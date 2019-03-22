DSW: Something Is Fundamentally Wrong

Designer Brands, formerly known as DSW Inc. (DSW), just released its fourth-quarter earnings. The company reported solid sales, but slower margins did cause major disappointment among investors. The result is another stock market drop of more than 25% over the past few days. DSW also released a new strategy which might support the company in the long run. However, I highly doubt that we are in for a quick stock rebound with additional pressure from peaking consumer sentiment.

Margins Matter

Let's start by saying that EPS had its first decline since the third quarter of 2017. Back then, EPS dropped to $0.45, which was slightly below expectations. In Q4 of 2018, EPS was expected to fall to $0.03, which was already a very low forecast. However, the company reported a loss of $0.07, which is one of the worst declines of the past few years.

So, where do these bad numbers come from? It has not been caused by falling sales, as the company hit a new record sales high in 2018. Total full-year sales rose to $3.2 billion. This was supported by strong digital sales of 30%, DSW Kids which got expanded to every store, and the relaunch of the VIP program, which turned out to be a highly successful loyalty program.

Fourth-quarter sales totaled $843 million, which is an improvement of 16.4% compared to one year ago. Total net sales were up 15.9%, while commission, franchise and others rose by roughly $3.3 million.

It is also impressive to see that comparable sales growth has significantly accelerated over the past 12 months. US comps are up 5.3%, versus 1.0% growth in the prior-year quarter. Total company comps were up 5.4%, which is up 410 basis points compared to Q4 of 2017.

The total number of stores improved from 512 to 655 as of February 2nd, 2019. The US saw an increase from 512 to 516, while Canada added 139 stores.

The problem is that margins did not improve. Gross margins declined from 26.8% to 24.4%, with a decline of more than 300 basis points in the US. On a full-year basis, we see that gross margins have actually improved from 28.5% to 29.5%. One of the reasons why the stock is down so much is the disappointment that the fourth quarter was not able to boost margins.

The bigger picture below shows why concerns of weak margins are fully justified. Total sales continue to accelerate, while operating income is barely recovering. The reason is that EBITDA margins are stuck below 10% since the start of 2017, which makes growing the bottom line quite difficult.

One method of staying unique in a competitive retail environment is the focus on a unique service. DSW will be known as Designer Brands, which means exclusive brands and products will be produced for the company, which will expand its partnerships with W Nail Bar and sell products/services like custom insoles, shoe repair and a shoe concierge.

The new name also better highlights the existing VIP loyalty program, which will be expanded significantly going forward. These measures are expected to help boost sales. Revenue is expected to grow by 5.5% on a CAGR basis. Gross margins are expected to soar by 240 basis points from 2018 levels.

The problem is that there is one big factor that is a problem regardless of whether a company has a successful loyalty program. And that problem is peaking consumer sentiment. 4 of the past 5 months showed negative growth, which is the first time consumer sentiment is showing serious weakness since the start of the acceleration in 2012.

I keep repeating this over and over again, but it seems to "work." Consumer stocks continue to struggle with falling margins and ugly sell-offs after earnings.

I am quite convinced that consumer stocks will continue to be a struggle going forward. These kind of sell-offs are a clear sign that there is something fundamentally wrong in the market.

As much as I respect DSW's management and retail decision, I am afraid that traders need more than a new name and an enhanced strategy. This weakness is not the result of the Q4 earnings miss. It's a result of something that has been going on since 2018. Margins are weak, and slowing consumer sentiment is making it even harder to grow the bottom line.

The best strategy remains to be on the sidelines. Companies like DSW are a buy once consumer sentiment starts to bottom. At that point, we are likely to get a sustainable long-term growth with solid comps and margins. However, such a scenario does not seem to be very close at this point.

Stay on the sidelines and wait for a better opportunity to buy DSW, which might indeed turn into a very unique shoe retailer over the next few years.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

