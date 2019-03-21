Photon Control Inc.'s (POCEF) CEO Neil McDonnell on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Photon Control Inc. (OTC:POCEF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Neil McDonnell - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Lee - Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Krishnaratne - Paradigm Capital

Amr Ezzat - Echelon Partners

Justin Keywood - GMP Securities

Good morning. And welcome to the Photon Control's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us for today's call are Photon Control's Interim CEO, Neil McDonnell; and CFO, Daniel Lee. Following their remarks, we will open up the call for question.

Before we begin today’s call, I’d like to provide Photon Control’s Safe Harbor statement that includes important cautions regarding forward-looking statements made during this conference call. All statements made today are do not -- that do not relate to present or historical facts are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable Canadian security laws.

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the company’s future financial performance, financial position or cash flows, as well as statements regarding anticipated results of operations, business strategy, competitive position and the company’s expectations regarding opportunities for growth.

The words, may, will, could, should, would, might, outlook, believe, anticipate, estimate, expect, intend, plan, target, potential, and possible, and similar words, and expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties in predicting future conditions that are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the company’s control, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties listed in the company’s most recently filed annual information form, which is available on www.sedar.com.

These forward-looking statements are also based on numerous assumptions, including the company’s ability to develop, manufacture and sell new products that meet the needs of its customers and gain commercial acceptance. The company’s ability to control and continue to sell its products in line with quantity price and delivery expectation, the company’s ability to attract new business, the company’s ability to successfully complete new customer purchase orders on the time lines expected, continued future demand for the company’s product, continued sales to the company’s major customers, the continued financial health of the semiconductor industry, the company’s continued ownership of its intellectual property rights, the company’s ability to further enhance revenue diversification and open new business market, and the company’s expectations regarding market risks, including interest rate changes, tax changes and foreign currency fluctuations.

All information discussed on today’s call is as of today, March 21, 2019. Photon Control does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

A recording of today’s call will be available for replay via a link available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.photoncontrol.com. This conference call is property of Photon Control and any recording or rebroadcast without expressed written consent of the Photon Control is strictly prohibited. All dollar amounts mentioned in today’s call are Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Photon Control's Interim CEO, Neil McDonnell.

Neil McDonnell

Thank you, Operator. I’m Neil McDonnell, Photon Control’s Board Chair and Interim CEO. I’m along with Daniel Lee, our Chief Financial Officer. I’d like to welcome and thank everyone for joining us on today’s call and to celebrate the last day of winter. Before the market opened this morning, Photon Control released its financial statements and MD&A for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

2018 was an eventful year for Photon Control. We delivered all time record revenues of $47 million and EBITDA of $15 million. We have $42 million of cash available to invest in enhancing shareholder value and our free cash flow generation for the year was $12 million or 25% of revenue.

We have a robust pipeline of new product development and solid relationships with Tier 1 semiconductor original equipment manufacturers. Daniel, will provide more details about our financial results in a few minutes.

We are currently in the midst of an industry-wide slowdown after prolonged period of strength in the overall semiconductor sector. While our financial results were strong for the year, this slow down impacted us in Q3 and Q4 of 2018, and we adjusted accordingly.

Today, we continually evaluate the many opinions, news releases and articles about the depth and length of this cycle. Without the benefit of a crystal ball to add additional insight, I will focus my comments on three things. Number one, what we know about the current business environment; number two, what we don’t know; and finally number three, what we’re doing about it as part of our 2019 strategy.

So first, let me tell you what we know. Number one, how did we deliver our record year? We did this by focusing on our core competencies of providing temperature and position sensor systems in hostile environments for etch and deposition semiconductor equipment.

Our technically differentiated products, responsiveness and relentless dedication to customer service and quality has helped us grow our business and are key success factors for the future. I will also note that we did benefit from a rising market in the first half of the year.

Number two, we have great customers in a market that will grow. Our customers include the largest wafer fabrication equipment or WFE manufacturers who sell the logic and memory semiconductor manufacturing companies. We know that demand for integrated circuits also known as IC’s will continue to grow for the foreseeable future driven by emerging technologies, such as 5G, the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence.

