Greenlane: Leveraged Vaporizer Distributor With 102% Sales Growth

Greenlane is expected to be a controlled company, which most investors may not appreciate. Keep in mind that the Board of Directors may be non-independent.

In 2018, the cash flow from operations was negative, equal to -$13 million, way below the figure reported in 2017, which was $3.14 million.

B2B comprised of 79.5% of the total amount of sales, and B2C represented only 3.2% of the net sales.

Greenlane casts itself as a distributor of vaporization products and other consumption accessories in the US and Canada.

In 2018, Greenlane (GNLN), vaporization products seller, reported net sales growth of 102% amounting to $178 million. This should attract growth investors looking for growing companies in new and emerging industries. With that, the company reports financial debt, which may not be appreciated by conservative individuals. If positive cash flow from operations is reported as it happened in 2017 and revenue growth does not stop, the debt may not matter to some investors. Having said this, both growth and value investors should factor in the leverage. It may push the valuation of the shares down.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

The company works with over 6,600 smoke shops and supplies products to approximately 9,700 retail locations, licensed cannabis cultivators, distributors, and dispensaries. The images below provide further details on the global scale of Greenlane:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

In addition, Greenlane seems to be very active online. VaporNation and VapeWorld are two of its websites. They receive thousands of visitors each month. Take a look at it in the image below:

Source: SimilarWeb

Source: SimilarWeb - vapornation

Greenlane offers a vast range of products. The prospectus reads that the total amount of stock keeping units is 5,000. The list of products includes vaporizers and parts, storage containers, grinders, cleaning products and pipes among many others. In addition, in February 2018, Greenlane also commenced distributing items containing hemp-derived CBD. The list of brands is shown below:

Source: Company’s Website

With regards to the origin of revenues, the company is quite strong in selling its products to other operators. In 2018, B2B comprised of 79.5% of the total amount of sales, and B2C represented only 3.2% of the net sales. The lines below provide further details:

Source: Prospectus

The acquisition was made using the equity of Greenlane. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Effective February 20, 2018, the Company acquired a 100% interest in BLH in exchange for an aggregate ten percent (10.0%) equity interest in the Company. As consideration for the transaction, the Company issued the redeemable Class B units, which are contingently redeemable by the holder.” Source; Prospectus

The recent growth has been both inorganic and organic. In February 2018, the company acquired Better Life, and it acquired Pollen Gear in January 2019. As a result, the company has increased its headcount from 100 employees on October 1, 2016, to 256 employees as of December 31, 2018. The lines below provide further details on these acquisitions:

Source: ProspectusThe company paid $8.89 million for Better Life. Goodwill comprised of $2.29 million, inventory was worth $2.9 million, and the trade name was worth $1.7 million. The table below provides further details:

Source: Prospectus

Greenlane paid $6.66 million for Pollen Gear. Goodwill comprised of $3.5 million, design libraries were worth $1.6 million, and the trade name was worth $0.9 million. The acquisition was paid using redeemable Class B membership units of Greenlane Holdings, LLC. The table below provides further information on the list of assets acquired:

Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet

With total assets equal to $78 million and total liabilities amounting to $79 million, the financial situation is not that ideal. Greenlane seems to be increasing its assets at a fast pace and at the same time increasing its financial risk. On the assets side, inventories increased by 108% amounting to $29 million as well as cash, which increased by 250% amounting to $7 million. The amount of property increased by 2,220% amounting to $11.6 million, which investors may also appreciate.

Greenlane seems to be growing inorganically as well. Intangible assets were equal to $3 million and goodwill amounted to $5.4 million on December 31, 2018. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

The way Greenlane is financing its development may not be that appreciated. The company sold convertible notes worth $40 million and notes payable worth $8.1 million in 2018. As a result, total liabilities increased from $20 million to more than $79 million. The image below provides the list of liabilities:

Source: Prospectus

The convertible notes bear interest at a rate of 5% per annum, which most investors may accept. They should not think that the interest is elevated. Having said so, this debt may be converted into shares. There is stock dilution in this case. In addition, Greenlane should pay the debt from February through November of 2019. It seems worrying as the company does not seem to have cash in hand to make these payments. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Income Statement

Revenue growth is impressive. Net sales increased by 102% amounting to $178 million on December 31, 2018. The gross profit margin is not that exciting. The gross profit was equal to $35 million in the year ended December 31, 2018.

On the bottom line, the company was profitable in 2017 with $2.2 million, but it was not profitable in 2018 when net income losses were equal to -$5.8 million. The largest expenses were salaries, which amounted to $19 million, and general and administrative expenses worth $17 million. The image below provides the income statement:

Source: Prospectus

Investors may not appreciate the cash flow statement reported in 2018. The cash flow from operations was negative, equal to -$13 million, way below the figure reported in 2017, which was $3.14 million. Greenlane had to pay many millions to equity vendors and towards debt issuance costs. These expenses explain the negative cash flow from operations. In the future, with a large amount of inventory and cash in hand, cash flow from operations should increase. With that, it is not clear whether the company will be able to pay the convertible notes in 2019. The image below provides the cash flow statement:

Source: Prospectus

Shareholders: There Are Not That Many Institutions

The list of shareholders does not include a long list of institutional investors. The investors include Jacoby & Co. Inc., Better Life Products Investment Group, Inc., and Rochester Vapor Group, LLC. Jacoby & Co. Inc. has ties with directors of Greenlane. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Controlled Company And Different Share Classes

Greenlane is expected to be a controlled company, which most investors may not appreciate. Keep in mind that the Board of Directors may be non-independent. Directors could take decisions to benefit the largest shareholders, which may harm the interests of minority shareholders. It is clear that this situation should affect the valuation of Greenlane. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

It is also not ideal that the company shows three types of stock classes, class A, class B, and class C. It can be seen in the image below that founding members own class C shares, IPO investors may have class A shares, and other non-founding members should have class B shares. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

The good part is that Greenlane expects to use the proceeds to increase its facilities, for capital expenditures and investments related to information technology systems. On the contrary, investors may not appreciate that some of the proceeds could be used to pay the company’s debt. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

In addition, it may not be that beneficial that certain shareholders expect to sell shares. Investors usually don’t appreciate companies with existing shareholders willing to sell shares. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

Greenlane seems an interesting emerging operator that investors should follow closely. The company has grown at a very fast pace thanks to several acquisitions. Investors should admire the courage of Greenlane.

In order to finance its operations, the management decided to increase its level of debt, which may worry certain investors. If the company can maintain the same level of growth and increase its cash flow as it happened in 2017, the market could trust Greenlane. With that, the financial risk should push the valuation down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.