Pure Multi-Family: This 5.7%-Yielding REIT Has A Strong Growth Outlook In 2019

Investment Thesis

Pure Multi-Family REIT (OTCQX:PMULF) (TSX: RUF.U or RUF.UN) delivered solid Q4 2018 earnings with mid-single digit same property net operating income growth. The company's outlook is looking good thanks to strong market fundamentals and favourable demographic trends. As a result, its dividend payout ratio is expected to fall below 100%. This should result in multiple expansion of its valuation. The company pays an attractive 5.7%-yielding dividend. It is a good candidate for investors seeking capital appreciation and dividend income.

Recent Developments: Q4 2018 Highlights

In Q4 2018, Pure Multi-Family grew its revenue by 5.3% year over year to US$27.6 million thanks to its strong SPNOI growth of 4.4%. In addition, its same property physical occupancy rate increased by 10 basis points in Q4 2018 over Q4 2017. For the whole year, Pure Multi-Family achieved solid 4.5% SPNOI growth. This has resulted in strong funds from operations per share growth of 8.5% over 2017.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Reasons why we believe Pure Multi-Family will perform well in 2019

Favorable demographic trends

Pure Multi-Family is focused on markets in the Sunbelt region in the United States with a strong focus in the Texas Triangle. As can be seen from the map below, Texas Triangle (Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin) represents about 85.8% of its total net operating income.

Source: Investor Presentation

Most of Pure Multi-Family's properties are located in geographic regions with higher population growth rates than the national average (see table below). In addition, United States' unemployment rate is currently at full employment right now. Pure Multi-Family should be able to continue to benefit from these two favourable trends in 2019.

Source: Investor Presentation

Strong market fundamentals in its major markets

These favorable demographic trends are also evident in PwC's recently published report on the prospect of 2019 real estate markets in the United States and Canada. In the article, PwC surveyed different real estate developers on the prospect of major cities/markets in the United States and ranked them by investor prospect in 2019. As can be seen from the table below, Pure Multi-Family's major markets (highlighted in the table below) are among the top markets in the list.

Source: Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2019

3% ~ 5% SPNOI growth anticipated

Because of favorable population and employment growth trends in Pure Multi-Family's major markets, management is optimistic that the REIT will be able to achieve same property NOI growth rate of 3% ~ 5% in 2019. This should support strong FFO growth and result in a reduction in its dividend payout ratio.

Source: Investor Presentation

End of strategic review should result in NOI improvement

In 2018, Pure Multi-Family conducted a strategic review of its business, which began in Q1. This has resulted in total expenses of about C$1.4 million. The strategic review was to evaluate different alternatives that management should be focusing on in the upcoming quarters and years. Now that its strategic review is completed, there should be no costs associated with strategic review in 2019. This cost represented about 2.9% of its total operating expenses in 2018. After removing its strategic review expenditure, its normalized FFO payout ratio was actually only 101.3% in Q4 2018 and only 103.7% for the whole year. Coupled with its expected SPNOI growth, we are confident that Pure Multi-Family will lower its payout ratio below 100% in 2019.

Valuation Analysis

Pure Multi-Family currently trades at a price to 2018 adjusted FFO ratio of 20.6x. This is at least 3 multiples below the average of 23.7x of its U.S. peers.

Trading well below its net asset value

Pure Multi-Family is currently trading at a price of US$6.60 per share. This price is about 6.8% below its consensus net asset value of US$7.08 per share.

A 5.7%-yielding dividend

Pure Multi-Family currently pays a monthly dividend of US$0.03125 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 5.7%. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield is currently trading towards the low end of its 5-year average.

Source: YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risk

Although people always need to find a place to live, it will be challenging for Pure Multi-Family to raise rental rates in an economic downturn. This is because layoffs will likely result in lower demand for apartment rentals.

Elevated supply risk

Favorable long-term demographic tailwind and demand for apartments has resulted in elevated supply in many markets in the U.S. If these markets are not able to absorb the new supply (e.g. lower demand due to lower economic growth rate), it may become challenging for Pure Multi-Family to raise its rental rate. In fact, management indicated that supply is elevated in Dallas, one of its major markets.

Investor Takeaway

We expect Pure Multi-Family to perform well thanks to its healthy organic growth outlook. Its dividend payout ratio is also expected to fall below 100%. We believe this will ease a lot of investors' concern over its high dividend payout ratio in the past few years. This should also lead to a re-rating of its valuation. With an attractive dividend yield of 5.7%, Pure Multi-Family is an attractive investment for investors seeking both dividend income and capital appreciation.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.