Number three, Photon shipments. While we had record shipments in the first half of the year, the second half of 2018 were 36% lower than the shipments in the first half of 2018 as the WFE markets slump and our customers focused on inventory reduction strategies and order to firm in across their supply chain including Photon Control.

Number four, our customers are investing. They use this temporary period of market softness to aggressively develop new products. Our new product reduction are also known as the NPI funnel, which is made up of customized products our engineers are working on grew to over $40 million by the end of 2018. This $40 million represents the first three years of cumulative production revenues when we convert and win the opportunities, providing ongoing revenue stream for the company over two years to six years.

While some of these opportunities do extend the life of our current products on existing customer platforms, we’re happy to announce that more than half of them represent completely new revenue streams for the company.

Since our last quarterly earnings call, we won three new production designs and shipped out seven new product prototypes. This includes a win for our new multi-channel analyzer, which we call the MC5, which was designed last year for next-generation etch systems and is our first key entrance into the deposition market for temperature sensors.

Number five, Photon generated $12 million in free cash flow in 2018. This provides us the resources to invest and engineers for product development and sales, and to returning cash to our shareholders and share buybacks through our Normal Course Issuer Bid, which we also call the NCIB.

So here is what we don’t know? We don’t know how long the industry will be in a slump. The many industry reports we read point to a choppy 2019 with overall wafer fabrication equipment or WFE spend down mid to high teens and in our served markets declining about 20%, with many conflicting reports on the timing of the market recovery.

It is inevitable that IoT, artificial intelligence and 5G will drive large increases of demand, but in the short-term revenues will bump along the bottom for the first half of 2019, and hopefully, grow in the second half of the year or in the first half of 2020.

Photon’s forecast visibility. We responded to demand derived from our WFE customers, who in turn respond to demand from the semiconductor manufacturers. As they experience uncertain demand in their short-term forecast, so do we. The long-term outlook of the semiconductor industry is very exciting driven by the diverse number of applications and technologies, as I mentioned earlier.

So what are we doing? Well, our 2019 strategy, which will lead to long-term growth of revenue and profit is largely built around five key initiatives. Number one, we will continue to aggressively drive and build our NPI funnel. Our strategy is to double the current $40 million funnel in 2019. We will accomplish this by either investing in additional engineers and an improving co-design responsiveness and prototyping capabilities.

Number two, streamlining operations. We have structured our operating costs in our state-of-the-art facility around lower revenue levels without compromising customer service and quality, and we will continue to aggressively focus on supply chain optimization and business continuity, while we dedicate resources to new product introduction activities.

Number three, we’re going to build a scalable and modular product portfolio. We are introducing new temperature and position sensors in our served markets, and in particular are expanding our temperature sensor product line into the deposition segment, as this near adjacent market is characterized by more hostile conditions and increasingly tighter manufacturing tolerances than were previously seen.

We’re also seeing opportunities to build new products around our position sensor technology, as our customers look for innovative solutions for process monitoring and control. Built around our core competencies, we’re developing a modular product portfolio and coupling it with excellent customer service and market leading quality.

Number four, investing in disruptive technologies. With our cash on hand we are investing in disruptive technologies to complement our existing product offerings and continue to be active in identifying and exploring M&A opportunities. Our strategy is to continue to build a strong intellectual property portfolio and we will use M&A to find accretive technologies to accelerate our efforts.

Number five, returning cash to shareholders, to-date in 2019 we have repurchased over 1.6 million shares as part of our share buyback program. The Board and management firmly believe in the long-term potential of the company, and we are committed to buying back 5.5 million shares as quickly as we can. To that end, we are pleased to announce today that we are increasing our daily purchase limit under the NCIB to 69,000 shares a day, which is the maximal allowable.

Lastly, I wanted to provide an update on the market, sorry, to the market on our search for a new CEO. As I mentioned earlier, we’ve engaged a leading executive recruitment firm in January to conduct our CEO search and they are focused on finding an experienced C level industry experts. We’ve made great progress in interviewing candidates and plan on announcing our selection in the near future ideally in Q2.

With that, I’ll hand it over -- things over to Daniel, so he can provide a financial results and detail around that, and after which, I’ll conclude with my outlook for Q1 2019. Dan?

