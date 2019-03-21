Sonae SGPS SA (SOSSF) Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sonae SGPS SA (OTC:SOSSF) Q4 2018 Results Conference Call March 21, 2019 11:00 AM ET

João Dolores - Chief Corporate Center Officer

Rui Almeida - CFO, Sonae MC

Luís Mota Duarte - CFO, Sonae Sierra

Filipe Rosa - Haitong Bank

João Pinto - JB Capital Markets

Jose Rito - Deutsche Bank

Tim Attenborough - Santander

João Dolores

Hello. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for attending Sonae's conference call for the 2018 full-year results.

Together with me today, I have the CFOs of our businesses, Rui Almeida from Sonae MC; Miguel Águas from Worten; Miguel Mota Freitas from Sonae Sports & Fashion; Luís Mota Duarte, from Sonae Sierra and also our Investor Relations team.

Before we go over the results, I would just like to make a couple of quick technical remarks, the first one has to be with Sonae Sierra. As you know, Q4 was the first quarter in which we fully consolidated Sonae Sierra into our statutory profit and loss account, following the acquisition of an additional 20% stake in the business at the end of Q3. A second note on our segment, this is the last quarter in which we will report Sonae MC in its former configuration. As you know, Sonae MC now has a new perimeter which also includes Maxmat and most real estate tax which were under Sonae RP up until now. From Q1 onwards, we will begin reporting our accounts with this new configuration.

Having said this, I will now guide you to our 2018 results and then open up the session for Q&A.

Overall, Sonae had a quite positive year with strong growth, improving profitability and increased financial strength. I will start by covering the highlights from the individual businesses and then I will go over Sonae’s consolidated figures.

Starting with Sonae MC. Sonae MC had the best sales performance over the past 10 years with turnover growing 7.1% and reaching €4.2 billion this top-line performance was supported by a like-for-like sales growth of 2.8%, significantly above market inflation and means that the business continues to gain market share in a highly competitive environment.Q4 was actually a quarter of acceleration with a like-for-like growth of 3.6%.

Underlying EBITDA improved to €228 million with a stable margin of 5.5%. This means, we were able to offset the impact of both the strong competitive environment and continuing expansion efforts mainly through our proximity format Continente Bom Dia.

Health and Wellness continued to be one of the Company’s main growth avenues and already in 2019 Sonae MC acquired 60% of Arenal. I recall that Arenal is a Spanish player operating in the para-pharmacy and perfumery markets and is an important milestone in the development of our international strategy in the health and wellness space.

Sonae RP. As I said before, Sonae RP will start to be consolidated -- considered under Sonae MC’s new segment from 2019 onwards. But during Q4, Sonae RP closed two sale and leaseback transactions involving six assets, generating total proceeds of €83 million and capital gains of €37 million. Freehold of Sonae MC stood at 43% at the end of 2018.

Regarding Worten, Worten also had a quite positive year, hitting a record sales level of over €1.1 billion, an increase of 8% year-on-year and 5.6% like-for-like. Underlying EBITDA increased to

€35 million, which equates to 3.2% margin, practically the same level of last year. This was an important year for Worten and with regards to development of its digital capabilities and also its online offering, namely with the launch of a new marketplace which enables the business to significantly expand its softening range. E-commerce sales continued to perform very well and grew at double-digit rates in both Portugal and Spain.

Regarding Sonae Sports & Fashion. 2018, as you know, was a challenging year for the whole fashion sector but Sonae Sports & Fashion ended the year on a very positive note. In Q4, the business grew clearly above the market. Total sales increased 7.9% year-on-year and 7.2% like-for-like, implying full-year sales of €369 million, a 2% growth when compared to 2017. Underlying EBITDA increased €2.5 million year-on-year in the quarter, reaching €15 million in the year, which represents 4% overall margin.

