CohBar Inc. And CB4211 In NASH: What's The Story?

In spite of the potential clinical promise of CB4211, CohBar is high risk until the FDA issues have been successfully addressed.

Introduction

CohBar Inc. (CWBR) is a small cap ($137M) clinical stage biotechnology company, founded in 2007 by Drs. Amatruda, Barzilai, and Cohen. CohBar's scientific forte is in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics (MBTs) that offers the potential to address a range of age-related diseases with underlying metabolic dysfunction, including NASH, obesity, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases.

CohBar has multiple shots on goal with several mitochondrial-derived peptides (MDP) analogue preclinical drug assets that focus on cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, cancer, NASH, and obesity. The focus of this article is CB4211, the lead investigative drug candidate and a mitochondrial peptide that is being clinically evaluated in obese patients with NASH. I will first provide an overview of CohBar's Technology platform that focuses on the mitochondrial genome derived peptides.

Mitochondrial Genome

The mitochondria is a powerhouse organelle in its primary function as an energy source for the cell via adenosine triphosphate (ATP; phosphorylation of ADP) production (Fig. 1). Mitochondria plays a key role in energy metabolism by serving as the machinery for oxidative phosphorylation, the most efficient cellular pathway for ATP production. It also regulates cellular metabolic processes by metabolizing sugars, fats, and proteins that we eat, into forms of chemical energy that the body needs to function. Liver cells and muscle cells contain hundreds or even thousands of mitochondria. In summary, mitochondria is essential for the viability of eukaryotic cells as they perform crucial functions in bioenergetics, apoptosis, fatty acid oxidation, metabolism, and signalling.

Fig. 1: Structure & Function of Mitochondria: A major role for mitochondria is the production of ATP through oxidative phosphorylation. Initially, glucose is broken down to pyruvate by glycolysis in the cytosol. Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) encodes 37 genes that are involved in the synthesis of the respiratory chain and the ATP synthase. In addition, mitochondria play a crucial role in apoptosis (Smith, RS et. al. Trends in Pharmacol. Sci., 2012).

Mitochondria have their own DNA (mtDNA) that encodes 37 genes necessary for assembly of the oxidative phosphorylation machinery. mtDNA which is inherited maternally also encodes hundreds of peptides, most of which are translated in the cytoplasm, and then imported into mitochondria. Mitochondrial function declines with age.

CohBar's founders, Drs. Amatruda, Barzilai, and Cohen:

discovered hundreds of new potential genes in the mitochondrial genome that encode peptides (i.e. small proteins). They identified the first mitochondrial-derived peptide ("MDP") that target age-related diseases with underlying metabolic dysfunctions such as NASH, obesity, Type 2 diabetes, cancer, as well as cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases.

The Technology Platform

CohBar clinical rationale:

Our proprietary technology platform is designed to rapidly identify therapeutically relevant peptides encoded within the mitochondrial genome, to evaluate their biological activity, and to develop these peptides into novel mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) that have the potential to treat diseases with major unmet medical needs. Over 100 biologically active MBTs have been identified to date with over 65 patent applications filed.

What Is CB4211, And How Does It Work?

CB4211, the lead MBT investigative drug candidate, is an optimized analogue of MOTS-c, a naturally occurring short mitochondrial peptide (i.e. 16 amino acids) encoded in the mitochondrial genome, that was discovered in 2012. The seminal study by Lee and colleagues demonstrated the anti-metabolic effects of MOTS-c at preventing insulin resistance associated with age, high-fat-diet and obesity. The authors concluded that "mitochondria may actively regulate metabolic homeostasis at the cellular and organismal level via peptides encoded within their genome".

In experimental models of NASH including STAT™ mouse model, CB4211 treatment has demonstrated improvements in triglyceride levels, weight loss, liver injury markers, steatosis, inflammation and hepatocyte ballooning (i.e. apoptosis). The STAT™ mouse is an established animal model for NASH (Shibazaki et. al. Med Mol Morphol. 2013; Pais et. al. Drugs R. D. 2014) that was developed by administration of streptozotocin to C57BL/6J mice at 2 days old, followed by a high-fat diet from 4 weeks causing fatty liver (i.e. NAFL) and other main histological features of NASH at 5 and 7 weeks after birth, respectively. Specifically, this mouse model progresses from NAFL to NASH by 7 weeks of age and develops hepatocellular carcinoma at 16 weeks.

Clinical Trial And FDA Partial Hold

In Q3/2018, CohBar initiated a Phase 1a/b safety and biomarker study of CB4211 in healthy subjects and in obese subjects with NAFLD. The trial was to evaluate changes in liver fat assessed, body weight, and biomarkers associated with NASH and obesity. In Q4/2018, the trial was temporarily suspended by the FDA due to mild adverse event as described by CEO Simon Allen commented:

While only mild adverse events have occurred in the study to date, we are taking the time to address these injection site reactions in order to reduce the risk of any safety or tolerability issues in the trial going forward. We continue to believe in the potential of this novel compound as a treatment for NASH and obesity, and the timely resolution of this issue is our top priority." "Mild injection site reactions are common in Phase 1 clinical studies of subcutaneously injected peptide drugs, and for most drugs they resolve quickly," said Kenneth C. Cundy, PhD., CohBar CSO. "In general, what we have seen are persistent painless bumps that can be felt under the skin and in most cases would be otherwise undetectable. Information to date suggests that some of the CB4211 dose persists at the injection site. We have a plan to address this issue in the near term and are seeking regulatory feedback with the goal of resuming the clinical dosing of CB4211 as soon as possible."

In the Q4/2018, CohBar provided an update on the FDA partial hold on CB4211:

The company retained Dr. James Leyden, Professor Emeritus of Dermatology at University of Pennsylvania, a well-respected expert and advisor to U.S. and European regulatory agencies, who reviewed the clinical data related to the mild but persistent indurations observed in the company's temporarily-suspended Phase 1a/1b clinical trial. Dr. Leyden reported his conclusions that there were no significant safety issues and participated in the company's call with the FDA in early March. The company is submitting additional information to the FDA, with the goal of resuming clinical activities as soon as possible.

Actionable Event, Financials, And Risks

I really like the innovative therapeutic application of mitochondria derived peptide to improve insulin sensitivity whilst regressing NASH in obese patients. However, the FDA hold on CB4211 in a Phase 1a/b clinical safety trial dampens my initial enthusiasm for CB4211. My suggestion is to wait until a Phase 2a NASH study has been successfully executed without adverse events to make an investment. NASH is a complex disease, and one has to be assured that the mild adverse event is indeed mild and would not present itself in mid or late Phase NASH trials. If CohBar is unable to get the FDA hold lifted, it could be in dire straits financially as a clinical stage biopharma with no source of revenues. Besides, CB4211 is its lead drug candidate.

At the end of Q4/2018, CohBar reported cash and investments of $22M. With a cash burn of $2M in Q4/2018 versus Q3/2018, CohBar may have to contemplate dilution or other means to obtain funds to keep afloat, especially if additional studies are required from the FDA to lift the clinical hold on CB4211.

Epilogue

As I have said so many times before, NASH is a complex disease that requires distinct drug candidates for the diverse histopathological patient population. Innovative investigative drug candidates like CB4211, a mitochondria-derived peptide, with significant mechanistic differentiation would be important to understanding the multi-factorial causal pathways for NASH. The partial clinical hold on CB4211 also highlights clinical challenges associated with drug development that are not seen in pre-clinical studies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.