Daniel Lee

Thank you, Neil, and good morning, everyone. I’m pleased to report revenues of $46.7 million for the 2018 fiscal year, which is an all-time high for the company. Revenues grew 7%, following a previous record high of $43.8 million in 2017, where we outperform against our peers. This growth is a result of strong market conditions persisting in the semiconductor industry and new product released to the market. These new products are byproducts of investments made in engineering, sales and marketing in 2018.

For the quarter, revenues were $8.2 million, representing an 18% sequential decrease versus Q3 2018 and 25% decrease versus the same year ago period. The decrease in quarterly revenues was caused by inventory reduction strategies employed by our customers in response to softer demand for semiconductor capital equipment following a very strong first half of 2018.

Gross profit was $4.3 million for the quarter, representing a decrease of 14% versus the same year ago period and a decrease of 17% versus Q3 2018. The decrease was a result of lower revenue levels for the quarter. Gross profit for the year was a record high of $25.6 million, representing a 10% increase over 2017 consistent with the increase in underlying revenues.

Gross margin was 52% for the quarter versus 45% in the 2017 comparable period and 52% in Q3 2018. As a reminder from previous earnings call, the depressed gross margin in Q4 2017 was due to amortization charges on Photon R&D assets being fully absorbed in the quarter at the accounting for the acquisition of Photon R&D was finalized at that time. Gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2018 was 55%, compared to 53% in 2017 as a result of higher revenue levels.

Operating expenses of $3.1 million and $13.1 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 represented a decrease of 14% and 16% over the same year ago period, respectively. 2017 operating expenses included $313,000 and $4.7 million in non-recurring charges for the quarter and year. When normalized for these one-time and other non-cash charges, adjusted cash operating expenses were flat for the quarter and increased $2.4 million for the year. The increase for the year was the result of increased staff related costs and sales and marketing to support the company’s future growth strategy, costs related to new product development and the company successful transition to the Toronto Stock Exchange.

We are reporting EBITDA of $2.5 million and $15.4 million for the quarter and year versus $2.8 million and $14.3 million in the 2017 compatible period. The company defined EBITDA as earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation, amortization and foreign exchange gain or loss. I want to further note that EBITDA as defined in 2017 was adjusted to remove non-recurring items, including corporate changes, the Photon R&D settlement and relocation costs.

EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 31% and 33% for the quarter and year. For the quarter, the company’s EBITDA performance benefited from a downward valuation adjustment to its contingent consideration liability, as a result of the current slowdown experienced in the semiconductor capital industry. This led to a $649,000 recovery on the balance sheet and income statement. But the change of fair value of the contingent consideration was adjusted for, our normalized EBITDA for the quarter would have been 23%.

Now turning attention to our balance sheet. At the end of the period, we have $42.4 million in cash. For the year the company generated free cash flow of $12 million and redeployed $3 million of that to buy back shares of the company. The company repurchased and canceled 1.6 million common shares or 1.5% of shares outstanding.

Subsequent to year end, the company renewed its NCIB and repurchased a further 1.6 million shares. We will continue to evaluate the best use of our cash for enhancing shareholder value. Currently, we remain committed to our share buyback program, particularly during periods of disruption to the share price. We will balance this use of cash with investments toward our business to sustain long-term growth in revenues and profit.

Our order backlog, which we define as the unfulfilled value of sales orders received and scheduled for fulfillment in the upcoming six months period, decreased to $13.1 million at the end of the year, which is down from $14.4 million at the end of Q3 and $18.3 million at the end of 2017. This decrease in order backlog was impacted by the recent slowdown of capital spending by semiconductor manufacturers after a very strong first half of this year.

Lastly, the company completed its review of historical tax filings and jurisdictional compliance and identified a previously unreported tax liability owing to a foreign jurisdiction. We entered into a voluntary disclosure agreement, which limited historical taxes owing from 2013 to 2017, and waived all related penalties and the overall tax liability including interest amounted to $1.6 million. As a result, in consultation with our current and predecessor auditors, the company has restated its 2017 results and the details may be found in our financial statements and MD&A.

This completes my financial summary. I will now turn the call back to Neil. Neil?

Neil McDonnell

Thanks, Dan. The long-term growth of the semiconductor industry will clearly drive increased use of Photon Control’s fiber optic sensors by wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers used in process monitoring applications. Our value proposition is centered around fiber optic based temperature and wafer position sensors in harsh environments, wrapped with our customer centric approach and our market leading quality and metrics.

