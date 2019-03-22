EnQuest PLC (ENQUF) CEO Amjad Bseisu on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EnQuest PLC (OTCPK:ENQUF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2019 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Amjad Bseisu - Chief Executive Officer

Bob Davenport - Managing Director, North Sea

Jonathan Swinney - Chief Financial Officer

Martin Mentiply - Chief Petroleum Engineer

Conference Call Participants

Stephane Foucaud - GMP FirstEnergy

David Round - BMO

James Thompson - JP Morgan

Thomas Martin - Numis

Mark Wilson - Jefferies

Werner Riding - Peel Hunt

Hector Blackstone - Bybrook Capital

Amjad Bseisu

Morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Full Year Results Presentation 2018. We will take answers from the room first and then we will take answers remotely at the end of the presentation at the Q&A.

So joining me today to my left is Bob Davenport, our Managing Director for the North Sea Operations; Martin Mentiply, our Chief Petroleum Engineer; and last, but not least, Jonathan Swinney, our Chief Financial Officer.

I'm going to start through an overview of the performance and then turn over to Bob, who will cover the operations in detail, and then Martin will discuss our views and confidence on Kraken as that is topical and Jonathan then presenting the financial results as usual. I will then return at the end to discuss the summary for the outlook for 2019 and beyond before we move to Q&A.

So our strategy, I think, is clear on a focused business model, where we are the operator of choice for maturing and underdeveloped hydrocarbon assets. We are now up to 14 fields in the UK, 2 production sharing contracts and 1 risk service contract in Malaysia, significantly above the footprint when we started with really 4 assets. Our model is production and development led so, and we've been able to grow very significantly based on that model. So taking over late life assets, taking over mature fields, taking over underdeveloped discoveries and enhancing the value on those.

We utilize our core strengths where we operate, we drill, and we project manage ourselves. And we have, we're strategically aligned across the sector from acquisition to appraising to production. And we continue to add value to our portfolio by increasing reserves, increasing production and indeed, we've done that on every asset that we have taken so far from our partners. So the business model is very focused on this, and we have shown that we can grow our business specifically on a capability that we have to run assets more effectively and to show more value accretion on those assets.

Our priorities are very clear. We have to deliver our production, we have to deliver our cost control, and we have to continue with our capital discipline. Indeed, on all 3 of those cylinders, we've been firing quite strongly. Delivery is fundamental to our business and our success, and we have shown that we have been able to operate assets above the 80% to 85% production efficiency throughout our portfolio. We delivered strong results in 2018, and we'll cover that in more detail shortly. That result has enabled us to drive strong cash flows in 2018, which has allowed us to delever the company, reducing our net debt-to-EBITDA, as I will show you, but also giving us the fairway to get to our targets on net debt-to-EBITDA of 1 to 2x.

Indeed, we are seeing our net debt-to-EBITDA trending towards the 2x at the end of this year. So delevering is our priority, and we will continue to grow our asset base with accretive value-enhancing opportunities within our portfolio and as well as outside our portfolio. On the delivery front, we have met our operational and financial targets. We had a 48% year-on-year production growth. The OpEx was down from $26 to $23 per barrel and our cash CapEx has come down from about $370 million to $220 million. We did acquire the remaining 75% of Magnus ahead of plan as you shortly will hear and that has been also transformational for the company but also adds to our significant cash flow that will be coming this year and beyond.

We maintain focus on cost control, and indeed, you've seen our ability to reduce some well costs by 25% from £200 million to £150 million in 1 year of operations. Our capital discipline continues with the significant reduction of our CapEx profile and really focusing on high payback and very quick payback opportunities. Delevering, our debt reduction is on track. We have reduced our net debt-to-EBITDA to 2.5x in, by the end of 2018. That's the best we've seen since the downturn in 2014. The acquisition of Magnus will bring significant cash flow, and that will help us towards our target of 2x by the end of this year. And we reduced our group bank debt by $340 million, indeed paying the last $50 million, $55 million early.

We have $170 million payment that Jonathan will talk about in April, and of that $170 million, we've already paid $120 million. So continuing to reduce our debt. And when we're reducing our debt, the bank debt is being canceled. So that debt is off our balance sheet. And then last, but not least, our net debt is $1,774 million, including the PIK, or the Payment in Kind, which is 11% lower versus 2017. The Magnus acquisition has clearly enhanced our cash-generating capability, and we considerably derisked the portfolio and our debt repayment schedule. In terms of performance, the Magnus acquisition again has, it provides growth for 2018 and beyond and has given us significant increase in reserves over the end of last year.

We've added 55 million barrels of 2P resources, 2P reserves as well as 40 million of 2C contingent resources, so nearing 200 million of contingent resources and 245 million of reserves. Already, we are seeing significant improvements in the facilities bottlenecking, workovers, wells that we've drilled. We drilled 2 wells and reservoir management on Magnus, and indeed we're producing over 20,000 barrels a day, which is significantly above our case, acquisition case when we did the acquisition in December.

I'll now hand over to Bob to cover off our operations in more detail and come back to you at the end of the presentation.

Bob Davenport

Thank you, Amjad, and good morning, everyone. I'll begin with a summary of the group's production delivery in 2018, then I'll provide some detail from each operational area, spending a bit more time then on our 2 largest assets, that's Magnus and Kraken. So first, the company-wide production summary. As Amjad mentioned earlier, the group delivered just above midpoint of our guidance, with production at 55,447 barrels equivalent per day, that's a full 48% above full year 2017. At Northern North Sea production was 19,293 barrels equivalent per day, that's up more than 23% from 2017. This increase reflected a full year's contribution from Magnus and better-than-expected drilling results at Heather, partially offset by natural declines across the area.

