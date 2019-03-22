Key Takeaways From Northern Oil and Gas's Latest Results

Northern Oil and Gas has also hedged more than 60% of its oil production, which minimizes its exposure to weak prices, and it plans to reduce CapEx by 7%.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEMKT:NOG) ended last year on a strong note by generating free cash flows in the fourth quarter, and the company could continue going this way in the future. The company will significantly grow production with lower capital expenditure. It will also benefit from improvement in crude oil differentials and lower costs. More importantly, a solid hedge book will protect its cash flows amid weak oil prices. I believe the stock will move higher as it delivers free cash flows and improves its financial health. I believe investors who can tolerate a bit of risk should consider buying this stock.

Earnings Recap

Northern Oil and Gas has recently reported its quarterly results in which its net income, as adjusted, increased by 150% from the prior year to $0.25 per share. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 157% to $124.9 million. The growth came as production surged by 117% to 3.34 million boe, or 36,258 boe per day, which offset the impact of the 5% drop in realized oil prices. The increase in production was due in large part to the acquisition of new wells, which closed in the second half of the year. The production mix in the fourth quarter was 82% crude oil and 18% natural gas. The company also benefited from lower levels of costs as lease operating expenses and general and administrative expenses fell by 26% each on a per barrel basis.

Northern Oil and Gas also generated strong levels of cash flow from operations of $107.5 million, ahead of changes in working capital. Its drilling and development capital expenditures, on the other hand, totaled $78.2 million. This means that the company fully funded its capital expenditure with cash flows and ended the period with free cash flows of $29.3 million (107.5 million - $78.2 million).

Looking Ahead

I believe Northern Oil and Gas is entering 2019 on a strong note after ending last year with free cash flows. Remember, the company burned cash in the previous quarters but has been saying that it will start delivering strong levels of cash flows in the future. It has done just that in 4Q18, even with lower realized prices, which fell 5% on a year over year and 25% on a sequential basis. This sets the company up well for 2019.

Northern Oil and Gas will likely experience weaker oil prices in 2019 compared with last year. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude has hovered near $55-58 a barrel range since mid-February down from last year's average of $65. Analysts are expecting an average oil price of $58.18 for 2019, as per a Reuters survey. In this environment, Northern Oil and Gas is focusing on delivering free cash flows. In fact, during the latest conference call, the management said that their top priority is to continue generating positive free cash flows, even if oil prices tumble to $40 a barrel. Northern Oil and Gas's latest performance should give confidence to investors regarding the company's ability to deliver on its cash flow promise.

I believe the weakness in oil prices will likely drag Northern Oil and Gas's earnings and cash flows in 2019. But there are four reasons why Northern Oil and Gas might still post higher levels of earnings and cash flows.

Image: Northern Oil and Gas, Investor Presentation 4Q18

Firstly, Northern Oil and Gas plans to significantly grow production from 25,555 boe per day in 2018 to 36,000 boe per day in 2019. In a weak oil price environment, drilling activity is unlikely to grow meaningfully at the Bakken shale play, and the company will essentially keep output flat compared with 4Q18. But this will still translate into almost 41% growth for the full year. The strong production growth will soften the blow coming from weak oil prices, and we've already seen this in the fourth quarter.

Secondly, Northern Oil and Gas expects to capture superior prices than last year which should also have a positive impact on earnings and cash flows. The company generally sells its oil at a discount to the NYMEX WTI. Last year, the differential was $7.12 a barrel, but for this year, Northern Oil and Gas has forecast a price range of $4.50 to $6.50 a barrel. The reduction in discount can partly make up for the weakness in WTI prices. Meanwhile, Northern Oil and Gas will continue to deliver low levels of operating expenses, particularly lease operating expenses, which will come in around $6.75 to $7.75 per boe, and cash G&A will be in the $1.00 to $1.25 per boe range, which is one of the lowest in the industry.