For Q1 2019, we anticipate our revenue for the quarter will be in the range between $7.5 million and $8.5 million. We expect our gross margin to be in the high 40’s to low 50’s, and EBITDA margin to be in the high teens to low 20’s, due to our continued investment in engineering resource and the impact of lower revenues. However, we strongly believe that investing in the downturn will position us for faster growth in revenue and profit compared to our peers when business conditions rebound.

To recap our 2019 strategic initiatives, they are as follows. We’re going to invest in new product development, we’re going to continue to streamline operations to generate free cash flow, we are building a scalable and modular product portfolio targeted at etch and deposition markets, we are investing in disruptive technologies that will help our customers in the future, and finally, we’re returning cash to our shareholders.

In summary, 2018 was a record year for Photon Control and we gained tremendous momentum in being designed into our customers’ next-generation platforms. Although, 2019 is expected to be a challenging year, it will be an exciting year where we will continue to invest aggressively in development in new products and technologies, and to continue to diversify and expand our products from etch into near adjacent markets such as deposition.

I’d like to thank our investors for your continued support of our company and our commitment is to continue to drive shareholder value. I would also like to acknowledge our management team of Sal Akram, he’s our Senior Vice President of Engineering; Jeff Hebb, who is our Vice President of Product Marketing; Daniel Lee, who is with me today as our Chief Financial Officer; Nalini McIntosh, who is our Vice President of Human Resources; Paul Moffat, who is the Vice President of Manufacturing Operations; and John Rydstrom, who is our Senior Vice President of Sales, and their respective teams as their contribution to this company cannot be measured simply by mere words. I’d also like to acknowledge the support of the Board of Directors, Chuck Cargile; Michele Klein; and Ronan McGrath. I’m proud to be their Board Chair and CEO.

Operator, we will now turn it over to you so we can take any and all questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of Kevin Krishnaratne with Paradigm Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Hey, guys. Good morning. Question on the guidance, we’re almost done the quarter, so you have reasonable confidence in the sort of $8 million for the quarter. I’m trying to understand the buildup of revenue near-term, say, Q1 and Q2, given that guidance and given your backlog in the $13 million range. Just how do you think about that backlog versus what your end customers -- what end customers in the market are doing things like cutting CapEx while getting supply? I just want your thoughts on further pushing out of some of that backlog into Q3 and then maybe offsetting that anything that you can talk about on the positive with regards to new product introductions?

Neil McDonnell

Thanks, Kevin. There’s a lot that there in that question. So I’ll do my best to try and I can partially answer. First of all, and I think, I mentioned earlier on, the biggest thing that we’re dealing with right now is uncertainty and our customers. And when they’re actually managing their demand and what they do with their supply chain. So we’re in regular conversations with them and we have, I think, better visibility on forecast, but there’s also a high level of variability in moving around.

Our view at the beginning of the quarter was not substantially different where we ended up during the quarter and there’s a lot of movement around in terms of different order deferments and then orders were brought back in and new orders were added on top of it.

And I guess, probably, the best way to answer it is, we have visibility out to the end of the quarter end and we have a backlog for Q2. We’re confident in the backlog, but there’ll be some movement around in that as we actually go forward, as you really don’t have a lot of clear visibility down beyond what I’ve just been able to provide.

On the new product introductions side, the design wins and production wins that we talked about, the revenue impact in Q1 will be, not, will be marginal I guess. It’s not going to be a significant amount. We do expect that that will pick up and there’ll be several million of revenue that we’ll from the new product introductions that we got to-date over the balance of 2019, and as I mentioned, that will continue to grow and in the following year.

So I look at Q2 and I look at Q2 in much the same way that I look at Q1, which is I think that we’re still bumping along the bottom. I still think that the -- where customers are looking at us more less the same way and we’re reacting and dealing with that in that fashion.