At Central North Sea, production in 2018 was 6,353, that's almost 22% lower than the prior year. This reduction was driven by anticipated field declines and a lengthy planned shutdown at Kittiwake, though production at both the Alma/Galia and the Scolty/Crathes assets were slightly above our expectations for the year. Kraken average net production was below expectations with daily average at 21,369. FPSO, system and weather-related outages accounted for the lower volumes. Our clear operational priority is to improve Kraken's FPSO up-time and efficiency, and I'll explain in more detail later this morning what we're doing in our activities to achieve this.

And finally, onto Malaysia, Malaysia saw a production of 8,432 barrels equivalent per day, which was slightly lower than 2017, primarily reflecting natural declines at the Tanjong Baram field. So I'll now go through area by area, beginning with Malaysia. So in Malaysia, production was down by about 5.7% compared to 2017. As I just mentioned, this was reflecting a natural decline at the Tanjong Baram field. Now PM8/Seligi performance continued strong with a high production efficiency for the year once again above 94%. During 2018, the group drilled its first 2 new wells in the field and first 2 new wells, that's right, during 2018, the group drilled its first 2 new wells in PM8/Seligi field, delivering aggregate production in line with expectations. And once again a low-cost idle well reactivation program at PM8/Seligi returned about a dozen wells to service.

These very profitable campaigns have been fundamental to arresting field declines since EnQuest assumed operatorship there. On to Central North Sea, in 2018, production was driven by lower production from natural field declines and as I mentioned earlier, an extended planned shutdown at Kittiwake in 2018, 55 days and total of full and partial shutdowns last year to install a new gas compressor as planned. This was offset by completing the replacement of 3 ESP pumps at Alma and Galia in Q3 as planned, by effectively managing wax deposition in the Scolty/Crathes pipeline and by delivering high production efficiency in the 80s across the area.

Also, during the year, we sanctioned the replacement pipeline to Scolty/Crathes to mitigate existing wax-related restrictions on production, and this will be completed in Q3 of this year, leading to higher production levels there. Next up then, summary updates for the Northern North Sea and Kraken areas. At Northern North Sea, the main factors driving the material production increase were, first, as I mentioned earlier, a full year's contribution for Magnus. Magnus performance has been strong since EnQuest assumed operatorship in December of 2017. With production increases secured from drilling, successful, successful barrel adding well interventions, plant debottlenecking and from good production efficiency.

And I'll cover more detail on Magnus just a little later. Second, we have that H-67 well at Heather, which came online in March and produced at a sustained a rate well over 4,000 barrels a day. And finally, we saw high production and injection efficiencies throughout the NNS area in 2018. During the year, we again completed a series of partner-funded idle well abandonments, thus improving asset integrity and reducing long-term decommissioning liabilities there. At Thistle, 6-well abandonments were successfully concluded, ahead of schedule and at lower cost than budgeted, followed then by 2 wells at Heather.

Midyear, we sanctioned the Dunlin bypass pipeline, which once completed, will bring oil production from Thistle and Dons through Magnus and the Ninian pipeline system over to Sullom Voe Terminal, and this will be beginning in the summer of 2019. And again, this was required because of the ongoing abandonment of the Dunlin platform. And finally, at the Sullom Voe Terminal, the group implemented a number of cost-saving initiatives, successfully reducing operating cost by around 25% to about £150 million for the year. This was achieved through focused supply chain management, simplification at the terminal and efficient project delivery. While delivering these savings, we maintained a strong safety performance and high levels of plant availability, which is important.

So transforming SVT and transforming the cost efficiency there is fundamental and remains fundamental to EnQuest's strategy to deliver long-term value from Northern North Sea assets. On to Kraken. So at Kraken, average gross production for the year was below the expectations with daily growth at just over 30,300 barrels per day. As I mentioned earlier, FPSO system and weather-related outages which required additional maintenance activities to resolve accounted for the lower volumes. At the same time, it's important to recognize, as Martin will cover in some more detail shortly, that throughout the year, reservoir and well performance, including injection response and suite have been very positive, thereby confirming that we have the right development plan in place.

We succeeded to increase injection volumes during the year up to 145,000 barrels of water injected per day in order to maintain planned reservoir-voidage balance. We successfully completed drilling center 3 in Q1 and began drilling center 4 in Q4, and this is following the decision, you may recall, to reconfigure DC4 to save about $23 million net. And I'm pleased to report that now all 3 drilling center 4 wells are completed, ahead of schedule, underbudget and are performing in line with expectations. Therefore, while the Kraken development remains a very positive long-term value proposition, we must improve uptimes to unlock full value there.

So more on that in a moment, but first, I'm going to update on our other material asset in the portfolio, and that's Magnus. So Magnus. So with working interest now to 100%, Magnus represents just under 1/3 of our portfolio production. So it's as important for us to understand the performance there and the potential there as it is on Kraken. Magnus, of course, is a North Sea giant with around 2 billion barrels hydrocarbon originally in place and significant remaining potential. It has good quality reservoir and plenty of movable oil remaining in the ground, including the underdeveloped lower layers. You may remember, we assumed operatorship on December 1, 2017. Oil production during that first 3 months averaged just over 14,500 barrels a day. I'm pleased to report that production in the same period, 12 months later, is more than 20% higher.

The main drivers in year 1 were gains from plant debottlenecking to increase water handling by more than 40,000 barrels of water per day, barrel-adding well work, drilling and production efficiency improvements up to 90% during the year, excluding planned shutdown times. Increased focus on critical maintenance and on equipment availability will continue to support higher production efficiencies going forward at Magnus. And this is only the beginning. Both wells drilled in 2018 were done well below the North Sea average cost per foot. This means that EnQuest can access more future drilling targets at lower costs. The team has now built from bottom up a new dynamic reservoir model with finer grid resolution and recent seismic interpretation supported by technology for accelerated history matching and new surveillance data.

