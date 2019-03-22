Soft Order Inflow For Boeing In February

For a couple of years, AeroAnalysis has been tracking the monthly order inflow for Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) aircraft. The monthly coverage is not so much there to invoke any Boeing vs. Airbus rhetoric, but it gives us some valuable insights.

A single month does not make a trend, but by closely tracking the order and cancellations activity, we always will be a step earlier in detecting trends, and we will have detailed insights into customers' appetite to order and take delivery of aircraft, and we can even track it by type as well the jet maker's ability to reach any set sales target. Looking at the orders, we can see a combination of willingness to commit with pricing, product, and availability coming together. Special attention will be paid to the mix of single-aisle aircraft and wide-body aircraft, knowing that a single-aisle aircraft costs roughly half or a third of a wide-body aircraft, depending on the model.

Source: The Boeing Company

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries as well as cancellation activity for Boeing during the month of February. What should be kept in mind is that, while this seems to be like a simple summarizing piece, I spend a considerable amount of time to get all data right and present it in a useful way including graphics. Starting in 2019, Boeing has decided to fully recognize the costs and revenues for military derivatives such as the Boeing P-8A Poseidon (based on the Boeing 737) and the Boeing KC-46A (based on the Boeing 767) in the Boeing Defense, Space and Security segment rather than a partial recognition in the defense arm and a partial recognition in the commercial airplanes arm. We think this gives more clarity on Boeing's commercial business but will continue to add orders and deliveries for military derivatives fully valued in our monthly overview as it gives us a somewhat broader inside in order and delivery values. Next to the monthly values for orders, we also have a tally for cumulated cancellations just like last year, but starting this year, we also will put a value on the cancellations.

Author’s note: While I do understand that currently a lot of attention is going to the problems with the Boeing 737 MAX, I’d like to keep the comment section of this report reserved for discussion of the order inflow and delivery figures. In due time, I will be providing my view on the recent events with the Boeing 737 MAX but essentially my view remains more or less the same compared to the Lion Air crash in October 2018.

Orders in February

Figure 1: Orders Boeing February 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

During the month of February, Boeing received a total of five orders valued at $0.3 billion after discounts:

Boeing received an order for one Boeing Business Jet MAX.

An unidentified customer ordered 4 Boeing 767-300F aircraft.

During the month, the following changes and cancellations took place:

Bamboo Airways was revealed as the customer for 10 Boeing 787-9s.

An unidentified customer converted orders for two Boeing 777-300ERs to orders for the Boeing 777F.

9Air and China Eastern Airlines were revealed as the customer for one Boeing 737-800 each.

VietJet was revealed as the customer of 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

China Eastern Airlines, Air China and United Airlines (UAL) were revealed as the customer of one Boeing 737 MAX aircraft each.

Year-over-year order inflow decreased by 25 units to five units. So, you could say that the order inflow increase was solely driven by the Dreamliner sales during the month. The three- and five-year averages for February are 25 and 43 sales, respectively. What we see is that the February order inflow was weaker than we have seen in the past few years. If we look at the 2019 data and compare it to previous years, we see that orders declined by seven units compared to last year, was in line with the three-year average but lower than the five-year average of 67 orders for the first two months during these years.

Deliveries in February

Figure 2: Deliveries Boeing February 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2019, Boeing has set a delivery target of 895-905 units. In December 2018, AeroAnalysis set a 2019 delivery estimate of 891 units, including tanker deliveries up to 917 at the high end, the midpoint is at 904 deliveries. These numbers are reasonably close to Boeing's guidance. Boeing is more or less meeting our expectations here.

In February, the company delivered 49 aircraft, an increase of three units compared to last month:

Boeing delivered 32 Boeing 737 MAX, split between 26 Boeing 737 MAX and 6 Boeing 737NGs. The deliveries were far lower than the production rate of 52 aircraft per month.

Boeing delivered one Boeing 747-8F, in line with the low rate production of six aircraft per year.

Boeing delivered four Boeing 767 aircraft, one Boeing 767-300F and three Boeing 767-2C intracompany deliveries.

Boeing delivered one Boeing 777 to Lufthansa Cargo, which is far lower than the delivery rate of 3.5 aircraft per month.

Boeing delivered 11 Boeing 787 aircraft, 10 Boeing 787-9s and one Boeing 787-10 reflective of the production rate as the jet maker prepares to increase the production to 14 aircraft per month in Q2.

What we saw in February was a slow start of the year. While production went up on the Boeing 737 program mid-2018, the number of deliveries in February remained the same compared to February 2018. This, however, is not necessarily indicative of difficulties in the supply chain since the first quarter tends to be slow for Boeing. Last year, we could see that deliveries were heavily backloaded toward the end of the year but also toward the end of each quarter. If heavy loading toward the end of the month occurs, that could be an indication that Boeing is still seeing significant strain on its supply chain. We're two months into the year, so it's quite hard to draw conclusions, but currently, we do see that deliveries increased by just two units compared to last year. While we do expect that Boeing will meet its targets, we do expect strain on the delivery stream in the first half of the year which is related to schedule delays with the manufacturer of CFM LEAP 1B turbofans. With the recent grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and the subsequent grounding and delivery stop, the first half of the year is going to be a challenging one for Boeing and we expect this to echo throughout the year.

Book-to-bill ratio

For 2019, Boeing expects book-to-bill in the one-to-one range. Obviously, shareholders are hoping to see Boeing having a book-to-bill ratio of 1 or higher for the full year. Currently, we do expect book-to-bill to be close to 1 as well.

Looking at the monthly book-to-bill ratios does not say a lot, but you have to start somewhere. In February, Boeing booked five gross orders while delivering 49 aircraft, indicating a book-to-bill ratio of 0.1. In terms of value, this ratio was 0.07 driven by low Boeing 737 and Boeing 777 deliveries and order inflow for the Boeing 767.

Conclusion

As expected, Boeing started the year slow when it comes to deliveries. Where the order inflow in January was appreciable, it looked rather weak in February.

Drawing conclusions after one month is early and unrealistic… after all, there are 10 months left and a single slow month could already mean that replicating last year's order inflow becomes significantly more difficult. It's important to observe that there was nothing directly worrying about the orders and deliveries during the month, but deliveries were just two units higher compared to the first two months last year while orders declined by seven units. Currently, there's a huge focus on the problems with the Boeing 737 MAX and rightfully so, but it's important to keep the order and delivery flow in mind to see whether the current problems will lead to material losses of orders or a miss in the delivery target. Being realistic, the current grounding and delivery stop will have implications for Boeing’s Q1 results and might as well provide significant pressure on Boeing’s full-year earnings, even if the MAX is put back in revenue service in due time.