Daniel Lee

And Kevin, I just want to add one more thing as well. So we are in a downturn in the market and just in terms of understanding semi-cycles, it’s a fact that when business do pick up and we do -- and we don’t know when exactly it will come up, but we believe it’s going to be either the second half of this year or first half of next year. It’s a fact that when it does pick up orders will come in very quickly and they’ll want to get it delivered right away. And so that’s part of the reason why we have an inventory balance of $5.5 million at year end and so we can service that when the -- when we’re starting to see the market recover, so I just want to point that out as well.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Yeah. Thanks for Dan. I did have a question on that too. We do talk -- hear about negative 20% declines in your specific markets. But you should naturally start to benefit a quarter before that as your -- as those customers are ramping up should you not. How did your business track relative to your customers revenue profiles?

Daniel Lee

Kevin, it’s a great question. We had one of our largest customers in a couple weeks ago and I was asking him the same question of that. And also the way I look at this is that when you see it, we should -- I should say, I have seen uptick in orders and it should be -- we should precede you by at least a quarter, and it says, it doesn’t quite work that way particularly as they start to spin up.

So we can see it within the quarter or we can see it out, but I think any sort of measurable increase in demand from what I’ve learned on this thing is. And like we’re quarter out and I think we -- they will get it and we’re going to get a kind of on quarter type delay type thing. So it really depends on when they start to see some of the pickup on how fast they work through what supply that they still got left in their storage and what they need to have from us.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Got it. Thanks for that. And just maybe final small one from me, correct me if I’m wrong, but there is some positive commentary in your notes that on activity with regards to the prototyping and engineering type of work that you’re doing in the lab and the core design with your customers. For -- just correct if I’m wrong, but is that revenue in -- with regards to prototyping engineering if that’s not in backlog correct?

Neil McDonnell

That is correct. It’s not in backlog.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Okay. So on that thing, can you talk about what you’re kind of hearing or seeing from your customers and lab, whether that rebound comes in 2H or early 2020 or whenever. What are you hearing and seeing in terms of the activity and the level of discussion that’s making you generally positive and how you’ll be positioned when that rebound does come?

Neil McDonnell

Yeah. So the -- I think the best barometer for me at least, I should say, as I look at that and the discussion that I do have is, I look at where they’re making their investments right now and as everyone knows I’m not native to semi. I have been in various forms for a long time, but not at this kind of level. But what we’re seeing and what our customers are telling us is that this is when they make their time and their investment on new products and do the design of the new products.

A year ago when all those were rising, because the market was hot going, they were too busy to be able to focus on doing new development for their new products. And now what they’re looking at is what they can actually do to enhance the solution of [inaudible] as they forward.

And when you look at that and again from a -- from my simplistic way of looking at it, as they are manufacturing denser chips in more complex environments and yield and uptime is key. What they look for, is they look for more points of measurement and more ways of being able to measure temperature and position and where the wafer is on the chuck, how it’s actually being deployed in manufacturing and those types of discussions are the ones that really get us exercise from an engineering perspective and allow us to start to drive our IP and our development of new products.

So when those products come out to the market, given the lifetime of the whole NPI [ph] cycle is somewhere between three months and 24 months, if you’re at the outside of the range, typically it’s about nine months before we start to see revenue. So when I look at that I look at the volume and I’m pretty angle about pushing our sales guys on looking at the -- what our new business opportunity funnel is and how that actually growing as well, because to me that’s the bellwether of where we’re starting to see pickup in the in the market out nine months to 12 months by -- and the increase flowing that we’re seeing and new business opportunities and how that’s actually translating into our NPI funnel.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Right. Got it. Thanks. And final just quick one from me, you mentioned $7 million in the 2019 for new product revenue. What did you do in 2018, I know it was $1.7 million through Q3 and I just couldn’t find the disclosure in the notes?

Neil McDonnell

Yeah. Just to be clear I said several million dollars, I would love it to be $7 million, but several million dollars and if I could get $7 million, I would do whatever I could to make it happen, but in terms of last year, Dan?

Daniel Lee

Yeah. So in terms of last year our NPI revenues was $2.5 million.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Okay.

Daniel Lee

So that represents a large portion of our growth year-over-year.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Okay. Good. Good stuff guys. Thank you.

Daniel Lee

Thanks, Kevin.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Amr Ezzat with Echelon Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Amr Ezzat

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. On the EBITDA margin front you guys gave a range of 16% to 20% for Q1, I’m just trying to get more clarity on the dynamics there. So I know there’s a new office and some hiring happening, but is there anything else queuing this number and how do we think about your margins or your operating expenses going forward?