This allows us to model and predict reservoir performance better than ever before. And as a result, the team are identifying high-quality new drilling targets and optimizing the water and gas injection schemes at Magnus. This improves both production rates and reserve potential throughout remaining life. So in summary, we're very excited about the results so far. The significant remaining potential and the material positive impact that Magnus has already on our business. And I believe it's a testament, once again, to the value of having the right assets in the right hands. And now onto Kraken. So while Magnus has outperformed, the Kraken FPSO has underperformed. It's normal to work through a settling period during which performance and uptimes are improved from plant tuning, new operating parameters, equipment modifications, reengineering and so forth.

At Kraken, this has taken an unacceptable length of time. We have made a number of improvements across multiple areas during 2018, including water injection systems and seawater filters, power load management, steam and heating systems, separation stability and fuel gas availability. And most recently, we've addressed 3 remaining key areas, which needed to improve to improve the overall FPSO performance. These remaining 3 areas, main power engines, HSP or horizontal pump seal failures and rundown cooler systems. Those 3 systems, I'm pleased to say those 3 systems have now all been repaired or replaced and this has enabled us to return back to 2 train operations on Kraken. In support of this effort, we have mobilized a team of experienced specialists who are working full time.

Now these are specialists in FPSO systems like engines, process plant, pumps and controls and also in troubleshooting, commissioning and failure analysis and elimination. This specialist team will remain in place until production efficiency improves from where we have been in the low 60s to the mid-80s, where the rest of our assets are. To be clear, all of the existing equipment and systems on board are proven and operate reliably around the world and they will do so at Kraken as well. Now all these activities are being undertaken with full support of our partner and the Kraken operator, and we are fully aligned and remain fully aligned in working together to deliver the best outcome.

So in summary, then, we have had an extended commissioning and shakedown phase. And while there, we still have some items to close out, we know what they are and we have plans in place, and as such, we remain confident that we'll get the FPSO working to deliver our plans. So that's the update on Kraken performance. I'll now hand over to Martin to take you through the Kraken sub-surface story.

Martin Mentiply

Thank you, Bob, and good morning, everyone. Clearly, the sub-surface performance and outlook at Kraken has been a source of some debate recently. It's important to remember that it's not uncommon for differences of opinions between partners in any given field, particularly, when you're at the start of what is a very long-life asset. And making an assessment of the sub-surface, huge amounts of data analysis, interpretation and forecasting is undertaken. As I'll cover shortly, we've incorporated a significant number of important data points from our drilling and production operations over the last few years and developing our outlook on Kraken. One of the key assumptions that can drive differences in reserve estimates relates to the evolution of produced water within the reservoir.

As such, I will now cover off what we are seeing from our operations and how this feeds into our estimates and provides confidence in our viewpoint. Firstly, I would like to start with the reservoir voidage and water production. So why is this important? To maximize the reserves in Kraken, we inject water into the reservoir to drive or sweep oil towards the producers. This also maintains the pressure in the reservoir and maintains rates. As Bob mentioned earlier, our water injection efficiency and voidage has improved over the last 9 months, and we now have 80% of the infield volumes back at voidage, resulting in higher reservoir pressures.

Now on to water production. You can see from the plots on the right-hand side, that the water cut, i.e. the proportion of water and oil being produced is stabilizing, and we continue to produce the field. This long-term trend is what you would expect in an efficient waterflood as we sweep the oil towards the producers. If you have a different assumption so that the rate of water cut increase, then you can arrive at different reserve estimates. We've observed 3 water cut trends based on field production. These are illustrated in the diagram on the bottom right. Coning from small pools of water under, from small pools of underlying water. This has been seen in early times.

Channeling, where some water may preferentially flow into any underlying water and then sweep a different part of the reservoir; and lateral sweep, which is the dominant drive mechanism. We monitor the effect, and there's a waterflood through injecting tracers. We've seen traces breakthrough later than expected, which is again confirmation that we have an effective waterflood and water drive mechanism in the reservoir. So to summarize, the stabilizing water cut, the clear pressure communication observed between our producers and injector pairs and the delayed time at which tracers are arriving at the producers give us confidence in our production forecast and reserve estimates. Now I'll move on and talk about life of field reserves, which are substantially unchanged.

Again, as I mentioned earlier, we're really happy with the sub-surface. We've previously discussed our in-place volumes are in line with the field development plan. Remember, we have high-quality seismic, tight well spacing and wells less than 500 meters apart, consistent high-quality reservoir rock, higher injectivity and better inflow performance as well as good connectivity between our producers and injector, injectors. So well-constrained and well-connected field. As Bob mentioned, we've now just completed the final Kraken wells with all 3, final Kraken DC4 wells with all 3 now onstream. These wells in the DC4 area targeted a part of the field with the thickest oil column.

Sub-surface production, pressure communication results are in line with expectations, again, all encouraging in the final area of the field. The integration of all of these data are used in our evaluation of our reserves through updates and history matching and our reservoir models. We've an excellent match on the historical oil and water rates, and we use these constrained models to make predictions on long-term production performance and underpin our reserve estimates, which are externally audited. Based on all of this, we are confident in our position that there is no material change to the Kraken reserve estimates.

Finally, we are progressing with our development plans for the Western Flank. There are over 100 million barrels of oil in place and spare slots in our subsea infrastructure from which to develop these reserves through additional drilling. So in summary, we're very happy with the sub-surface performance. We've analyzed and integrated a large and extensive data set. This has significantly improved our understanding of field performance. We've matched the historical data and used this to constrain our predictions, and all of this gives us confidence on the long-term reservoir performance of Kraken.

Now I'll hand you over to Jonathan to take you through the company financials.

Jonathan Swinney

Thank you very much, Martin, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Our results today for 2018 are mainly driven by the material growth in the group's production, reflecting the contribution from Kraken and Magnus and higher market prices, partially offset by our hedging program. The strong performance facilitate the reduction of our debt during the year. Realized oil prices for 2018 were $61.2 per barrel and reflects the impact of our hedge program. In 2018, we recognized $93 million of hedge losses compared to $20.6 million realized in 2017. The realized price, excluding hedges in 2018 was $66.2 per barrel, 23% higher than 2017, which was at $53.9 per barrel.

