Approach Resources: Credit Facility Lenders Will Largely Determine Its Future

Low WAHA natural gas prices add to Approach's issues. WTI oil may need to reach $73 for Approach to have breakeven cash flow while maintaining production.

Approach is projected to burn $11 million in 2019 at current strip prices while seeing its production decline a bit.

Approach is in danger of violating a leverage ratio covenant that could result in an event of default for its credit facility.

Approach Resources (AREX) is trapped by its high fixed costs, which result in it needing to increase production significantly to reduce the per BOE impact of those fixed costs. However, the fall in oil prices and the large WAHA differential (along with limited liquidity) has resulted in it reducing its budget below maintenance capital expenditure levels.

Going forward, if Approach wants to maintain production at 2019 levels, it may need over $70 WTI oil to avoid cash burn. Stronger WAHA prices would help a bit, but even with $2.25 realized natural gas prices, Approach would still need around $67 WTI oil to breakeven.

This is not a sustainable situation, and Approach is largely at the mercy of its credit facility lenders now.

Credit Facility And Deleveraging

Approach noted that its leverage ratio was 6.6 to 1.0 at the end of 2018, and that its credit facility (maturing in May 2020) required its leverage to be 5.0 to 1.0 or less at the end of Q1 2019. With no significant completion activity in Q1 2019, Approach's EBITDAX is likely to decline during the quarter. Thus Approach may need to reduce its outstanding debt by over $100 million to reduce its leverage ratio to under 5.0 to 1.0 and avoid an event of default if it doesn't get that covenant relaxed.

Approach is looking at various potential financing alternatives and deleveraging transactions. However, due to the amount it needs to deleverage by and the current general attitude toward highly leveraged producers, it seems a challenging proposition for Approach to avoid an eventual restructuring.

Most of Approach's debt and interest payments are associated with its credit facility and its unsecured bonds don't mature until June 2021, so its credit facility lenders could potentially give it a bit more time. Approach can't generate much cash flow at current strip prices even with a minimal capital expenditure budget though. If Approach does get more time, it will likely only be to facilitate the sales of assets to help pay down its credit facility debt.

Approach also noted that it is currently "in discussions with our CEO regarding his separation from the company" and that it expects to "engage in discussions with our President and Chief Administrative Officer regarding their continued employment or potential separation."

2019 Outlook

Approach's 2019 guidance suggests that production will average around 10,140 BOEPD at guidance midpoint. At current strip prices (roughly $59 WTI oil for 2019), Approach would generate approximately $90 million in oil and gas revenue. Low realized prices for Permian natural gas (which represents 39% of Approach's total production) have a substantial effect on Approach's revenue. I have modeled Approach as receiving around $1.25 per Mcf for its natural gas during 2019. This compares to $0.79 per Mcf in Q4 2018 and $1.49 per Mcf during 2018, as the expectation is that WAHA natural gas prices will remain quite low during the first part of 2019, but should recover by late 2019.

Approach's hedges add another $3 million in estimated value. It only has around 19% of its estimated 2019 oil production and 19% of its estimated 2019 production of NGLs hedged though.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 950,000 $56.00 $53 NGLs 1,300,000 $20.00 $26 Natural Gas 8,700,000 $1.25 $11 Hedge Value $3 Total Revenue $93

With a $30 million capital expenditure budget, Approach is expected to have around $104 million in cash expenditures. This results in an estimate of $11 million in cash burn in this scenario.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $20 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $11 Cash G&A $18 Cash Interest $25 Capital Expenditures $30 Total Expenses $104

Notes On Production

A $30 million capital expenditure budget isn't enough to maintain Approach's production levels. The 2019 guidance suggests that average 2019 production may be around 3% lower than its average Q4 2018 production, while its average 2019 oil production may be around 5% lower than its average Q4 2018 oil production.

Approach's average 2019 production (both total and oil) also is expected to be around 11% lower than its average Q3 2018 production. Approach deferred some of its Q3 2018 completions and ended up spending essentially nothing ($0.2 million) on capital expenditures in Q4 2018 due to the large WAHA differentials and declining oil prices. This resulted in the substantial decline in average daily production between Q3 2018 and Q4 2018.

Notes On Breakeven Point

Based on current strip prices, Approach's realized price per BOE is a bit over $24 for 2019. Lease operating expenses and production taxes may come out to around $7.50 per BOE, leaving a margin of approximately $16.75 per BOE.

With declining production, Approach's fixed costs per BOE though are becoming even more substantial. Cash G&A may be around $5 per BOE in 2019, while cash interest may add another $6.75 per BOE. Thus at current production levels, Approach's costs (excluding capital expenditures) per BOE may add up to $19.25, leaving around $5 per BOE before capital expenditures.

Approach does have relatively low costs to add production, although that is largely due to the low oil percentage in its production. Approach's maintenance capital cost may be around $10 to $11 per BOE.

Source: Approach Resources

This means that Approach may need to realize around $30 per BOE for its production to be able to reach breakeven cash flow while maintaining production levels.

With realized natural gas prices (estimated at $1.25 per Mcf in 2019) so low though, Approach would need around $73 WTI oil in order to realize an average of $30 per BOE for its overall production, excluding hedges.

WAHA differentials are expected to improve going forward. An improvement to $2.25 per Mcf realized natural gas prices would reduce Approach's estimated breakeven point to around $67 WTI oil instead.

Source: Approach Resources

Conclusion

Approach Resources needs much higher commodity prices to be able to grow production without cash burn. At current strip prices, it will incur both cash burn and have declining production due to the impact of fixed costs such as G&A and interest.

Approach also has limited liquidity and appears likely to violate the leverage ratio covenant for its credit facility. Thus it may end up restructuring soon. Since it has a relatively limited amount of non-credit facility debt, it may be given more time by the credit facility lenders to pay down its debt without filing for bankruptcy. However, this would likely involve the credit facility lenders prompting asset sales by reducing Approach's borrowing base over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.