Neil McDonnell

Right. So, good morning, Amr. So I’ll answer this in two ways so the first is Q4, so on a normalized run rate basis and as described in my prepared remarks, our Q4 EBITDA it should have been 23% when normalized for the change of fair value of the contingent consideration. But there were also other benefits in the quarter, the likes of which are includes December typically being a lighter month just due to plan time off of vacation and holidays. So then you knock off another 2% off that and then you arrive at around 21% and so that’s Q4 and that’s on a run rate basis.

And with respect to Q1 and why are guidance for EBITDA is between 16% to 20% is the fact that we’re experiencing incremental cost in primarily two areas. Number one is, we do have a ongoing CEO search and so there’s a cost associated with that and the other is continued investment in new product development. And this investment include as the opening of our Silicon Valley office at the beginning of February which was very excited about. And then the addition of four engineers we’ve added in Q1 to-date.

And lastly do you want to stress what the combination of the investments were making on development of new products and technologies combined with depressed levels and WFE spend. Our margins will be compressed but we believe these investments will pay off in the long-term growth in both revenues and profit.

Neil McDonnell

Yeah let me just add a comment that I neglect to mention that the importance of us opening our office in the Silicon Valley. We heard quite clearly from customers at least I heard quite clearly and customers in the course of meetings in December and beyond that if we really wanted to be taken seriously as we move forward that we would had to have a presence in the valley. We have a number of people there already I mean Just and Sal are in the Bay area and John has put self in California.

But we’ll be missing a presence in the Bay area and customers look if you want to get close to us then you need to get close to us. So we have opened an office we’ve got about a half a dozen people in there right now I’d envision that we’re probably going to have somewhere in the neighborhood of 10 people by the time we actually and roll through the year and this isn’t to actually increase overall headcount but it’s just reallocation of resources.

They are going to be technical people and we’re never going to put a field application engineer overall and the idea is s that we want to get close to our customers and make sure that we’re getting tightly tied in with where their future roadmap is and that will help drive our product. So that required an investment, but that’s a sort of investment that we’ll really generate long-term returns with the company.

Amr Ezzat

Great, so if I’m thinking about your OpEx on an adjusted basis there and you guys were at $2.9 million for the quarter. How do we think about that going forward?

Daniel Lee

Right so from a OpEx point of view there are some seasonality of expenses in any given year, but what I would say is on a run rate basis just for modeling purposes I would use a quarterly run rate of about 3.4 million per quarter and that’s appropriate average. And really the bigger driver will come from engineering. There are cost savings and we will spend less on G&A which is used to further fund our engineers as well as using some of the EBITDA some of our historical EBITDA levels to fund as well. But that’s going to be the largest you’re going to see that as the largest OpEx line item in 2019.

Amr Ezzat

Great so that’s very helpful. Then Neil did I hear you correctly you stated that you made a temperature sensor sale into a deposition system?

Neil McDonnell

That’s correct.

Daniel Lee

And that is we are over tight I just wanted to be clear as well.

Amr Ezzat

Yeah, so just like when I’m thinking about this market I guess like temperature sensors into deposition. How does the sight of that market play compared to temperature sensors into etch systems which I understand is the bulk of your sales?

Neil McDonnell

Yeah I don’t have the number right on my hand Amir but it’s an equivalent size market and if you look at the steps in the manufacturing of wafers as in deposition are pretty tightly tied together in terms of different stages of the process. We see the opportunity and as being of equivalent size of what we have in Edge. The chance of that market historically has been is that it hasn’t had the same sort of tolerances and harshness condition harshness -- harsh conditions for manufacturing.

So you didn’t have the same sort of presence of plasma and poisons gases on RF interference and they were easily able to get along with a thermal couple of solution which is quite cheaper to be able to do. But as the chips get denser and the requirements for manufacturing and yielding get tighter than they have to change the manufacturing processes to keep in line with that. And as part of that it enters into more hostile conditions that what they have been use that and in some cases even more hostile than what we’ve seen in the Edge area and that’s a very good set for the types of technologies and products that we got.

So as Sal and his team have been able to iterate the product line so that we’ve got a first entrance a toll in the market if you will to really help us drive that part of the business. So we see that as an exciting opportunity, but not at the expense of that its really as one that’s very complimentary to where we can see it go.