Just a quick note our ISRG, which is reported under Sonae Sports & Fashion through the equity method. ISRG has a different calendar in terms of accounts closing, and because of this we only consolidated three quarters of ISRG accounts this year. And in these three quarters, turnover increased 9.5% year-on-year to €411 million and EBITDA margin stood at 5.4%, a level, which is below our expected run rate, basically due to a number of one-off effects this year, namely the reconversion of Sport Zone stores in Spain to the Sprinter model, which meant that we had those stores closed for a number of weeks. In any case, this merger is proving to be quite positive in terms of value creation and already this year we saw a €12 million positive impact in our P&L versus 2017.

Regarding [Sonae Sports & Fashion], the business finished the year with positive evolutions in all its key indicators. Production surpassed the €1 billion threshold, an increase of 23% versus 2017. Turnover increased 27% year-on-year to €31 million and underlying EBITDA almost doubled to €5.7 million. This strong performance was underpinned obviously by the Universo credit card as its continues to enhance its role in the payments market with the impressive figures for an operation that was launched just three years ago. Universo practically reached 750,000 cards, and according to our estimates, it is already top-three in the credit card payments market with a 13% market share in December.

Also reported under financial services is MDS through the equity method, consolidated method. This is our JV in the insurance brokerage sector which also had a very positive year. Total revenues grew by 9% to €59 million and EBITDA by 30% to €9 million.

Sonae Investment Management, at this sub-holding -- this sub-holding continued to be very active in terms of its portfolio development. In Q4, we had strong M&A activity in this company with several investments, namely in retail, technology and cybersecurity where we continue to build the leading presence in Europe.

In terms of the portfolio development, this was also an important year regarding asset disposals or reductions in stake, namely with the sale of the indirect participation in Outsystems, which, as you know, produced very significant capital gains for Sonae. But, we also had significant increases in valuation in several other assets in the portfolio. Already in 2019, Sonae Investment Management entered into an agreement to exit Saphety, one of its longest held portfolio companies through a management buyout.

In operational terms Sonae IM’s total turnover reached €155 million in 2018, an increase of 23% year-over-year with growth in all opcos. And underlying EBITDA grew €2 million to €6.6 million, which equates to a margin of 4.3%.

Regarding Sonae Sierra, the business showed a very positive operational performance throughout 2018. In terms of management accounts, which are expressed on a proportional basis and therefore different from the statutory figures, which we consolidate into Sonae’s account, we saw a quite positive operational performance with EBIT increase of €2.9 million to a €108 million. Direct results increased 3% year-on-year to €67 million, supported by a strong performance of the whole portfolio and also of the services division.

Regarding capital recycling strategy, Sonae Sierra sold almost €600 million worth of assets in 2018 and is expected to further execute the strategy in 2019.

And with regard to development of new assets, Sonae Sierra opened the Fashion City Outlet in Greece in Q4, and it continued to work on the expansion of Norteshopping and the Designer Outlet in Malaga. And already in 2019, Sonae Sierra opened its first shopping center in Colombia in Cucuta.

Last but not least, I would like to mention Sonae Sierra's NAV, which stood at €1.5 billion at the end of the year, a €22.5 million increase versus 2017, despite the dividends paid and the adverse currency impact in Brazil.

Finally, NOS. NOS, as you know, released its full-year already on March the 8th. So, I would only highlight that the Company showed again a good set of results with a particularly strong performance from the telco business. Operating revenues amounted to €1.6 billion, 1.1% year-over-year growth. EBITDA improved 2.8% year-over-year to €592 million, underpinned by operational leverage and also important cost discipline measures. Net results stood at €141 million, a 16% increase year-on-year, and free cash flow reached €180 million. Net debt to EBITDA remains at a conservative level of 1.8 times while dividends increased by 17% versus the year before.

