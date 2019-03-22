Wheaton Precious Metals: Things Should Be Better In 2019

The technical analysis indicates that if the resistance level around $23 is broken, the way to $27.5 should be clear.

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) reported its Q4 2018 as well as FY 2018 financial results. Although the annual results are worse than in preceding years, the quarterly results show some improvement. Given the current metals prices as well as Wheaton's 2019 production guidance, it is possible to expect the improvements to continue. What is even more important, in late 2018, the long-lasting tax dispute between Wheaton Precious Metals and the Canadian tax authorities has been settled in favor of the company. As a result, the foreign income generated by Wheaton won't be taxed in Canada; however, the company will have to adjust some fees for services provided to Wheaton International, which will lead to higher incomes generated by Wheaton in Canada and, consequently, also to higher taxes paid in Canada. This can be considered a win-win situation.

In Q4, Wheaton's precious metals streams generated 107,567 toz gold, 5,499,000 toz silver, and 5,869 toz palladium. The gold equivalent production equaled 178,215 toz, which means that the last quarter of 2018 was the most successful one for Wheaton. However, it is possible to see that although Q4 was the best quarter of 2018, the company was able to outperform Q3 only slightly, and it lagged behind Q3 2017 and Q4 2017 heavily (chart below).

Q4 revenues climbed to $196.591 million, which represents a 5.8% improvement in comparison to Q3. The operating cash flow experienced only a negligible improvement quarter over quarter, growing from $108.413 million to $108.461 million, or by 0.044%. Although the net earnings experienced a decline from $34.021 million to $6.828 million, the adjusted net earnings improved from $35.132 million to $36.745 million. The Q4 EPS and adjusted EPS amounted $0.02 and $0.08 respectively.

Wheaton Precious Metals also reported the FY 2018 financial results. In 2018, the company reached a record-high attributable gold production. The streaming agreements resulted in the delivery of 373,239 toz gold, which is 5.1% more than in 2017 and almost 55% more than in 2015. Another positive milestone reached in 2018 is palladium production. Although the palladium stream was acquired only in July, it was able to generate 14,686 toz of this platinum group metal. It has also turned out that Wheaton's timing was really good, as the palladium price has grown from $938/toz on July 25 (the closing of the transaction) to $1,600/toz as of today. On the other hand, silver production kept on declining. The decline of silver production and growth of gold production was partially caused by the transformation of the San Dimas stream that has been transformed from a silver stream to a gold stream. Moreover, the silver deliveries from the Lagunas Norte, Veladero and Pierina ended, and the Penasquito mine production was lower due to lower throughput rates as well as ore grades. As a result, in 2018, the silver production declined to 24.474 million toz, which is 13.5% less than in 2017 and 20% less in comparison to 2015. All of the above-mentioned also impacted the reported gold equivalent production that amounted only 688,120 toz, which means a 6.8% decline year over year.

The revenues experienced a 5.8% decline, from $843 million in 2017 to $794 million in 2018. On the other hand, the gold equivalent cash costs increased from $363/toz to $393/toz, or by 8.3%. As a result, the operating cash flow declined to $477.4 million. It is an improvement when compared to 2015; however, the number is notably worse than in 2016 or 2017.

The 2018 net earnings were significantly higher in comparison to 2017 net earnings ($427 million vs. $58 million). However, the 2018 net earnings were inflated by the San Dimas transaction. The adjusted net earnings were only $213.8 million in 2018, which is 22.8% less than in 2017. The 2018 EPS climbed to $0.96; however, the adjusted EPS was only $0.48.

Although Wheaton Precious Metals hasn't impressed too much in 2018, there are several reasons to believe that better times are ahead for the company. According to the 2019 guidance (chart below), Wheaton should produce 24.5 million toz silver, 365,000 toz gold and 22,000 toz palladium. It should equal approximately to 690,000 toz of gold equivalent. Further growth is expected in the coming years, and company management expects the average annual production to climb to 750,000 toz of gold equivalent over the next 5 years. The growth should be driven by cobalt produced at Voisey's Bay, expanded production at the Salobo mine, and probably Hudbay Minerals' (HBM) Rosemont mine should also get into production relatively soon.

Also, the current metals prices give some reason to believe in better 2019 financial results. The average realized metals prices equaled $1,264/toz gold, $15,81/toz silver and $1,060/toz palladium in 2018. However, right now, the gold price stands at $1,315/toz, silver price at $15.5 and palladium price at $1,600/toz. It is almost sure that the Q1 2019 financial results will be better in comparison to Q4 2018. If the current metals prices prevail and there are no negative surprises, the FY 2019 financial results should also be better in comparison to FY 2018. Although Wheaton's P/E ratio of almost 43 seems to be high, it is lower than P/E ratios of its main peers, Royal Gold (RGLD), Franco-Nevada (FNV) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), which have P/E ratios of 45, 62 and 59 respectively.

From a technical point of view, Wheaton's stock price chart doesn't look bad at all. A double-bottom reverse formation was completed back in December, after the announcement of the positive tax dispute settlement. Since that moment, the share price has been growing. Right now, it stands at an important resistance level in the $22-23 area. If this resistance level is broken, the next important one is located around $27.5. Although the RSI is high, the overbought zone hasn't been reached yet. It is possible to expect that if the current resistance level is broken, Wheaton's share price will climb up to $27.5 in the following weeks.

Conclusion

Wheaton Precious Metals hasn't impressed too much in 2018. Its financial results were worse in comparison to 2017 and also to 2016. However, there were some positive developments that are very positive for the future of the company. The palladium stream acquisition seems to be a great step given the subsequent palladium market bull run. Moreover, the positive settlement of the long-lasting tax dispute is very good for the future of the company. Given the expected production growth in 2019 and beyond, and the improved metals prices, it is reasonable to expect Wheaton's financial results to improve in 2019. The technical picture seems good as well. I believe that there is a good chance for the share price to reach the $27.5 level in the coming months.