Amr Ezzat

No that’s great, maybe one last one on the capital allocation front you’re very active with your JV interview and you did mention that you’ll continue to be active or more active. But you also spoke to investing in disruptive technology is that, as I understand that’s probably M&A and I’m just like trying to get a sense of what you guys are looking at in terms of size or geography. There was talks in the past that you guys are looking at semicon, but at adjacent industries as well is that still the case or can you give us just a bit of what you guys are looking at a high level?

Neil McDonnell

Yeah sure so let me just start at the top and then what’s the driver and I think our thinking has been I think refined in the course of the last period of time. And I’ll give you some color around why that’s actually changed. Our customers are looking for a better and more improved ways of being able to measure as I mentioned you get temperature and position, you got a whole bunch of other variables that they need to measure in the whole manufacturing process.

And along that line what they’re looking at is how they actually have more points of measurements and being able to get a higher yield and higher productivity. And we’re iterating our product line to deal with that but at some point you’re going to look at whether there is a see change and you can look at a technology that’s been used in another market that can be adopted and will actually fit within the semiconductor environment because it’s got its own conditions.

So when we began to think of it that way what we thought of is rather to get an acquisition that would be immediately accretive from a revenue and bottom line perspective. We started to look for technologies that would actually help us accelerate our own internal R&D efforts. And that was a change of thinking we came close to one in Q4 on an acquisition that we thought had a technology that would have been accretive.

But at the end of the day when the M&A committee is led by Michelle Klein [ph] looked at it we meant the numbers just don’t work. So we don’t want to have it, so we’re destroying shareholder value just for the purposes of acquiring the technology. So we passed on it didn’t mean we’re passing on the technology we’re finding a different way to be able to get at it and go forward.

And we’re going to continue to do that, but the way I would characterize our M&A strategy when you look at it is how do we actually find a accretive technologies that complement our efforts rather than trying to go out and buy a business that’s going to make as much bigger in a very short period of time.

Amr Ezzat

Great so thanks that’s very helpful.

Neil McDonnell

Thanks Amir.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Justin Keywood with GMP Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Justin Keywood

Good morning thanks for taking my call. Just want to go back on the margin discussion, is there a targeted range you’re planning for in 2019 on an annual basis?

Daniel Lee

So yeah so Justin that is difficult to answer just given the limited visibility we have in terms of revenue forecasting which as Neil mentioned is constrained by our customers and it’s also constrained by their customers as well being the chip makers. So it is a difficult question so we don’t have a specific range.

We’re comfortable right now in terms of providing our EBITDA guidance of 16% to 20% as well as our operating expenses on an average will be around 3.4 million but it’s a going to be highly dependent on revenues. It’s certainly going to be below the [inaudible] that we historically experienced. And the other part that you want to mention and perhaps providing clarify for you as well as for Amr, who was asking questions for modeling is different terms of gross margin at for Q1 at the level that we’re seeing at between 7.5 to 8.5. We are looking at somewhere in the high - in the high 40’s to the low 50’s. And that’s at these level that’s what we’re experiencing. So hopefully I answer your question.

Neil McDonnell

Yeah, let me add a little bit of color to that, Dan. This is something that is very near and dear to my heart. So I guess the short, simple, stupid answer is as much as we can get in terms of gross margin. And you know I’m very big and making sure that we price to value rather than pricing to margin. So we can get more out of it that’s what the sales team has been instructed to do and sometimes [inaudible] we make sure they get the message in the right way.

But when we look at a new product introduction, our costs and the first iteration of the product is going to be higher than what will be when we get into run time. So we know we’re going to take a margin it at the NPI cycle and I’m fine with that. But the equivocal quote with that and the same two-fourth sales are used on R&D as we have to make sure the cost reduction is a key part of our design strategy and R&D efforts. Because when we get the volume that’s when we really want to make sure that we can get to the 50% margins and be able to maintain that as we go forward.

So it’s a little more complicated, I’m looking at it as it right now because right now it shows the legacy products that we’ve got in place but I think our focus is how do we actually make sure that we drive continued margin and margin improvement in a market that’s very price and cost conscious as we go forward, and a lot of that’s going to be wrapped around making sure that we’ve got leading technology and we drive a lot of value into the into our customers products.