So, overall, going on to the consolidated view of our accounts. We ended the year, I would say an eventful year with strong growth and an increase in profitability. Total consolidated turnover reached €6 billion and 8.1% increase year-on-year supported by growth in our businesses. Underlying EBITDA totaled €372 million, improving 8.4% year-on-year which means a stable margin of 6.3%. EBITDA increased by higher amount, by higher percentage, 27% to €483 million, fueled by capital gains from both Sonae Sierra sale of assets and also Sonae RP's sale and leaseback transaction, as well as higher contributions from equity method consolidated businesses, mainly NOS and ISRG, which I mentioned before. All in all, net income surpassed €220 million, a 34% increase versus 2017 with a particularly positive evolution from direct income which increase 58% to €209 million.

Regarding our capital structure, in a year with important movements in our portfolio, we ended the year with a net debt of €1.3 billion, highly influenced by the 20% stake acquisition of Sonae Sierra. On a like-for-like basis, net debt continued its decreasing path, having reduced 17% year-on-year. Our capital structure was further reinforced and is now financed by 71% of equity, which means our gearing levels further decreased to 0.5 times.

Given the set of results and according to our dividend policy, the payment of a gross dividend of €0.0441 per share will be proposed in the next shareholders meeting at 5% above last year, representing a dividend yield of 5.4% based on the closing share price at the end of the year. And this also represents a payout ratio of 42% of the consolidated direct results.

So, with this set of strong results, I must say that we are quite confident for 2019, which will be an important year to consolidate the Group’s performance, particularly given the recent changes in the portfolio and also, as you know, the election of a new Board of Directors. Sonae will remain committed to its mission and to its strategy and will continue to be focused on unlocking value across the portfolio while generating benefits to society at large.

I will now end this brief overview of our 2018 results and invite you to ask questions. You can please open the session to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Filipe Rosa

Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. So, two questions for me, if I may. The first one on Sonae MC. I would like if you could just give us some color on the evolution of the EBITDA margin, it was flat year-on-year in the year. But, could you explain a little bit what was the impact in terms of promotional intensity? Whether there has been a deterioration or it has been stable? And the impact from expansion, okay, whether it has already been more neutral this year or whether it was still negative when comparing with 2017? And also, providing a little bit how you see these two moving parts moving into 2019, in terms of promotional intensity taking into account that there will be a new player in the second half of the year. And regarding the store openings, whether it should be incrementally positive versus 2018, given that you have more and more stores that are approaching maturity levels? Okay.

My second question relates to the recently approved REITs to regime in Portugal, whether you could give us an idea whether -- how can Sonae benefit from this new regime, both in terms of retail properties and at Sierra? Taking into account that I believe that you have almost €2 billion in commercial real estate in Portugal, whether this new regime could help you monetize or at least try to save some corporate taxes in this process?

And finally, in terms of capital allocation, okay, last year, you tried to place stake in your food retail business. Going into 2019, is this still something that you’ll try to do it? What are you considering on that front? So, those would be my two questions. Thank you very much.

João Dolores

Okay. So, I will first like Rui to cover the Sonae MC questions, then I will hand over to Luís to cover the REITs question. And then, I will cover the last one at the end.

Rui Almeida

Hi, Filipe. This is Rui Almeida speaking. Regarding the first question, regarding the question to margin. In 2018, we were flat in terms of margin, in EBITDA margin of Sonae MC. The reasons were pretty much the same comparing -- at least we didn’t have much evolution in terms of -- evolution in terms of incremental commercial exclusivity in terms of promotional activity here in Portugal. We stood at the level of 45%, 47%, 48%, 46% in terms of commercial activity in our company. And in fact what we did also is we have the impact of the new stores we launched during 2018. But, as we were considering in the -- when we wrote, when we were having the IPO process for the prospectus, we were assuming and we were expecting to have a broadly stable margin, and we did pretty much what we have. And in fact what we also have, it was a very positive thing in terms of sales we grew, grew aggressively in terms of market share and also in terms of like-for-like, it was very positive for the company.

