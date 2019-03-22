Aircastle: Azul And Boeing To The Rescue

The problems of the Boeing 737 MAX are great new for Airbus and companies like Aircastle which own A320neos and older aircraft.

Azul has offered to buy the majority of Avianca Brasil’s assets and take over aircraft leases.

Introduction

In December 2018, I wrote a SA article covering Aircastle’s (NYSE:AYR) struggle to repossess 10 A320s from bankrupt Brazilian airline Avianca Brasil (AVH). Since then, there have been a few significant developments that are very positive for Aircastle’s business.

Azul makes a bid for Avianca

On March 11, Brazilian airline Azul (NYSE:AZUL) announced that it has signed a non-binding agreement with Avianca Brasil under which it will acquire the majority of its business for $105 million. The deal includes Avianca Brasil’s operating certificate, 70 pair of slots and around 30 Airbus A320s.

Azul CEO John Rodgerson said that the company had already held discussions with some of Avianca Brasil’s lessors to take over the planes at cheaper rates. Azul wouldn’t responsible for any outstanding payments missed by Avianca Brasil, but I view this as a very positive development, as it will save Aircastle time and money needed to find a new home for these airplanes.

The deal will have to be structured as an auction supervised by a Brazil bankruptcy judge, and Azul is unlikely to have any competition. The reason for this is that Azul’s main competitors, Gol (NYSE:GOL) and LATAM Airlines (NYSE:LTM), have a significant overlap on their routes with Avianca Brasil. This means that their bids will face serious anti-trust issues. However, LatinFinance reported that (subscription required) Avianca Brasil is willing to consider more bids for its slots and aircraft, so a competing bid to Azul’s is not completely out of the question.

Azul’s bid could be formalized soon as the creditors of Avianca Brasil have a meeting on March 29. The company expects the deal to conclude in around three months.

Avianca Brasil is believed to owe lessors around $100 million and another $125 million debts to suppliers, so the sale of its assets isn't anywhere near enough to cover all debts.

Brazilian court rules in favor of Aircastle

Avianca Brasil filed for the Brazilian equivalent of bankruptcy in December 2018 after it was unable to renegotiate terms with some of its aircraft lessors. Since then, Aircastle and General Electric Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) (GE) have been unsuccessfully attempting to repossess at least 20 aircraft.

Well, on Monday, a Brazilian appeals judge lifted an order that allowed Avianca Brasil to operate 10 of its planes despite missed leasing payments. The appeal was filed by Aircastle, and the judge ruled that the carrier had failed to meet one of the conditions to keep the planes - to resume and keep up with its regular monthly payments.

Avianca Brasil can still appeal the decision of the court, but I think this is a major victory for Aircastle, as it’s critical to transition these airplanes to other customers fast. Avianca Brasil doesn’t have the money to pay its employees, which means it also doesn’t have resources for the proper maintenance of its airplanes. And accidents do happen - for example, one of Aircastle’s airplanes with the company suffered damage during landing on the Galeao airport on March 4 and had to be towed to the airport yard.

Boeing’s 737 Max issues

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been features prominently in global news this month as an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 tragically crashed on departure from Addis Ababa.

There seem to be serious issues with this model, and the accident led to the grounding of the world’s entire fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Unlike Air Lease (NYSE:AL) and AerCap (NYSE:AER), Aircastle doesn’t own a single 737 MAX 8 and has no orders for it. There are currently more than 300 Boeing 737 Max planes in operation, and more than 5,000 have been ordered worldwide since 2017:

(Source: The Guardian)

But the more important result from the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max fleet is that demand for Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) aircraft and used airplanes should see a boost in the short term. This is exactly the focus of Aircastle, and here are the scheduled maturities of its aircraft leases as of February 8:

(Source: Aircastle)

The company also had 15 off-lease aircraft, which include the 10 A320s with Avianca Brasil.

For 2019, Aircastle has commitments to acquire 10 aircraft (including four A320neos) for $378 million. In 2018, it acquired 10 A320neos.

The reason I mention the A320neo is because this model is seen as the natural substitute for the Boeing 737 Max, and Airbus can’t build them fast enough. As of the end of February, the company had an order backlog of 5,962 for its single-aisle aircraft, of which 5,814 were for the A320neo. There’s around a three-year wait time for the A320neo.

I think that the inability of many airlines to get their hands on the coveted A320neo could push them to opt for older models like the A320ceo (like the 10 aircraft with Avianca Brasil). This would be a great boost for Aircastle, as the company has a pretty old fleet with an average age of 9.1 years at the end of 2018.

Conclusion

March has been so far very good for Aircastle. If Azul is successful in its bid for Avianca Brasil, Aircastle could save money and time and transition 10 A320 aircraft seamlessly, albeit at lower rates. However, Aircastle now has more options for these airplanes, as a Brazilian judge ruled in favor of the company this week, which could mean that repossessing the A320s is within grasp. And the recent grounding of the global Boeing 737 MAX fleet should create a lot of demand for A320s. The direct beneficiary from the issues of the 737 MAX will be the A320neo, but waiting times for that model are very long, which means that many airlines will opt for the A320ceo as well as other old models.

Aircastle has a much older fleet with shorter lease terms compared to Air Lease and Aercap, which means that the company should benefit more in the short term from Boeing’s problems. I think that Aircastle is undervalued by at least 30%, and with an annualized dividend yield of 6%, I think that the company definitely deserves to be considered as an option for any dividend-focused portfolio.

If you like this article, consider joining The Gold Commonwealth.

There's a two-week free trial and the service will focus on long ideas, takeover targets, turnarounds, exploration stories and under-followed gems in the mining space, particularly gold. Omnis Quis Coruscat Est Or!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AYR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.