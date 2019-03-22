Enterprise Products Partners: Dividends And Growth Are Gushing Through These Pipes

Enterprise Products Partners L.P (EPD) provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products. Midstream energy companies have had a harsh run over the past five years, as many operators within the space have witnessed depressed share prices compared to the S&P 500. In the fall of 2014, EPD broke $40 per share, and then the downward spiral in energy occurred, pummeling the share price down to $20.60 in February of 2016. It has traded sideways since then, only to break $30 and fall right back to the mid-to-high $20s.

I think EPD is very interesting, as the company offers a continuously growing dividend of $1.74 per share, which is a forward yield of 6.19%. The combination of a growing population, increased global energy demand and EPD’s growth project pipeline should be a winning combination to increase the share price while rewarding shareholders with dividend increases.

EPD current operations and future growth projects

Since its IPO in July 1998, EPD has grown its assets from $715 million to almost $57 billion at the close of 2018. The company operates 49,200 miles of pipelines which transport natural gas, NGL, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Throughout its footprint, it operates storage facilities with a capacity of 265 MMBbls of NGL, petrochemical, refined products and crude oil, in addition to 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity. EPD is a fully integrated midstream company which has incorporated 26 natural gas processing plants; 23 fractionators and 11 condensate distillation facilities. The company is also in the exporting end of the space, with 18 docks at its Houston Ship Channel Import / Export terminal, where its import offloading capacity is 14 MBbls / hr and the export loading capacity is 27.5 MBbls / hr.

(Source: EPD System Map)

EPD has $5.1 billion of major capital projects under construction coming on-line over the next two years. In natural gas, the South Eddy and Waha Gas plants added 350 MMcf/d. At the Orla Gas Plant, there are currently two processing trains in service, and Orla III is scheduled to come on-line in 2Q 2019. The three processing trains will provide 900 MMcf/d of capacity and 120 MBPD of NGL production. The Mentone Gas Plant, which is scheduled to open in Q1 of 2020, will produce 300 MMcf/d from the Permian. The Shin Oak NGL Pipeline has 250 MBPD in service as of Q1 2019, increasing to 500 MBPD by the end of 2019. The 9th NGL Fractionator at Mont Belvieu added 90 MBPD of capacity, and an additional 300 MBPD is scheduled for 2020.

In crude oil, EPD is increasing the capacity of the Midland to ECHO Crude Pipeline from 575 to 620 MBPD in Q1 2019. This will consist of two parallel pipeline systems from Midland to ECHO, which is integrated with the existing 1.3 MMBPD Rancho II Pipeline from Sealy to Houston. The Midland storage facility has added 3 MMBbls in past 2 years, with 500 MBbls under construction. The Red Hills crude pipeline to Loving and Midland has a current capacity of 200 MBPD, which the company is looking to expand to 350 MBPD.

The future growth project I am most excited about is the proposed seaport oil terminal. EPD is looking to build an offshore export terminal which will be located 40 nautical miles offshore. There will be a dual 36-inch pipeline system from a new terminal to the seaport, which will provide the seaport with access to over 300 MMBBLS of Gulf Coast storage and 8 MMBPD of supply. There will be a dedicated anchorage area with the capability to load at 85 MBPH. I believe the additional exporting capacity will complement EPD’s current infrastructure nicely as the U.S. becomes a net positive exporter of energy. With the growing demand for energy globally, this should provide generous returns for EPD.

EPD’s Financial growth and distributed cash flow

EPD’s investment in growth projects is paying off, as its revenue increased 27.01% over the course of 2017 and 24.94% over the course of 2018. The company's net income also jumped substantially in 2018, as it increased by 48.43%. While pipelines have been out of favor, EPD has grown revenues in each of its business segments. Over a two-year period, the company has increased its revenues by 58.69%, led by NGL Pipelines & Services and Crude Oil Pipelines & Services.

The key to EPD’s growth is its increased volumes of transported goods. Over the past two years, the company has increased its NGL pipeline transportation volumes (MBPD) by 16.73%, NGL marine terminal volumes (MBPD) by 36%, NGL fractionation volumes (MBPD) by 14.13%, Equity NGL production (MBPD) by 9.93% and its Fee-based natural gas processing (MMcf/d) by 2.01%. The increased revenues and net income have fueled its Distributable Cash Flow, allowing the continuous dividend increases EPD shareholders have grown to love. The company’s Distributable Cash Flow has increased by 45.98% over the past two years, largely due to growth projects coming on-line, providing a 33.03% increase in the last fiscal year. The growth in revenues and Distributable Cash Flow is very enticing, as dividends should remain consistent and growing at the same pace.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo; Data Source: EPD Form 10-K 2018)

(Source: EPD Form 10-K, 2018)

