Activision Blizzard's Brilliant Move

The management team at Activision Blizzard (ATVI) just made a brilliant decision for its shareholders. In a bid to experiment with alternative (but tested and proven) means of attracting gamers, the company announced plans to meaningfully expand its launch of Call of Duty: Mobile to include most major parts of the globe after having previously launched the game in China years ago. This step, while creating some risk of cannibalization for the brand that probably best defines the gaming giant, also could set the stage for tremendous revenue and earnings growth over time.

A look at Call of Duty: Mobile

In a press release issued on March 18th, the management team at Activision Blizzard announced that it intends to launch a beta version of its Call of Duty: Mobile game later this year. Back in 2015, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), which designed the mobile version of the game, worked with Activision Blizzard to launch it within China. Since then, continued investment in the name, not to mention improvements in technology and shifting industry trends, has made the game ready for prime time.

If what management says is accurate, Call of Duty: Mobile, which uses the Unity real-time 3D development platform, will be made available throughout North America, South America, Europe, and “more.” The game will be available for both Android and iOS users, will consist of various game modes like Team Deathmatch, Search & Destroy, and Free-For-All (it would be nice for them to include War on it), and it will tap into some of the franchise’s most popular maps like Nuketown (a personal favorite). Not only will this prove a draw to mobile-oriented players, it will prove interesting because Activision Blizzard intends to release it as a free-to-play game.

To some investors and market participants, this step by management may seem like a desperate attempt to improve the franchise. After all, with the exception of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which hasn’t been out long enough to justifiably compare it to previous releases, the past eight major releases have shown a downward slope from the nearly 30 million units of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III sold in 2011. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, it seems, is doing better than the prior release of the series, but earlier this year the management team at the gaming studio announced that despite strong sales last year, the game fell short of expectations.

Upside here could be significant

Bringing in a free-to-play game that in theory will compete with its own premium flagship product may look dubious in nature. After all, there is some chance that sales could be cannibalized, because some gamers (especially budget-conscious ones) may choose to forego buying it when they can get a similar experience for free via mobile. Though I suspect this will happen on a small scale, I believe the upside here for Activision Blizzard is well worth that risk.

You see, according to industry data that I cited in an article covering Electronic Arts (EA), it’s believed that of the $138 billion in gaming industry revenue generated last year, an impressive $70.4 billion, or about 51%, can be chalked up to mobile games. By 2021, it’s believed that the industry as a whole will generate sales of around $180 billion (a 9.3% annualized growth in sales), driven not only by strong game sales, but the rise of eSports as well. On the mobile front, though, will be the real opportunity for growth. According to the forecast, it’s believed that mobile will account for $106.3 billion in revenue, or about 59.1% of the industry’s sales, by 2021. That suggests annualized growth between 2018 and then of 14.7%.

Not only is mobile going to be a big money-driver for the gaming industry, there’s also the fact that free-to-play is, in general, really hot on the market right now. One good comparison here might be Fortnite. One source I found suggested that Epic Games, the company that produced Fortnite, earned a profit of $3 billion last year, driven largely by the success of the game. Another source, referring to SuperData, estimated that total Fortnite revenue in 2018 far outpaced the rest of the industry, coming in at $2.4 billion. To put this in perspective, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, was cited by the same source as generating only around $612 million in sales for the year.

With annual sales of $17.8 billion, the premium digital gaming market is a fairly small piece of the overall gaming industry. By shifting focus to free-to-play formats, and by emphasizing a mobile focus, the management team at Activision Blizzard is showing that it understands how the industry is changing. The key to success here is to achieve mass appeal, and while the Call of Duty franchise has seen better days, there are few, if any, brands that have achieved the same kind of name recognition over the past 10 to 20 years that it has. Using what Tencent has learned in a massive but isolated market like China and applying it globally sounds to me, when paired with a key asset like Call of Duty, like a winning strategy that should at least maximize Activision Blizzard’s chances of success.

Takeaway

Right now, the gaming industry is going through an interesting time. Even at a time when premium games are capable of showing off amazing technologies, the free-to-play model and mobile shift in the space have become more appealing in the eyes of consumers. If Activision Blizzard can pull off this kind of launch and generate attractive results with it, we could be about to see a paradigm shift for the business and its flagship brand that will create real value for shareholders over time.

Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.