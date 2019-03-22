Valens Groworks: 2019 Could Be Great, But Wait For Revenue Growth

What counts here is the amount of revenues and revenue growth. This figure is what should be driving the stock price.

With revenue growing at 26.5% y/y, the company should not trade at more than 2x-3x sales.

In 2018, revenues came only from consulting agreements. Investors should understand that consulting does not report a large gross profit margin.

The company seems to have accelerated its development very recently. It released a capacity equal to 240,000 kg, 233% more than that in March 2018.

Cannabis company Valens operates through three subsidiaries: Valens Agritech Ltd, Supra THC Services Inc., and Valens Farms Ltd. It reported agreements with large business operators like Canopy and Tilray.

After reporting a growing capacity of 240,000 kg and agreements with large cannabis operators, Valens Groworks (OTCQB:VGWCF) increased its valuation quite a bit. The company is currently trading at 3.89x forward sales, which does seem high. Investors should understand that the revenues reported in 2018 were from consulting agreements, not from the sale of cannabis. This type of activity does not report a large gross profit margin and revenue growth is not that elevated. It amounted to 26.5% y/y in the year ended November 2018. While the company expects revenues to increase a lot in 2019, investors should proceed with caution. The figures reported in 2018 do not justify the current EV/Forward sales ratio.

Business

Based in British Columbia, Canada, cannabis company Valens operates through three subsidiaries: Valens Agritech Ltd, Supra THC Services Inc., and Valens Farms Ltd.

Source: Company’s Website

The most relevant subsidiaries seem to be Valens Agritech and Supra THC Services. Valens Farms Ltd. was incorporated to hold the interest in the cannabis production facility with Kosha Projects Inc.

Valens Agritech, founded on April 14, 2014, received a Health Canada Dealer’s License, which permits the company to possess cannabis and related ingredients, execute research and produce extracts for the purpose of analysis.

Supra THC Services was founded on December 10, 2015. It is presented as a Health Canada licensed cannabis testing lab offering sector-leading analytical and proprietary services to licensed producers and ACMPR patients.

Val and Supra seem to be very powerful in the development of research for the cannabis industry. They both signed collaborative research partnerships with Canadian universities UBC Okanagan and Thompson Rivers. According to the last report, Valens explores a vast range of bioproducts that can be made from cannabis plant materials. In addition, Supra is also working with Thermo Fisher Scientific (Mississauga) Inc. for the development of the “Centre of Excellence in Plant Based Medicine Analytics,” a 25,000 square foot facility.

With regards to the production capacity, the company seems to have accelerated its development very recently. In a press release reported on March 14, 2019, the company released a capacity equal to 240,000 kg, 233% more than that in March 2018. Take a look at it:

Source: Press Release

In addition, Valens reported agreements with large business operators like Canopy (OTC:CGC), Tilray (TLRY), and The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF). This means that the company may commence reporting larger revenue in the near future.

In 2018, revenues came only from consulting agreements. If the company is able to deliver and sell cannabis to these partners, the market should look at Valens very differently. The lines below represent what investors need to read:

Source: Press Release

Balance Sheet

With total assets equal to CAD 16.4 million and only CAD 0.8 million in total liabilities, the company’s balance sheet seems quite solid. With cash equal to CAD 2.8 million, the most relevant is that it increased by 867% in 2018.

The amount of equipment, which increased by 1,457% in 2018, is also remarkable. It is equal to CAD 7 million and comprises of 42% of the total amount of assets. This is what investors should be looking for in any cannabis operator - an increase in assets, capacity and equipment. The image below provides a list of assets:

Source: 10-Q

The financial risk seems very low. It should not worry investors. The company reports only CAD 0.81 million in accounts payable. Valens has been able to finance its operations through the sale of equity. It seems beneficial:

Source: 10-Q

Income Statement

The increase in revenue is positive. In the nine months ended August 31, 2018, the company reported consulting revenue equal to CAD 37.3 million, 60% more than that in the same period in 2017. The gross profit margin seems also beneficial. Valens reported gross profit of CAD 15.19 million in the same time period. With that, Valens should need a long time to reach profitability at the net income level. With CAD 2.1 million in advertising and promotions and share-based payments of CAD 3.1 million, the company is far away from reaching the break-even point. The net loss in the nine months ended August 31, 2018, was equal to CAD -8.5 million. The image below provides a list of liabilities:

Source: 10-Q

The financial figures reported for the year ended November 30, 2018, were not much better. Valens reported a revenue increase of 26.5% y/y and CAD 51 million in revenues. It seems positive. However, the losses continue to be large. Valens reported a net loss of CAD -15.9 million. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: 10-Q

Equity Structure: Shares, Warrants and Stock Options

Since the company financed its operations through the sale of equity, understanding the type of securities sold seems necessary. As of August 31, 2018, Valens reported 72 million shares. However, as of today, the total amount of shares should be higher. The OTC Markets site notes that the share count equals 93 million.

With that, the company has convertible securities and warrants that may be exercised, which can increase stock dilution. As shown in the image below, 0.5 million new shares were issued as a result of the exercise of warrants:

Source: 10-Q

The total amount of warrants should be equal to 1.03 million and stock options should be equal to 6 million. With this in mind, taking into account stock options and warrants, as of today, the share count may be closer to 100 million. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-Q

Valuation

As of March 20, 2019, assuming 100 million shares at $2.33, the total market capitalization should be $233 million. Deducting cash of CAD 2.8 million or $2.11 million, the enterprise value equals $230 million.

In the nine months ended August 31, 2018, the company reported consulting revenue equal to CAD 37.3 million or $28 million, 60% more than that in the same period in 2017. With this in mind, forward revenue of $59 million seems reasonable and Valens trades at 3.89x forward sales.

3.89x forward sales may seem cheap as compared to other cannabis operators. The company has signed agreements with cannabis companies that trade at more than 10x sales. Take a look at the image below:

Source: Ycharts

With that, the main issue is that Valens has not reported revenues from the sale of cannabis, but from consulting agreements. This type of activity does not provide the same gross profit margin and may not grow as much as the sale of cannabis. With this in mind, investors may proceed with caution on this name. If the company is able to sell cannabis and revenues increase quite a bit, it seems like a clear buy. With revenue growing at 26.5% y/y, the company should not trade at more than 2x-3x sales.

In fact, the amount of capacity reported is very large and the partners seem also quite powerful. However, investors should react to the financial figures reported. What counts here is the amount of revenues and revenue growth. This figure is what should be driving the stock price. As of today, the valuation does not seem justified by the amount of sales.

Conclusion

With a growing capacity of 240,000 kg and agreements with well-known players in the industry, Valens seems a name to be followed closely. Taking into account this information, it has a lot of potential and could deliver great revenues in 2019.

Having mentioned these beneficial features, the main issue is that the recent revenues reported are from consulting agreements. Valens did not report any revenues from the sale of cannabis in 2018. Investors should understand that consulting does not report large gross profit margin. Taking this into account, the company should not have EV/Forward sales ratio as large as cannabis operators.

Valens is trading at 3.89x forward sales, which seems a lot for a company that reports revenue growth of 26.5% y/y and offers consulting service. While it is true that 2019 could be a great year, investors should see a larger revenue increase before buying shares. This is a small company. Investors need to be cautious.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.