Salable barrels were less than production mainly as a result of the entitlement barrels in Malaysia being around 70% of the working interest as well as shrinkage of around 2%. Revenue also included gas and condensate sales of around $43 million, mainly derived from Magnus gas sales. At the end of the year, the amount of the group's volume that was underlifted increased, partly offset by lower prices, which drove a net P&L credit of $25 million. Entitlement barrels at PM8/Seligi are expected to be around 70% of working interest barrels in 2019. The increase in production led to a decrease in operating costs per barrel from $25.6 per barrel to $23 per barrel and along with oil prices, EBITDA and cash generated by operations increased to $716 million and $789 million, respectively.

Net financing costs increased in 2018, reflecting higher bank and bond interest of $136 million. We also made our first cash payments on the Kraken finance lease of $145 million, which included $59 million relating to 2017. In addition, we paid $49 million to BP in relation to the original vendor loan note to the initial acquisition of a 25% interest in Magnus. Cash payments in 2019 will include the next installment of the Kraken finance lease, repayment of the outstanding Magnus 25% equity vendor loan note of about $34 million and the first repayment on the 75% vendor loan note of around $30 million and cash interest on the bank and bond debt given oil prices remain above $65 a barrel.

At the end of 2018, our net debt had improved to $1.774 billion. During the year, we paid $65 million more than required under the scheduled amortization. And earlier this month, we made an early repayment of $55 million, and therefore, only have $50 million of amortization on the 1st of April. At the end of December, cash and available facilities totaled $309 million.

Moving on to Slide 19, while the improved oil price environment has clearly had a positive impact on the group and improved production performance and our focus on cost control has led to a significant increase in cash generation. We also exercised a Thistle decommissioning option during the year, raising $50 million of additional liquidity. It should be noted that we also had a favorable working capital movement around $50 million in the year, which is unwound in the first couple of months of 2019.

Moving on to capital discipline, cash capital expenditure for the period amounted to $220 million. Kraken continued to be where the vast majority of the CapEx is focused with work on the subsea production system as well as umbilical risers in flow lines to DC4. Approximately, $54 million related to work in prior periods that was settled during 2018. In the Northern North Sea, the expenditure mainly related to the infield well drilled at Heather which has been extremely successful. In the Central North Sea, most of the cost relates to license to operating expenditure. And in Malaysia, capital expenditure reflects the 2-well drilling program that was successfully concluded in the third quarter.

We have continued our trend of lowering CapEx each year as we transition from the previous period of heavy capital investment associated mainly with Kraken. While 2019 season increased over 2018, this reflects around $100 million associated with later phasing of DC4 and the ongoing cash settlement of prior period development expenditures agreed with suppliers. The program of drilling and pipeline projects at Scolty/Crathes and the Dunlin bypass will underpin production in late 2019 and also beyond. Without drilling, our license to operate capital expenditures anticipates to be less than $50 million per year on a go-forward basis.

Turning now to Slide 21. Our net debt position has improved from around $1.99 billion at the beginning of 2018 to $1.77 billion at the end of the year. Net cash flow from operations totaled $794 million and cash CapEx of $220 million as outlined previously. Net financing and other costs is primarily made up of interest on our bank facilities, the FPSO lease and repayments of the BP vendor loan. Noncash items mainly relate to foreign exchange losses on Sterling denominated debt and the capitalization of Payment in Kind interest on the bonds and facility. Excluding this Payment in Kind interest, net debt was $1.64 billion compared to $1.9 billion at the end of 2017.

With our 3 major assets, we are well positioned for long-term cash generation, supported by the investments we've made to date and the opportunities within our portfolio. Deleveraging is clearly the priority for the group. We have started the process but recognize we must deliver on our operational targets to continue this path. Our ability to reduce debt is dependent on the oil price environment, but we mitigate that risk through the hedge program. We now have around 8 million barrels of oil hedge for 2019, which is around 1/3 of production for the year but is around 2/3 of production for the first half. Approximately 6.5 million barrels is being, have an average floor price of $66 a barrel with a further 1.5 million barrels hedged across 2019 with an average floor price of $56 per barrel, which specifically relates to the Oz facility. And we'll continue to layer in hedges as appropriate.

In terms of oil price sensitivity, if you follow our guidance and taking into account our hedging, we would anticipate an increase in the oil price from $60 to $70 a barrel to increase EBITDA in the region of $150 million. As Amjad mentioned earlier, if we execute on our plans, we'll be approaching net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of around 2x by the end of 2019, and we, when we intend to operate within a range of 1 or 2x.

Moving on Slide 23. This slide summarizes our current debt structure and outlines the maturities that give us significant runway over the next half decade. As you can see, it primarily made up of our bank and bond debt. The bank debt has an amortization profile reducing debt at the material rates. If cash is generated ahead of schedule, we'd look to further reduce the liability. The bonds are longer dated than our bank facility, and the company's option to extend the maturity results in the bonds not being due until 2023. The Oz management facility is also long dated and flexible. It has repaid out the ring-fenced cash flows over and above working capital requirements from the 15% equity in Kraken. The repayment schedule, therefore, depends on oil price as well as production but does have a maximum term of 5 years. Other loans make up a smaller part of the repayment profile.

Turning to Slide 24, our ability to pay our scheduled amortizations and finance costs has been significantly enhanced by the acquisition of the additional 75% interest in Magnus. Not only is it a strong cash-generating asset and even more so following our cost initiatives and production improvements, but the waterfall structure ensures EnQuest received the majority of the cash flow first. We've had several inquiries on how the Magnus waterfall work and I hope this slide helps to make it clear. As you can see from these charts, we repaid BP's vendor loan plus interest in roughly equal installments over 5 years.

