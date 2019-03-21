Estimating The SEC Standardized Measure For Stand-Alone Antero Resources

Adjusting this measure for deconsolidation results in a significant decrease in its value.

Introduction

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) acquires, explores and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Marcellus and Utica shale basins of West Virginia and Ohio. Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. As a result of the midstream simplification transaction between the old Antero Midstream GP LP (formerly AMGP) and Antero Midstream Partners LP completed on March 12, 2019, AMGP was converted from a Limited Partnership to a Corporation and was renamed Antero Midstream Corporation (New AM). On March 13, 2019, New AM's common stock started trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol AM. As a result of this transaction, Antero Resources now owns 31% of Antero Midstream and will cease to consolidate Antero Midstream’s financial and operating results in Antero Resources' consolidated financial statements. Antero Resources will account for its interest in Antero Midstream under the equity method of accounting.

However, although future financial statements will now show deconsolidated results for both Antero Resources and Antero Midstream, the SEC standardized measure of the discounted future net cash flows attributable to Antero Resources’ proved reserves discounted at 10% (SEC PV-10) are only prepared and presented in the year ended 10-k filing. Since the December 2018 10-k was prepared for a consolidated AR/AM, the results need to be modified for a stand-alone Antero Resources.

In addition to the modifications to the SEC PV-10 standardized measure due to deconsolidation, the results also require adjustment to reflect investor product pricing assumptions which may differ from the SEC mandated pricing assumptions used in the calculations.

Consolidated AR/AM SEC PV-10

The diagram below graphically depicts the cash streams used to determine the consolidated AR/AM SEC PV-10 standardized measure with the exception of cash income taxes paid.

Future cash inflows were computed by applying historical 12-month unweighted first day of the month average commodity prices. The 12‑ month average prices used at December 31, 2018 were $2.93 per MMBtu for natural gas, $25.05 per Bbl for NGLs, and $56.62 per Bbl for oil for the Appalachian Basin based on a $65.66 WTI reference price. Future production and development costs represent the estimated future expenditures, based on current costs, to be incurred in developing and producing proved reserves. Proved reserves are those reserves which the company plans to develop within the next five years. Future income tax expense includes the effects of available net operating loss carryforwards and alternative minimum tax credits. The resulting annual net cash flows were then discounted using a 10% annual rate. The following summary calculations for the consolidated AR/AM were presented in Antero Resources’ 10-k filing:

The above components of the PV-10 calculation are obtained by summing over all five years of development plus all subsequent years of declining production, until wells become uneconomic for continued production. This can be represented algebraically as:

Future net cash flows before tax = CF = CF1 + CF2 + … + CFi = (R1 + R2 + … Ri) – (D1 + D2 + … D5) – (P1 + P2 + … Pi) where,

CFi = Net cash flow before income tax in year i

Ri = Consolidated revenue in year i

Di = Consolidated development costs in year i

Pi = Consolidated production costs in year i

Stand-alone AR SEC PV-10

The diagram below graphically depicts the cash streams used to determine the stand-alone AR SEC PV-10 standardized measure with the exception of cash income taxes paid.

As we have limited insight as to the details of the calculation of the SEC PV-10 for the consolidated company, determination of an approximation for a stand-alone SEC PV-10 for Antero Resources is challenging. Our approach is to first compute the ratio of each component of net cash flows before tax for the stand-alone AR to the consolidated AR/AM for 2018 and assume these same ratios will apply for all future years. These components are cash inflow (revenue), production costs and development costs (capex).

Designating the stand-alone case using a prime gives the corresponding equation for deconsolidated future net cash flows before income tax:

Deconsolidated future net cash flows before tax = CF’ = (R1’ + R2’ + … Ri’) – (D1’ + D2’ + … Di’) – (P1’ + P2’ + … Pi’)

The ratios of each cash flow component for the deconsolidated (stand-alone) case to the consolidated case for 2018 would therefore be designated as R0’/R0, D0’/D0 and P0’/P0 and the deconsolidated future net cash flows before income tax can be written as:

CF’ = (R0’/R0) * (R1 + R2 + … + Ri) – (D0’/D0) * (D1 + D2 + … Di) – (P0’/P0) * (P1 + P2 + … + Pi)

The operating results and assets of the consolidated company’s reportable segments for the year ended December 31, 2018 are reported in Antero Resources’ 10-k. The stand-alone company is represented by the “Exploration and Production” and the “Marketing” segments. Antero Midstream is represented by the “Gathering and Processing” and the “Water Handling and Treatment” segments. In our estimation of the stand-alone SEC PV-10 we will ignore the revenue and expenses associated with the marketing segment, as this represents the purchase (expense) and sale (revenue) of natural gas required to meet Antero Resources’ firm gas transportation commitments, which are anticipated to be filled by year end 2021.

For both the consolidated and deconsolidated (stand-alone) cases, 2018 cash flows can be calculated as cash inflows less production and development costs where cash inflows are sales and revenues, production costs are lease operating expenses plus gathering, compression, processing and transportation (GCP&T) expenses and development costs are capital expenditures. General and administrative and other indirect expenses are not included, nor are non-cash depletion, depreciation and amortization expenses.