EPD’s dividend is rock-solid with 20 years of growth, while yielding over 6%

EPD is an income lover's dream. This company has 20 years of growth, but unlike almost every other company, it has increased its dividend on a quarterly basis. Most companies increase their dividend on an annual basis. For investors who want a consistent streaming income, getting a raise every quarter is quite nice, while investors who are reinvesting the dividend can compound their growth at a quicker rate. MLPs were defiantly dogs during a great bull market, but there are some that are interesting at current levels. EPD’s increased revenue growth and Distributable Cash Flow support its growing dividend, and the company should be able to continue this trend for years to come.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Global trends in energy should favor MLPs

I believe there are many headlines swirling around the energy sector which are unrealistic, such as moving to 100% renewable energy by 2030. I think a lot of people get caught up in the hype from 24-hour news networks and social media. There is no research which I have found that indicates the U.S. or any large country will obtain 100% of their energy from renewable sources by 2030 or that our dependence on fossil fuels will decrease. The global energy demand will continue to increase as the global population increases - it's simple logic. I believe that the global energy mix will change with the utilization of coal decreasing as renewables and natural gas fill the void.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration published its Annual Energy Outlook 2019 on January 24, 2019. The EIA is predicting that natural gas will experience the largest production increase of all fossil fuels, driven by continued development of lower-cost shale gas and tight oil resources. In most scenarios, the EIA lays out natural gas consumption, and dry natural gas production will increase through 2050.

(Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration Annual Energy Outlook 2019)

The current global population, according to Worldometers, is 7.69 billion. The projected population growth trajectory is set to continuously increase to 8.5 billion people globally in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050. The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs has also indicated that the global population will reach 9.8 billion in 2050. With two independent entities projecting a continued uptrend with the global population, it is safe to assume that the consumption of energy will increase. Exxon Mobil's 2018 Energy Outlook illustrates that the average growth per year through 2040 will be 0.7% for oil, 1.3% for gas and 6.3% for Solar & wind, while coal is set to decrease by -0.1%. BP’s 2019 Energy Outlook indicates that the global energy consumption will grow sequentially through 2040, while natural gas, hydro and renewables will increase with oil flattening out and coal decreasing.

The United Kingdom is on track to import the highest volumes of natural gas since October 2015 this month, as 14 cargoes of LNG are set to arrive. Chinese refiners are expected to process more than 13 million barrels of crude oil per day, which is a new record for them. India imported 21.02 million tons of crude in October 2018, which was a 10.5% increase from October 2017. By 2022, India is looking to more than double the natural gas in their energy mix to 15% and will build 11 Liquified Natural Gas terminals over the next seven years. China has imported 72.06 million metric tons of natural gas in the first ten months of 2018, which was an increase of 33.1% from the same period in 2017.

The global trends are indicating that more energy will need to be produced and transported. This favors MLPs, because they control the midstream infrastructure to transport fossil fuels around the U.S., while some are also able to export outside of the U.S. As the global energy demand increases and production keeps up with utilization, MLPs should get a continued boost in the fossil fuels which are transported through their infrastructures.

(Source: Exxon Mobil 2018 Energy Outlook)

(Source: BP 2019 Energy Outlook)

How EPD should benefit from global energy trends

The EIA is indicating that the U.S. will become a net energy exporter after 2020, with exports continuing to rise through 2040. Both BP plc (BP) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) are forecasting for the global energy demand to increase through 2040 as well. In addition to this, Kinder Morgan (KMI), which I discussed in a recent article, is also forecasting that there will be steady growth in the global energy demand through 2040. These factors all look favorable for MLPs, as fossil fuels will need to be transported to get to the consumers at the final destinations.

EPD has been building its infrastructure and is in the process of massive organic growth projects, which include exporting. The company has an integrated midstream network where it could touch the same fossil fuel molecule up to 5 or 7 times. The company earns fees every time it transports or processes fossil fuel. Natural gas travels through its pipes to a gas processing facility, then from there back into the pipes to storage, and then back into the pipes. If the natural gas is turned into NGLs, it will travel from the processing plant through the pipes to an NGL fractionation facility, then off to either barges or trucks for transportation or through pipes again. Crude has a very similar process, as it hits multiple EPD segments before it reaches its final destination.

In all of the research I have conducted, the major oil integrated companies and the exploration & production companies are increasing production, and the global energy demand is increasing. This means EPD should continue to see increased volumes of fossil fuels traveling through its system. The company is also expanding its export terminal, which should finish by the end of 2019. As the U.S. becomes a strong exporter of energy, this should play out well for EPD’s bottom line.

(Source: EDP Investor Conference, March 2019)

(Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration Annual Energy Outlook 2019)

Conclusion

I believe EPD is worthy of being in any dividend investor's portfolio. There are many global trends which should favor the integrated midstream sector, and EPD is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing energy demand. The company’s focus on capital investments to fuel expansion projects will increase its capacity throughout its business segments, allowing a greater volume of fossil fuels to ring up profits for investors. With 20 years of dividend growth, most of which has been the form of quarterly increases, there isn’t much to complain about here. I wouldn’t be surprised if EPD pushes toward the $40 mark by the end of 2020, while continuing to increase its dividend. EPD is a dividend seeker's dream, and in my opinion, it’s a strong buy to hold for many years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.