In 2019, based on our current forecast, EnQuest is entitled to the next $100 million plus interest of free cash flow as the repayment of the cash consideration to the assets. Only after we've been repaid the $100 million, do we enter into the 50-50 profit-sharing agreement with BP. Once we have been repaid, the structure simplifies further with BP receiving their annual installment and the remaining free cash flow being split 50-50. Finally, moving on to the outlook for 2019. We are confirming our production guidance for 2019 in a range of 63,000 to 70,000 barrels per day. Operating cost is still expected to be around $600 million, with cash CapEx around $275 million.

Net debt-to-EBITDA is anticipated to approach 2x and obviously sensitive to the oil price. We continue to hedge our production going forward, and we now have 8 million barrels of 2019 production hedged of which 6.5 million barrels have an average floor price of $66 per barrel. The focus for us as a company is on delivery, and particularly Kraken and then this facilitates the reduction of debt. I will now hand over to Amjad to conclude

Amjad Bseisu

Thank you, Jonathan. So as you've heard through the presentation, we've had a good 2018 and delivered slightly above our targets, and we fully expect to deliver on our targets in 2019. Indeed, our year-to-date performance on production is 67,700, slightly above our targets. That's a material growth from 2018 of about 20%. The target being 63,000 to 70,000 barrels a day. As Bob outlined earlier, operationally we are prioritizing improving performance on Kraken and mobilize specialists to assist the FPSO operator in this regard. We're confident that these issues will be resolved and the sub-surface is clearly performing in line with our expectations, and we are maintaining our guidance. It's important to consider that we actually have 14 fields, and as important as Kraken is, we have other material assets like Magnus, performing extremely well. And offsetting the underperformance of Kraken, Magnus has been doing over 20,000 barrels a day and continues to show significant upside. Other assets have performed in line or slightly better than expectation.

Our cost and capital control programs are on track. We completed the DC4 below targets, and indeed drilled one less well based on the assessment that we made, and the wells are on production presently and performing well. We also continue to invest in our big assets, Magnus as well as PM8/Seligi, having started the drilling program in PM8/Seligi of 2 wells last year. We will continue to drill 2 wells this year as well as the 2 wells in Magnus. We continue to evaluate our portfolio to identify and deliver projects that maximize cash flow and facilitate our debt reduction. And we have a large amount of opportunities that we feel have quick payback and will give us continuing ability to increase our cash flow.

The Western Flank at Kraken needs to be evaluated, and we feel there's significant upside there. We, our infield programs in both Magnus and PM8/Seligi offer us very low cost opportunities for capital expenditures to increase production. Drilling well interventions and workovers, which have been tremendously effective in PM8/Seligi are starting to pay off in Magnus, as I said, with the facilities improvement programs there with de-bottlenecking as well as the workovers have added to our reserves as well as our production. We continue to also look at the subsea tiebacks as development opportunities for us.

Don North East, Eagle are some of the ones that we have discovered, and we continue to look at. And it's not that, these opportunities that we have opportunities for growth, we have extensive resource base of 200 million barrels, and those are mostly in assets that have infrastructure. Magnus, PM8/Seligi, Kraken. And so those, the development of those assets is very attractive compared to other contingent resources. The large resource space will enable us to have enough opportunities to continue with our growth. Of course, we continue to drive optimization and cost efficiencies to extend the life of these fields as we have done in the past and add to our reserves.

Debt reduction continues to be our priority. Our ability to deliver on our production, on our cost control, on our capital discipline will allow us to deliver that debt reduction. As we've delivered a significant increase in production and cash flow in 2018, we expect to do the same in 2019, while maintaining our cost control and capital discipline. As I mentioned, Magnus is performing better than expected. We're excited by the opportunities that it offers the company with the 2 billion barrels of hydrocarbon in place. We also see upside in Kraken on the Western Flank, where 100 million barrels is yet to be reviewed and exploited. And additional opportunities in PM8/Seligi, and indeed in Kittiwake and other assets are yet to be developed.

In 2018, we just started the process of debt reduction, getting to 2.5x net debt-to-EBITDA. We should get closer to the 2 range by the end of the year and then get back into our target of 1 to 2x. We'll also continue to look at opportunities that are aligned with our strategy and our skill sets. And obviously, Magnus presented itself to us in a period over the last couple of years, and we were able to take advantage of that. We will continue to look at opportunities similar to Magnus to enhance our growth potential. As you know, we started the company in, 9 years ago with roughly 9,000 barrels a day, and we will be doing an average of between 63,000 and 70,000 this year. A very significant growth over the last 9 years.

Thank you for your time today. And now we'll turn to Q&A. We'll start with questions in the room and then take the remote questions thereafter.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

A - Amjad Bseisu

Stephane?

Stephane Foucaud

Stephane Foucaud from GMP FirstEnergy. I've got a question on reserve, on the reserve movement. There seem to be 6 million barrel of contingent that was converted in 2P, but at the same time, there was a 3 million barrel reduction. So suggesting that 6 million barrel in the North Sea went up, but there was a write-down of 9 million reserve, will it be associated with the $120 million impairment? And I was wondering whether, it's not obviously, Kraken if you could come back on what were those movements, what was converted to 2P and what was taken out of the 2P?

Amjad Bseisu

I don't know, a few numbers are, we added 55 million barrels on the...

Stephane Foucaud

If you look at the contingent movement, there is, it says that the 6 million barrel that was converted to 2P, but then the change, since you clarify the change extension and revision is minus 3 in the 2P. So if you add, I assume that there is 6 being booked from contingent, but 3 being reduced, that's basically change of 9, a negative change. So if you could perhaps come back to the first acquisition, so it's not Magnus. If you could come back on what is the 6 that moved to reserve converted and what are the 9 that we are taking off. I think you, it's Don and Heather, probably something like that?