Going forward, we are -- as we stated also in the prospectus for the IPO process, the team -- the management team ambitions to maintain broadly stable levels of margins going forward. That's what we stated and we continue to ambition those figures for the company.

Luís Mota Duarte

Filipe, it’s Luís here from Santa Sierra. I mean, in terms of the, Portuguese REIT regime, we see it as positive, of course that there is a regime in Portugal. It's a positive not only for the capital markets, but also for the real estate sector and for the economy in general. We have been looking and assessing the REIT regime in quite a bit of detail. And we are encouraged by the potential benefits that we see that are applicable to Sierra. Having said that, there are some unknowns currently in the regime, particularly around the actual composition of what could be included in the CG, but also specific tech aspect. And once these specific aspects have been clarified, I think we would be in a better position to be more specific about what it is we can do and we can’t do.

João Dolores

Okay. Regarding the capital allocation question and the IPO of Sonae MC. I think, I'm going to restate some things we’ve said before, although we did not conclude the transaction, we feel that Sonae MC, the balance is positive because we made Sonae MC a company which is more prepared for future in terms of its autonomy, agility governance model. And so, we are quite happy with that aspect of the transformations that we were able to execute as a company. As we said before, we still feel that these strategic merits of the transaction are valid for Sonae but we are quite comfortable in holdings our investments in Sonae MC. And we will not do a transaction which destroys value at the end of the day for the group. So, we do not have right now any short term plans, again, to bring back the operation to markets in the future. All options will be on the table for this and other assets in the portfolio.

João Pinto

Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for taking my questions, three if I may. The first one on Sonae MC. You reported 11 net openings of Bom Dia stores. If I'm not mistaken, you had guided for 18 openings for this year. This difference is related to delays or to closures? If it is related to the delays, can we assume that you intend now to open more stores than the guidance provided for the next couple of years? My second question on Sports & Fashion. You are closing Berg. Could you please update us on your plans for other underperforming brands in Sports & Fashion? Is more -- divestment is a possibility? And finally, on Arenal, just to confirm, Arenal is not included in the guidance provided for adjustment formats during the IPO. How many stores do you plan to open in Spain? And do you have any specific targets you want to reach? And finally can you tell us network sales in 2018? Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

So I will ask Rui to cover the MC questions and then Miguel Aguas after to cover the Sports & Fashion Berg question.

Rui Almeida

Let's start by the number of stores that we opened during 2018. I guess when we gave some guidance for the number of stores that we will have open in 2019 we expected that we were not counting with the two stores that we closed during the first semester of 2018. And the remaining stores that it justifies in fact that we were not able to open 18 stores during 2018 by the fact that we were little bit delayed. And in fact, we have already opened those stores in the first quarter of 2019. Regarding the Arenal figures, well, those figures. We’re anticipating that probably this year, we ended up having 42 -- we have at this moment 42 stores of Arenal in the North of Spain. We expect to open more than five stores this year. And in 2018, the company was able to have a turnover of about €100 million. And I think that’s basically what you asked regarding Arenal.

Miguel Aguas

Well, regarding Sports & Fashion, we decided to put barriers and it was the only adjustment that we have planned for the portfolio. And we’re having all the other brands we don’t have plans for any other adjustments all the other brands are nicer and well established in the market. We have clear long-term strategies for that brand and we will continue to focus our attention and our energy in those brands and developing those brands.

Jose Rito

So my first question on the food and retail, I think that really mentioned that you had relevant market share increases last year. Could you provide how much it was in percent of that increase in the market share? And also in food retail, if you can comment on recent news that mentioned that Mercadona said to be applying everyday low price strategy in Portugal and considering that just mentioned that 45%, 46% of sales in Portugal and the promotion, what you think about this? And if you think will be a bit more positive from a competition point of view for the second half entry in which Mercadona will be also apply discounts? Thirdly, on Sierra, we saw some news commentary on the possible consolidation in Brazil involving Sierra. Just to understand little bit, what is your long-term thinking on your stake in Brazil. Could Sierra consider after possible M&A to exit on these assets or do you think this is a long-term holding for the company? And finally on the company's leverage. You have not provided impacts from the new accounting rules related to the operating leases you mentioned in the release that you should do in the short term. But net activity spends above all time such as for these. Is still the company comfortable with its debt structure? Thanks.

