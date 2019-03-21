Jerome Powell Is Running The Fed Like It's Theranos (Podcast)

There’s no real nice way to say that I found Wednesday's FOMC minutes to be disgraceful. The only conclusion I’m left with is that Jerome Powell has capitulated and is now scared of either the market turning on him, the president turning on him or both. Otherwise, how do you explain a Fed that in January 2019 was giving indications for three more hikes this year now turning around and saying there will be zero hikes?

Furthermore, what has the Federal Reserve so scared? Equity markets have nearly tripled over the last decade and, all the while, the Fed did nothing. Now, with the economy finally slowing, the Fed feels forced to act. If it isn't obvious to the Fed that they missed their opportunity/obligation to raise rates as things got "better", it is now starting to become evident to individual investors and institutions. Financial media doesn’t seem to get it still, but that doesn’t surprise me.

On my latest podcast I talk about why I believe the Fed's constant appeasement of equity markets through dovish monetary policy is a ticking time bomb that undoubtedly will lead to the destruction of the United States' creditworthiness, the dollar, or both. From an investment standpoint, it furthers my firmly held belief that owning gold over the course of the long term is a great way to hedge not only against what I believe will be coming inflation, but also against the system as a whole.

After the Fed minutes on Wednesday, I spent about an hour talking my thoughts on their policy prescriptions and comparing them to many similarities I saw in the recent Theranos scandal. Like Theranos, when it was in its heyday, nobody saw the long term damage being done. I feel like we are living out a case study that we don't know about, but will be examining in years to come. Jerome Powell, not unlike Elizabeth Holmes, seems to be having an issue embracing the reality of the situation.