Martin Mentiply

Yes, so there's a number of movements in reserves and resources across all of our fields. This year, we have used a long-term oil price of $70 for reserves, whereas last year we had a long-term oil price of $75, so that has accelerated cessation of production on Heather, Dons and Thistle by a few years. So that's the majority of the reserves' movement from 2P to 2C. We've also promoted some Magnus reserves that we are, resources that we're holding as 2C into 2P associated with the 25% acquisition that we had last year. Those are the main movements on reserves and resources.

Amjad Bseisu

There has been, I mean, no material change on Kraken if...

Stephane Foucaud

And therefore, the $120 million impairment, I guess, that's the change of all-pass assumption from 75 to 70 at Heather, Don and Thistle?

Jonathan Swinney

So the reduction in the reserves is an effect on, I mean, it's basically, Thistle and the Dons, which is where the impairments are, so that's it. There's also been, that's been I mean, the most of the significant changes around ETS, the carbon credit, carbon credits obviously, gone from $5 to $8 per ton, sorry, €5 to €8 per ton, and it's now sitting at €22, €23. So we're taking obviously, current prices in that which obviously increases the overall carbon emission costs.

David Round

It's David Round here from BMO. A quick follow-up just to Stephane's question there. In terms of Kraken reserves, have you actually disclosed what you're carrying for Kraken at the moment?

Amjad Bseisu

So I don't think we present a field-by-field reserves, but we have said that there has been no significant change to the Kraken reserves.

David Round

Okay. And maybe just another one. In terms of the water, you provided a lot of data on a field level. Can you say if there are any particular wells with high water cut that may have been shut-in?

Martin Mentiply

We have no wells shut-in due to water cut, all the wells continue to produce significant volumes of oil. We have varying water cuts in different parts of the field depending upon whether or not we have any pools of water underneath and that tends to be what drives the higher water cut, but really encouragingly is all of the lower cut oil, all of the lower water cut wells are tend to be in the southern part of the field, where the majority of the in-place volume is.

David Round

And maybe, final quick one. In terms of Kraken uptime, I think, you said it was low 60s, obviously, that has a knock-on impact on the lease you're paying at the moment. Is the simple assumption that the lease rate we can multiply that by 60% or is it slightly high?

Amjad Bseisu

So the lease has moved from linear 0 to 100% to between 50 and 100. But we do have a provision if downtime is excessive that it goes back down to 0. So I think you can probably use that as an assumption. We said it's 63% uptime, so you could probably use that as a fair assumption.

James Thompson

So James Thompson from JP Morgan. Appreciate the color on Kraken because it's been a big talking point. Just wanted to go back to those charts, actually. The water cut one, obviously, it looks like it's trending down very, very recently. I just wonder is that the effect of the DC4 cost that's coming onstream, and we should expect a sort of lower water cut through 2019? And also just in terms of that, that water cut chart flattening off, I mean, should we expect it to sort of hang around 70% for the time being? Or do you see it gradually creeping up over the next couple of years? And finally, on the Kraken, you kind of mentioned a couple of times, Amjad, about the Western Flank. So it's obviously been in the plans for a while. Could you maybe talk about when you're thinking about targeting that? Is that potentially a 2019 thing? Or is it really 2020 CapEx?

Amjad Bseisu

I'll answer the last one, maybe Martin will answer the first 2. I don't think we have a plan. On Western Flank, we do see obviously upside. We do have, as Martin mentioned, spare slots to exploit those resources. We don't see this year as the year we're going to start drilling those. So we're looking at 2020 and beyond. Again, I think it's a question of capital discipline and capital allocation. And we see the payback on the investments in Magnus in PM8/Seligi and indeed, in some of the other assets has much higher payback presence, but we will definitely get to those and it's a question of time. The first 2 questions, Martin.

Martin Mentiply

Yes, so the first question was around what's happening at the end of the water cut plot? That is driven by the single train operations that we have been operating on since mid-December so, because we've been operating on single trains, we can then prioritize wells with lower water cut. So the DC4 wells, they have, they don't figure on this plot yet. The final DC4 well only came on a few days ago. So when those wells are on, then we would expect the field water cut to drop because you're producing significant volumes of dry oil. And then the second question was, what do you expect that water cut trend to look like? And really what we have is we have reservoir simulation models that make prediction on that, and we're expecting to see a drop when DC4 comes on and then really a continuation of that gradient.

James Thompson

Okay. And one more on Kraken, if I may. Just in terms of the realization as you're seeing there. There's been obviously some evidence that the discount of the Kraken crude is closing, whether it be kind of Venezuela shortfalls, or whatever. I just wonder what your thoughts were on the outlook for pricing of your Kraken cargoes in this environment?

Amjad Bseisu

So the Kraken discount has been, and when we started the first cargo is almost a year, 2 digits and it's been trending down. Indeed, we have sold the cargo with less than 2 handle. So, I mean, we continue to see the Venezuela issues and the IMO issues because Kraken actually is uniquely positioned as a great crude for IMO with a very low sulfur. It's very rare to find a crude as heavy as Kraken with the sulfur as low as Kraken. So we do see that trend continuing or at least sticking to the numbers which are lower than our original estimates.

Thomas Martin

Thomas Martin at Numis. On Kraken, the water pools that you showed on the slides there, were they, is that preexisting water preproduction? Or is that slumping of the water you've injected?

Martin Mentiply

That, so the interpretation is that's preexisting water that had, is then coning up so that, that is, we haven't drilled into those, so that is supposition but that's what, when you model these little underlying pools then you get vertical movement. And so that is not injected water. And we know that because the iron, ionic content of the water that we inject is different from some of the ionic content that we produce back. So it is water that was in the reservoir before we started up.

Thomas Martin

Okay. And that, was that expected predevelopment? I wasn't aware of that being water in the system originally.