Unidentified Company Representative

I'll start with the first question. According to our research, we increased market share by 30 basis points in Portuguese markets. And regarding the Mercadona, we respect a lot Mercadona. This is a new play coming into the Portuguese market. It show that Mercadona overall apply positive markets different dollar proposals with these offerings available in Spanish market. We need to see -- we need to test, we needs to analyze and then we come up having a very better way as they have noticing regarding what in terms of to do in the Portuguese market. But for now we think it continues to be too soon to give you a proper answer.

Jose Rito

So do you think that Mercadona will basically apply also discounts in Portugal?

Unidentified Company Representative

It's difficult to give you a proper answer, I mean, I don’t know…

Jose Rito

Okay.

Unidentified Company Representative

I guess, in relation to Sierra Brazil, I mean, there isn't much more in terms of capital markets that we can say in relation to the actual merger. The company made a statement today around that specific issue and bearing in mind that the company is listed. In terms of Sierra's long term position around Brazil, I mean Brazil is a market we like. Sierra Brazil is a business we like. It's a business that has been in our portfolio for very long time. It's a business that had really good performance over the last couple of years. And there is good current trading momentum. Obviously, the depreciation for Brazilian real doesn't help. But it's an asset, which has a strategic nature for Sierra. Having said that, we are active portfolio managers. We are active capital recyclers, so every capital market transactions on the table at anytime always. So we tend to be and we'll continue to be active about our portfolio.

Jose Rito

Okay, thank you. Can you update in terms of your views for the evolution going forward for the overall countries?

Unidentified Company Representative

I mean, it's a tricky question. I mean I personally don't like to give guidance on things, which I can't really control or which will only depend on me, and I'll break it down into two buckets. One around fundamentals, so if yields were purely driven by fundamentals, I mean we've seen very good momentum in our portfolio across the board. We've seen good occupancy rates, good trading momentum, pretty much across most geographies. So from a fundamental point of view, things are progressing very well. However, there's a sentiment mainly coming from the Anglo-Saxon markets, which is not more than a sentiment, which doesn't probably this -- we're feeling it in a bit exaggerated way across the board. But in our experience, the way we go around the sentiment is by sitting down with different investors and by explaining to them the structural and cultural differences of the Portuguese markets exactly what it is we're doing in our shopping centers and what makes them different from the generalization that happen in the Anglo-Saxon market. So it's overall a difficult question to answer, because there are really two different -- winds pushing in two different directions.

Jose Rito

But at least in terms of recent transaction yields, are you seeing any excess stabilization are on declines are still increasing, and these expanding the yields?

Unidentified Company Representative

Let me put it this way. The transactions we’ve made were in line with our expectations, and I really can't give much more guidance than that. Just regarding leverage, and as you said, we will obviously be disclosing the impact in our accounts of IFRS 16, which are relevant as for many other companies, which have businesses in the sectors in which we operate. And we will have -- obviously, we will give full disclosure and total transparency as to what the impacts are. Having said this, I said before that we are quite comfortable with our leverage level and we have a conservative capital structure. And as this is nearly an accounting impact with no cash impact on our accounts, no economics value really. Our view is still stands, so we will still have a conservative level of leverage after we apply an accounting standard to our accounts.

Jose Rito

Okay, so you don't expect any yields in terms of perception?

Unidentified Company Representative

No, and we know that all stakeholders that work with us will also be of that view, because it is merely an accounting impact with no cash or economic relevance.

