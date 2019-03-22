Batteries At The Heart Of Geely Automobile

Management's strength is a willingness to partner and collaborate on AI and battery development that is at the heart of the EV industry.

Glocal challenges hamper Geely growth in the near term but the outlook is positive and the dividend good, warranting a Buy rating.

An observation, really more of a warning, in a new book on science and new technologies, grabbed my attention. China is outstripping the U.S. in STEM education and PhDs, scientific papers published, patents approved, artificial intelligence applications, and China is the world’s leader in EVs and battery technology.

Geely Positioned For Growth

I have been recommending to investors China-based Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (GELYY) (OTCPK:GELYF) as a good Buy for several years. The company is beset more by glocal challenges than bad management. Good management and strong leadership are positioning Geely to blossom when challenges fade. Share price is down from around $70 but is holding since September ‘18 in the $36 range where it remains a good Buy. Geely’s dividend yield tops two percent. The share price pops over $40 on the slightest good news.

Geely is the scrappy manufacturer and prepossessing marketer of EVs, hybrids, motorcycles, and traditional vehicles, with significant growth potential once the Gordian knot is cut. Geely is stymied in the near term by

China government subsidy cutbacks is a drag on domestic sales

Slowing economies and political turmoil add to the tenterhook

Slowdowns in China care sales and EV sales in particular, due to tariffs, BREXIT and surfeit regulations

Slow-paced advancements in battery technologies hampering long distance and continuous travel, availability of charging stations, locations that are operative, trained service mechanics

A plethora of anecdotal accounts in news reports and across the internet from dissatisfied eco-conscious EV customers claiming EVs may not be worth the trouble

February was a terrible month with sales volume dropping 24% on the heels of a 39% crash the previous December

The EV market is amped up more than the overall vehicle market. Design, software and electric sustainability are important drivers of the EV industry, but batteries are at the heart of the industry. GELYY is fully engaged in EV battery development and management moves bolster my endorsement of Geely.

Geely's Strength Is In Partnerships and Collaboration

Geely is a seminal collector of brand names in transportation from Volvo to Lotus and Malaysia-based Proton. Geely is ramifying partnerships. GELYY owns 10% of Daimler (OTCPK: DDAIF). The two are engaged in a ride-hailing venture and last month revealed they are considering on building and selling an EV Smart car.

Over the previous five years, GELYY had +20% Y/Y earnings growth, exceeding the growth of the U.S. auto industry in 2018, nearly 72% to about 20%.

Ambitious Geely is in partnership with the luxury brand Swatch Group (OTCPK:SWGAY), of all companies. SWGAY developed a new battery 30% more powerful than others and Geely is testing the battery system in EVs. SWGAY is not primarily a battery manufacturer, so investment in SWGAY far more depends on other considerations.

China leads in EV car production and battery technology, according to the book referenced above. However, the Chinese government has announced ending generous subsidies in 2020. EV and battery manufacturers are going to take hits to revenues and bottom lines, Nikkei Asian Review reports. Out of some 90 EV battery manufacturers currently operating, “only 20 or so will survive.” China underwrites about $10,000 of costs for each EV produced and sold. The government significantly shoulders the costs for battery plants.

Subsidy cuts might boost both South Korea-based companies Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) and LG Chem (OTC:LGCEY). PCRFY stock is floundering from setbacks in deal(s) with juggernaut Tesla (TSLA) and rumors Tesla is in talks with China’s Tianjin Lishen battery maker to supply the new Tesla Shanghai EV factory. PCRFY shares were at a 52-week high of $15.69 but today sell near to a low of $8.34 each. LG Chem Ltd products include petrochemicals, plastic resins, and engineering plastics. LG Chem also produces industrial and electronic materials and batteries.

Batteries Are Charging the Industry

Geely, which holds ~300 patents for new core technologies, is also in a deal with China’s largest lithium battery R&D and producer, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL) of Hong Kong. The two (LGCEY and CATL are not sold on American stock exchanges and U.S. brokers tend to not sell these shares) announced,

a joint venture for the research and development, manufacturing and sales of batteries, battery modules and battery packs to enhance their core competence and the ability of sustainable development, both companies.

Source

Protectionist China strictly enforces rules for building and selling vehicles and batteries in the country. Geely and Volvo appear to be in compliance but formed another company, Zhejiang Hengyuan, licensing South Korea’s LG Chem battery technology. The deal

allowed both Geely and Volvo to greatly reduce their production costs of EVs by channeling in South Korean battery technology to be manufactured by (THE) Chinese-owned company… With sly tactics like what Geely and Volvo have achieved, it gives an extra leg-up in an already booming market.

Geely is sweetening its business idyll links by offering LG Chem the opportunities to install batteries in other EVs including Lynk & Co. Also, Geely’s truck arm is collaborating with Via Motors, launching commercial EVs for sale in North and Latin America and eventually in the China market. Via Motors brings to the deal intellectual property in the form of software and control systems.

Geely Investors Will Benefit In Industry Restructuring

Geely management is cautious about growth until some of the global challenges and internal domestic issues dissipate. Restructuring in the auto industry, with weak manufacturers of vehicles and batteries disappearing and stronger firms entering a period of M&A, give Geely investors an advantage because of its positioning in the market. The company is maneuvering and dealing to build a sustainable base that will serve it well in the future. Partnerships and collaborations are the main strategies, especially with a focus on battery development. I am satisfied that the current share price is about as low as shares will drop under current conditions. There is some security in knowing Geely holds +$2B in cash and short-term debt is ~$300M. Meanwhile, investors get a fair dividend yield and potential for share price pops here and there.