Martin Mentiply

That was not under this pre-FTP. But as I said before, our in-place volumes have remained the same. So these are very small pools of oil, of water, and we confirmed our in-place volumes in the FTP, so it doesn't have an impact on reserves or STOIIP.

Thomas Martin

And is that possibly part of the difference in interpretation between yourselves and other field members? I mean, do other field partners perhaps not think that exists? Is that...

Martin Mentiply

I can't comment on behalf of Cairn, I'm sorry.

Amjad Bseisu

So just to clarify on the tracer, so we actually inject tracers in the water. So the confirmation that the injection water is not getting or when it gets to the producers is factual, it's not suppositional. And the other thing is the volumes that we see with the freshwater or the water in these pools is small, and we know that the volumes are small. We're talking about tens of millions of, 10 million barrels or 5 million to 10 million barrels so that, so once that water is produced, we would not see additional purchased water. So the purchased water is viewed on the STOIIP, and it's viewed also on all the wells that we see. So we don't see a very large amount of water there that's freshwater.

Thomas Martin

And how do you know, I mean, you haven't drilled through any bits where this water, you haven't drilled and lock this purchased water, so I mean, how do you know it's 5 million to 10 million barrels?

Amjad Bseisu

Because we have very good seismic, and we have very good view. We've drilled 20 wells in the reservoir, and the geosphere as well as the seismic data that we run gives us a very good view of the geobodies that we see. And so we can see where the water is because we know the oil water contacts and then we can calculate based on dimensional images what that water is.

Thomas Martin

So you can see this water contact on the seismic?

Amjad Bseisu

We can, we can see. We know the oil water contact, and we know what the geometry looks like, and so we can calculate what those roughly are.

Thomas Martin

Okay. I think I'm still confused. I mean, you haven't got locks through the water and if you can, I mean, how do you know where the water contact is?

Amjad Bseisu

We have drilled to see where the oil water contact is.

Thomas Martin

You have got locks in the water?

Martin Mentiply

We have.

Amjad Bseisu

Yes.

Martin Mentiply

Yes. In certain parts of the field, we have designed an oil water contact with locks. I mean, I'm happy to discuss this in more detail later if that's easier.

Thomas Martin

Okay, great. Two different ones related to paths. I mean, the water cut evolution, is that as expected or different? You expected your percentage growth chart as you produce the volumes.

Martin Mentiply

The water cut evolution is higher than as per, it's higher than was envisaged in the field development plan because the field development plan did not envisage these very small volumes of purchased water.

Thomas Martin

Okay. And final one. The Och-Ziff loan, do they effectively take reservoir and pricing risk? Is there any change to that loan should the field not perform as expected?

Jonathan Swinney

They don't take reservoir risk no, or price risk fundamentally, part of, as you saw, part of the hedging, there was a specific level that we had to hedge with a minimum price $56, is what we did this year for 1.5 million barrels. And so the loan is ring-fenced to the 15%. And they get repaid out of that. So if production goes down or oil price goes down, there's no additional amount to be paid. But it does have a final end date of 5 years. So if we haven't repaid it within that period of time, then, yes, we do have to, we made that repayment at the end of 5 years. It's clearly not what we're anticipating. But...

Unidentified Analyst

On this point, clearly, you are deleveraging quite rapidly and based on your guidance, 2019 would be another year of deleverage as a combination of the EBITDA growth and free cash generation as we have seen in 2018. The term loan has a manageable maturity schedule as you pointed out in your slide, I was wondering at what point, I mean, based on what kind of metric, ready metric you look comfortable to approach the bank for an extension or a different type of credit facility?

Amjad Bseisu

Jonathan?

Jonathan Swinney

I mean, I think refinancing that facility is always potentially an opportunity. I think it made sense for us if, particularly, if you get a lower margin or if refinancing at a higher margin for a higher loan that doesn't really make sense. As you say, we are focused on deleveraging, that's what we're going to do and focus. So I think, in terms of the overall program financing, I think, one of the things we made in the presentation is actually we've got long dated, so we got a lot of runway in terms of that financing. But I do think if we can refinance at lower cost, then that potentially really does make sense for us. So clearly, we'll look at whatever it makes sense in terms of those cost and the maximum amount of liquidity.

Unidentified Analyst

Is there a time line on that, let's say, half to 2019 or is there, say on that?

Jonathan Swinney

There's no specific time line and obviously, as I said, we've got quite a lot of time available.

Unidentified Analyst

And clearly, your bond, as you pointed out, they're long dated but clearly, they are trading well below par, very high yield, et cetera. And you're generating cash flow, you have excess cash and based on your cap expense that you will have, is there any thought process inside a company about the potential buyback of the bonds to ultimately accelerate the deleverage process?

Jonathan Swinney

That comment has been made several times, as you can imagine. So that clearly, I can certainly understand the reason why you do, obviously, in taking that cost off the table. I think the only thing that we have to take into account or handle that is we do need bank consent to be able to do that. So, but I mean, in terms of the overall package, I understand that point and that goes into the plan of what else we're spending our money on at the same time.

Mark Wilson

Mark Wilson from Jefferies. First point is, the 2 wells you drilled in Malaysia and Magnus, could you confirm the work program for 2019 on those, particularly Magnus, are they the 2 wells you outlined in the last year in the prospectus? And second point on to Kraken facility. At the surface, what are the main issues you're dealing with on the outage? Is it power? Is it liquid volumes? And particularly, in regard to that, you've guided to oil. You've told us the injection volumes. What is the water production? And what is the capacity the facility can handle?

Amjad Bseisu

So I'll answer the first one and then Bob can answer the second one. Yes, the 2 wells of, in Malaysia are new wells. There are different than the ones last year, and then the 2 wells in Magnus are the 2 wells in the prospectus and those are different than the ones last year.

Mark Wilson

I guess, there's 2 wells in each this year.