Tim Attenborough

Just a couple from me. First, let's just go back to what Joao was asking. Could we still assume a run rate of about 20 stores per annum going forward for the next couple of years that you have in plan? Secondly on MC as well online, can you give us an absolute figure for sales? And you talk about average ticket size increasing. What is the average ticket size there? And lastly, just can you give us a CapEx view for 2019, including Sierra that’ll be helpful? I’ll leave it at those three. Thanks.

Unidentified Company Representative

Regarding Sonae MC trimming cost for year, yes, our ambition is to maintain that base going forward here the next couple of years. Regarding continued online figures from the online business, unfortunately I am not allowed or we cannot give you figures regarding the average ticket for the company. This is something that we are not giving the market. And regarding CapEx. I think as I said, especially for Sonae Sierra, if I understood correctly…

Unidentified Company Representative

No, I can cover that one. Well, we do not give guidance we won’t give guidance on the CapEx. What I can tell you is that the level of CapEx we have this year, obviously, is quite extraordinary, which because it includes the acquisition of 20% stake in Sierra. And in 2019, what I can tell you is that we will continue to invest in all our businesses significantly to maintain our value propositions, our competitive positions and also to ensure that we seize opportunities for growth.

Filipe Rosa

So just one more for me regarding the electronics. So after three years of very strong performance in terms of margin recovery, this year we have stabilization of the margin and have quite strong top line performance. Just if you could a little bit on how do you see the output for 2019? I know you don’t give guidance. But it seems like it's little bit disappointing that with such a strong improvement of square meter, you were not able to improve your profitability. Could you try to explain what happened [Multiple Speakers]…

Unidentified Company Representative

We’re not hearing you, can you please go again, Filipe?

Filipe Rosa

So I will try to make is shorter. Maybe to try to understand the moving parts of the evolution of the margin in 2018 for electronics for Worten, basically very strong top line performance, very strong evolution of sales per square meter, but no operating leverage. And basically trying to understand what could be the outlook for the next couple of years based on what happened in 2018? How do you see what happened and what you expect to happen over the next couple of years? Thank you very much.

Miguel Aguas

Filipe, this is Miguel Aguas. So as you said, not providing guidance for the future, I can tell you that in 2018 as you said, we had a strong performance in turnover and like-for-like growth. We did have, especially on the fourth quarter, some investment in terms of gross margin given the increased weight of the Black Friday phenomena, both in Portugal as well as in Spain. That did take a bit of a hit in terms of our gross margin. And on top of that and as we have said before, Worten is in the process of strong digital transformation that entails increased investment and increased cost dedicated and resources dedicated to that transformation, mainly on IT. And that has been as been also a contributor to the stable margin level that we had.

As you said, there was no operating leverage I would say that there was but it was consumed by both the Black Friday effect and the added investment on the IT front. I would say, going forward we maintain our ambition to pursue a strong transformation in our business model being increasingly more digital. And therefore, our investments going forward will be more and more dedicated to technology and to the reformation of our business process. And as regards for other elements of the business, I would not go into guidance consideration.

Filipe Rosa

Just like to follow up, do you think that what happened in 2018 could happen again in 2019, because you still need to allocate more resources to the business? So any comments that could have will continue to be reinvest into the business, basically into this digital transition. Or do you think that 2018 was an exception? And so, in 2019, you continue to have some solid like-for-like growth, you could keep again some operating leverage in over the next couple of years, it could benefit from that operating leverage?

Miguel Aguas

I hope you understand that we are not going to provide that much color on the future. We do expect, in any case that future investments to be increasingly focused on digital transformation. And therefore that part of resource allocation will definitely increase. But most likely there will also be a reduction in other resource commitments that we used to allocate to, I would say, more traditional physical business. But that being said, I would rather not go into quantifying or give you more than this, going forward.

Unidentified Company Representative

[Technical Difficulty] in the Q1 results call. Thank you.