Justin Keywood

And then I was also hoping to get an update on the distributors. How those relationships are going both with the new one in Japan and the one announced in China, and if you’re able to quantify the revenue impact of either one of those?

Neil McDonnell

Yeah, sure. So I’ll do with both of them. So, Japan laser corporation GLC, I spent quite a bit of time with them at Photonic last earlier in the month and they’ve actually been superb in terms of their knowledge of our customers in Japan and their willingness to invest and get up to speed. And what we’re seeing out of that and it is readily apparent in terms of immediate revenue, but we’re seeing or getting introduced into new opportunities that we didn’t otherwise have exposure to with our previous distributor, which is great. We’re going through the transition right now and that transition is ordered by the OEM and actually driven in terms of their particular process.

So, they’re going to be fully front and center by the time we get through the end of Q2 into Q3, which is all very good. And what we want to be able to see out of that is just enhanced growth. And by the way, we’re purchasing that as well. We’ve got an account manager in Vancouver who’s Japanese and it’s actually it’s been huge in terms of really changing the dynamic of the conversation that we’ve got and it’s again part of our strategy. In China contact, we actually have a trade show this week.

So we’ve got couple people at a trade show within China. So they’re actually going there. The initial results that I’ve been getting have been positive. I don’t anticipate and we don’t anticipate it’s going to have a material impact on revenues this year. We think strategically it is something that we have to be in place to deal with as we move forward into 2020.

There’s lots of interesting geopolitical issues at play and tariff considerations that make that a straightforward answer. But at least what we’re pleased with is that from what I’m hearing is that we’re getting the right kinds of conversations going with the right people. China has got a major view in terms of this market and are making the big bets on it and I think we’re going to see some good results in 2020.

Justin Keywood

Okay. Appreciate the additional color. Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Victor Zu [ph] with CBC Capital Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

I think a portion of my question has been answered but I saw majority of the revenue growth was actually driven by Asia. So could you shed some light on like how you’ve managed to like [inaudible] additional revenue from Asia?

Neil McDonnell

Yeah, let me get -- Daniel will give you the specific color on that. But just to be clear, you know, our revenue is primarily U.S., and the international portion of that is primarily Japan rather than looking at China as market, but we don’t get an appreciable amount of revenue out of China as it is today. And Daniel can provide a better breakdown of that.

Daniel Lee

Yeah. So in terms of the growth in Asia. There is customer that we have on-boarded probably about three-four years ago. And we do have three major customers and they are one of them and they were most recently brought on. And so there’s in our opinion there’s a lot of growth in Asia and this is why we entered into the distributor agreement with JLC as well with Crowntech. But that’s part of the enrolls that we’re making with respect to our customers and we’ve been bolstering that with bringing on a great sales guy in Vancouver who speaks Japanese and we’re improving the relationships with that. But that’s part of the color in terms of the growth that you’re seeing in Asia.

Thank you. This concludes our question-and-answer session. I’ll turn the floor back to Mr. McDonnell, for any final comments.

Neil McDonnell

Thanks. So, thank you everybody for diving [ph] in and spending time with us on the call. We’re trying to make sure that we are open and clear and answering any questions that you’ve got. Dan and I are going to go on the road next week and hopefully get to Toronto and Ottawa and other points as well to be able to continue to tell the story. We’re actually come up with a video or coming with a video as well, which does I think a really good job of explaining a very complex process that we’re involved in and makes it so that it’s a lot simpler to be able to understand where we are and why we are a critical subsystems of suppliers. So, I think some of that will help in our education in terms of where we are and how we’re going to go in the market.

And we’re going to move our AGM and this year we’re going to have our AGM in Toronto. So, we want to make sure that we do that, make sure that those folks that have had to travel out west do come to our AGM in early years. We can have more of an Investor Day and I believe our friends in Vancouver along we’re going to have a separate session in Vancouver. We’ll have an Investor Day and have people into our facility so you can see all the things that we’re doing and what we’re working on.

So, thanks everybody for spending the time today and thanks as well to the end of a really ugly winter. And we’ll see you all in the next period of time and appreciate your support to Company. So, everybody have a great day.

Thank you for joining us today for Photon Control's fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings conference call.