it now appears unlikely that the company can sustain EBIT margin above 6.0%. Also, keep in mind that Moody's includes pension adjustments in its leverage metrics - AK Steel company statements do not. An upgrade looks unlikely.

Bull/Bear Case Synopsis

Bulls note below peer average EBITDA multiples, particularly when framed historically: AK Steel trades at the steepest discount to its five year EV/EBITDA average versus all of its peer group. In their view, the market does not seem to be giving any credit to the firm's shift up the value chain into NEXMET high strength steels over the past several years. Low capital spending needs and high free cash flow generation as the company's contracts roll over into better margins prime the firm to be one of the few steel companies posting improvement on some metrics from a rate of change perspective in 2019 and to a lesser extent 2020. The electrical and auto stamping business, currently a pain point, is set to turn positive. While the firm is highly levered, better debt metrics and lower debt levels have been the trend - not the opposite.

Bears hang their hat on the high leverage, particularly given late cycle economic fears in the United States. A doomsday scenario could result where large amounts of new HRC supply emerge on the market just as the United States economy rolls over; AK Steel would be unlikely to survive such an event even with free cash flow directed towards debt retirement. That cash flow could also potentially miss; management statements have been cautious on recent conference calls and the company recently lowered 2019 guidance. While the company is less exposed to spot prices, trends there are clearly pointing downward into the potential glut of new supply. A walk-back by Democrats (or successful trade challenge) to Section 232 protection could also open the floodgates for overseas competition to come back into the United States market.

Takeaway

AK Steel is quite cheap. Even after the massive guidance cut, shares trade at only a little more than 7x EBITDA and will generate double digit free cash flow yields next year. However, if I were going to make a pick on a steel firm, it would be through Nucor or Steel Dynamics versus one of the levered blast furnace players like AK Steel. The company just does not have the cost of capital, balance sheet, or asset base to really shine in the new norm of the steel industry. Investors should take care in betting on the weakest horse.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.