For the consolidated case ($ millions):

R0 = consolidated revenue – marketing revenue = ($4,139.6 - $553.0) = $3,586.6

D0 = consolidated development costs (capital expenditures) = $2,210.6

P0 = consolidated lease operating and GCP&T expenses = ($136.2 + $1,339.4) = $1,475.6

For the deconsolidated case:

R0’ = E&P revenue = $3,477.8

D0’ = E&P development costs (capital expenditures) = $1,923.5

P0’ = E&P lease operating and GCP&T expenses – AM distributions received = ($142.2 + $1,792.9 – $159.2) = $1,775.9

From the above we can calculate the cash flow component ratios as follows:

R0’/R0 = (3477.8/3586.6) = 0.97

D0’/D0 = (1923.5/2210.6) = 0.87

P0’/P0 = (1775.9/1475.6) = 1.20

Applying these ratios to the previously derived equation for deconsolidated future net cash flows before income tax:

CF’ = (R0’/R0) * (R1 + R2 + … + Ri) – (D0’/D0) * (D1 + D2 + … Di) – (P0’/P0) * (P1 + P2 + … + Pi)

CF’ = .97 * $64,199 - .87 * $3,453 – 1.2 * $30,007 = $23,260

This is a substantial reduction when compared to $30,739 for the consolidated case.

To account for income taxes for the deconsolidated case, we use the same effective income tax rate on future net cash flows as was the case for the consolidated case.

Effective income tax rate = Future income tax expense / future net cash flows before tax = $5,505/$30,739 = 17.9%

Thus, the future net cash flows after tax for the deconsolidated case would be $23,260 * (1- .179) = $19,094

To determine the SEC PV-10 value for the deconsolidated case, we need to discount after tax future net cash flows by 10%. As we do not know these future cash flows, we assume they will be reduced at the same ratio as for the consolidated case:

SEC PV-10 / undiscounted future after tax cash flows = $10,478/$25,234 = .415

Therefore, for the deconsolidated case:

SEC PV-10 = .415 * $19,094 = $8,265

Summarizing, the SEC PV-10 standardized measure for stand-alone Antero Resources:

This compares to $10,478 for the consolidated case. Subtracting net debt of $3,532 leaves $4,732 equity value, or $15.33 per share for stand-alone Antero Resources.

SEC PV-10 Adjustments for Commodity Pricing Assumptions

The SEC PV-10 value for stand-alone Antero Resources is only valid for the SEC mandated commodity pricing assumptions. To correct for current prices (or alternative constant pricing assumptions), we need to adjust revenues received and income taxes deducted, assuming that production and development costs do not change significantly.

The reduction in revenues received can be estimated by multiplying the quantities of each commodity produced times the change in price for that commodity. For this exercise we will use the following pricing assumptions:

SEC Mandated Pricing Assumptions (from Antero Resources 10-k):

WTI Oil = $65.66/Bbl

Realized Oil = $56.62/Bbl

Realized NGL = $25.05/Bbl

Realized NG = $2.93/MMBtu

Current Pricing Assumptions:

WTI Oil = $60.00/Bbl

HH NG = $2.85/MMBtu

NGL = (60/65.66) * 25.05 = $22.89/Bbl

Ethane = (60/65.66) * 12.14 = $11.09/Bbl

Note: Ethane and NGL realized prices are assumed to remain at constant ratio to WTI oil prices.

2018 Production:

Oil = 3.3 MMBbl

NGL = 28.9 MMBbl

Ethane = 14.2 MMBbl

NG = 710 MMBtu

From the above pricing assumptions and 2018 production, we can estimate the reduction in revenues due to differences between SEC PV-10 mandated pricing and current pricing:

Decrease in revenues = 3.3 * (60 – 65.66) + 28.9 *(22.89 – 25.05) + 14.2 * (11.09 – 12.14) + 710 * (2.85 – 2.93) = -$153 million

Therefore, the adjusted future cash inflows, or revenues, would be $62,273 - $153 = $62,120 million. Using the same deconsolidated production and development costs gives a total for pre-tax future net cash flows of $23,107 million and after tax of $18,971 million. Discounting as before by multiplying by .415 gives a value for the discounted future after-tax net cash flows of $7,873 million for stand-alone Antero Resources. Subtracting net debt of $3,532 leaves an equity value of $14.06/share.

Conclusion

The process of adjusting the SEC standardized measure of the discounted future net cash flows attributable to Antero Resources’ proved reserves for deconsolidation of Antero Midstream and for current pricing results in significant reductions in value as summarized below:

SEC PV-10 Case SEC PV-10 Value ($millions) Equity Value* ($/share) Consolidated $10,478 $16.25 Deconsolidated $8,265 $15.33 Deconsolidated and Current Price Adjusted $7,873 $14.06

* Equity value calculated by subtracting net debt of $5,462 for the consolidated case and $3,352 for the deconsolidated cases from the SEC PV-10 value and dividing the result by 308.7 million Antero Resources shares outstanding.

It is important to remember that SEC PV-10 values are not equivalent to net asset value, do not account for any indirect expenses and only consider reserves that are planned to be developed within the next five years. As such, they do not necessarily reflect company valuation, but can be used to provide relative values between companies.