Amjad Bseisu

This year, 2 wells in Malaysia and 2 wells in Magnus. So 4 wells total infield.

Bob Davenport

And your question about the facility was a question about Magnus, was it?

Mark Wilson

No, it's about Kraken.

Amjad Bseisu

Kraken.

Bob Davenport

So it was a question about Kraken. And so the most recent downtime period we've had, as Martin said from mid-December, has left us operating essentially on one processing train. So Magnus has 2 processing trains. If work is being done on one of the trains and we're only producing on one, we'll have constrained production. When we have constrained production, we'll prioritize the wells and put the wells through there which give us the maximum daily production rate for the asset.

So the work we were doing wasn't to increase our ability or expansion to handle fluids. It was work just to repair and restore equipment to operation. So during this last period, it's been, the 3 main pieces of equipment, the rundown coolers, the main power engines and some seals on the horizontal pumps, which pump the water around to drive the oil well pumps below the surface. And as I said earlier, that work is completed. Repairs and replacements and those systems are now all back online, and we've got both trains back online.

Mark Wilson

And then the point about liquid volumes. What level of, you've shown the water cut volume percentage, but what level of capacity is there in the unit to produce...

Amjad Bseisu

So we've talked to, our guidance for this year is 30,000 to 35,000 barrels a day, and we have talked about 63% production efficiency last year. So you can calculate the maximum rate through that, so.

Jonathan Swinney

But in terms of the overall maximum rate for the facility, I think, facility can do at 450,000 barrels a day of liquid, so we're not constrained on that.

Bob Davenport

We're not constrained.

Jonathan Swinney

We're not constrained.

Mark Wilson

And then I guess, there are no stupid questions regarding Kraken. So as I look at Slide 10 shows the FPSO. I'm going to ask why is it sitting so low in the water at the back? Seriously, Slide 10.

Amjad Bseisu

I don't think there's an issue on design. It may be, this picture may be taken when...

Jonathan Swinney

Just before offload.

Amjad Bseisu

Before loading. Again, when there's tank and sometimes we use the tanks in the back, sometimes we use the tanks in the middle, sometimes we use tanks, so I don't, there's definitely no issues with the vessels. There's no issues with the mooring. I don't think personally. I don't see it as low, but maybe you have a better eye. And I've been on the vessel, and it doesn't feel like it's still in the back.

Jonathan Swinney

Actually, it's been through quite a few storms in the last couple of years, so actually we're very happy with the performance.

Amjad Bseisu

Any further questions? Okay. We'll take the remote questions now.

Operator

We have one question on the phones at the moment, and it comes from the line of Werner Riding from Peel Hunt.

Werner Riding

Just continuing on with the theme at Kraken, certainly, if you could please explain what the main technical assumption or interpretation differences are between you and Cairn, basically that lead to your different calculation, the reserves, and obviously, drove that downgrade to the main technical differences that you see versus them?

Amjad Bseisu

Okay. I mean, I don't think we had visibility on the exact technical basis that they've had. I clearly haven't. I don't know, Martin, if you want to discuss that. I mean, really we can only comment on our reserves. We're very confident that the STOIIP is there. I don't think there's an issue on STOIIP between us and them. I think it's just a question of assumptions on uptime or sweep efficiency or other issues, which we're not necessarily aware of because we haven't actually seen their assumptions.

Werner Riding

All right. I just must have felt there must have been some discussion if you both attend the same OCM, TCM. It's clearly quite a big point, so there must have been quite clear differences I would assumed.

Amjad Bseisu

So we have presented, as operator, we presented in 2 sessions, our views of, as operator of the reserves, and we have used those. Cairn has not presented in those 2 sessions. And so they've decided to use something different.

Werner Riding

Okay. Just also, building on I guess, the answer to one of Thomas' questions earlier. The evolution of the increased water cut, which you said was higher than expected. So with a higher-than-expected water cut, lower-than-expected production rates and presumably no real curtailment of COP date, then presumably reserves must be lower, reserves recovery over that fixed period of time?

Amjad Bseisu

So we said, I think, what we said is the water cut was higher initially because, I mean, Martin said because we had not modeled the purchased water or the water in the area below the producers. I think we have, our reservoir model shows that, very much matches. We have history of production now and very much matches the history of production and matches basically the water progression, the water cut progression into the future and that hasn't changed the reserves. So the only thing, I think, we said is we hadn't expected the early water breakthrough from the purchased water, and we haven't modeled that. But otherwise, I think, our history, reservoir model and history matching is modeling the reserve profile that we're showing.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Hector Blackstone from Bybrook Capital.

Hector Blackstone

Are you able to confirm what your year-to-date production is for Kraken?

Amjad Bseisu

I'm sorry, can you repeat the question?

Hector Blackstone

Can you confirm what your year-to-date production is for Kraken?

Amjad Bseisu

I think we said we were operating on one train year-to-date. So what we are saying is we will be 30,000 to 35,000 throughout the year, and we're confident. We have 2 trains running now. And I think we're confident that we will get in the range that we talked about. Again, on a portfolio basis, Kraken represents maybe 1/3 of our production, and the other 2/3 which have, Magnus has significantly outperformed, other assets have also outperformed. And so we are confident that we will be in the range of 63,000 to 70,000, and we're confident we'll deliver both on the financial returns that we're talking about and also on the production growth that we're talking about. We're absolutely confident.

Hector Blackstone

Right, so confident in your full year guidance but you can't confirm what you produced year-to-date.

Amjad Bseisu

No, we said we're on one train, so we produce less than we expected obviously, less than the 30,000 to 35,000 year-to-date. But I think we're confident that we're running on 2 trains now, and we will deliver on our production target for the year.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. Speakers, please continue.

Amjad Bseisu

Okay. With that we'll, again, welcome to ask us any specific questions, especially more technical questions if you'd like. But thank you very much for attending our presentation.