Image: Northern Oil and Gas, Investor Presentation 4Q18 [link provided earlier]

Thirdly, Northern Oil and Gas has covered a large chunk of its future oil production with hedges, which minimizes the exposure of its cash flows to weak oil prices. As a result, the company will continue to receive an average price of more than $60 a barrel for more than half of its oil production even as the actual prices end up well below that level. Overall, the company has hedged 63% of its oil production for 2019 using derivative price swaps. The weighted average price is $63 a barrel, which is considerably higher than the current level. It has also covered 3.4 million barrels with basis swaps with a weighted average price of $2.41 below the benchmark. These basis swaps will protect the company against the regional oil price swings at the Williston Basin. Northern Oil and Gas's hedge coverage goes well into 2021.

Fourthly, Northern Oil and Gas could spend lower capital expenditure in 2019 than last year, even as the company grows production significantly. For the full year, Northern Oil and Gas expects to spend $243.5 million as capital expenditure (guidance $227-260 million), which is around 7% less than $260.9 million spent last year. That should help the company deliver free cash flows.

The company generated around $270 million of operating cash flows in 2019 (ex. working cap. changes, as per my est.). If it manages to keep the cash flows flat as it gets support from strong production growth, improvement in differentials, lower cost, and crude oil hedges, then even if the actual CapEx clocks in at the top end of the guidance of $260 million, the company will deliver roughly $10 million of free cash flows ($270 million - $260 million), as per my estimate.

In reality, however, I believe the company may report higher levels of free cash flows since its operating cash can actually increase due to the above-mentioned factors, particularly the crude oil hedges with an average price of $63 a barrel.

Remember, Northern Oil and Gas ended 2017 with significant hedge cover for 2018, but the average price was around $53 a barrel. Since the actual prices in 2018 ended up being higher, Northern Oil and Gas booked a $2.94 per barrel loss on derivatives and its realized price, including hedges, clocked in at $54.84 a barrel. For 2019, however, the company has hedged at a much higher price compared with last year. Therefore, I believe the company can realize a higher oil price in 2019 as compared to last year. In an oil price environment of $55 to $60 a barrel, the company will book a gain from hedges.

The hedging gains, combined with more than 40% increase in production, should push the company's operating cash flows higher. If, for instance, the company reports a 10% increase in operating cash flows to $297 million, which is a conservative estimate, then it could deliver free cash flows of $37 million with capital expenditure of $260 million.

Northern Oil and Gas, however, continues to operate under a massive pile of debt. At the end of last year, the company's total debt stood at $830.2 million, which is significant for a small-cap company valued at $908 million. Its debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93-times is one of the highest in the industry. Although the D/E metric has improved from almost 70 times in 3Q18, this was due to an increase in total shareholders' equity (driven partly by lower retained deficit) rather than any reduction in debt. In fact, its debt has climbed by 3% from the third quarter. The high levels of debt will likely continue to weigh on the company's valuation. However, if it successfully delivers free cash flows and channels that excess cash towards debt reduction, then that will likely improve the company's financial health and valuation.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas have risen by 10% this year. The company delivered free cash flows in the fourth quarter, and if it continues to move this way, then the stock will likely move higher. Northern Oil and Gas shares are trading just 4.7 times next year's consensus earnings estimates, as per data from Thomson Reuters. This makes it one of the cheapest oil stocks. By comparison, its peers such as Whiting Petroleum (WLL), Continental Resources (CLR), and Oasis Petroleum (OAS), are all trading more than 13 times consensus earnings estimates.

If Northern Oil and Gas delivers free cash flows and manages to reduce its debt, then that will have a positive impact on the company's valuation. It will, however, continue to trade at a discount against its peers since it will likely continue to carry above-average levels of debt. But even if it trades at 6-7 times earnings estimates, which will still make it cheaper than the vast majority of its peers, then the stock could move from $2.70 to $3.42-3.99. This represents an upside of 27% to 48% from the current level.

Although Northern Oil and Gas is a high-beta play, I believe those investors who can tolerate some risk should consider buying this stock.

