Why Comparing AT&T To General Electric Doesn't Make Much Sense

I recently wrote an article explaining why AT&T (T) is my favorite high yield investment. That article was primarily focused around the fact that I believe AT&T has been beaten down to irrationally cheap levels by the market over the last year or so. AT&T’s single-digit price-to-earnings ratio combined with its ~6.6% yield makes it an attractive stock for me in the markets. However, when I write bullish things about beaten-down names, I oftentimes get pushback. Obviously, AT&T’s cheap valuation means that many investors are bearish on the stock (otherwise, the broader market would never have let the valuation on T shares sink so low in the first place).

I get it. Not all investors are value investors. Many people cringe at the idea of buying beaten-down names. But when I see price action like AT&T’s combined with the cash flows that it generates, it gives me peace of mind. I feel as though the worst has already been priced into the stock and, therefore, my risk of buying/holding shares at these low prices is relatively low.

On the other hand, when stocks are soaring, making new highs, and pushing above normal P/E levels, I begin to worry, seeing a version to the mean and multiple contraction as a threat to the downside. Capital preservation is a key cog in my portfolio management strategy. And while I understand that it might seem counterintuitive to see beaten-down names and think that they’re relatively safer places to stash my cash than stocks that are firing on all cylinders, that’s exactly how I feel.

This is especially the case when a company offers what I believe to be a strong and reliable dividend yield. In this situation, I get to have my cake and eat it too. I get exposure to low-risk, high-quality investments, and I get paid handsomely as I wait for mean reversion to happen to the upside (allowing multiple expansion to make me money).

It’s AT&T’s high dividend yield that allows me to be so patient when holding these beaten-down shares. Yes, I’m currently under water on my T position. Am I happy about that? No. Did I foresee this stock being such a laggard? No. If I had a crystal ball and could see into the future, I obviously never would have bought so much AT&T in recent years.

However, I don’t have the power of precognition, and therefore, all I can do is pay close attentions to company fundamentals and make the best decisions that I can with those in mind. Thankfully, a high yield acts as a bit of a hedge against any mistakes that I could possibly make. While I wait for my shares to return to positive territory, AT&T’s management continues to reward me nicely for my patience.

Frankly put, it doesn’t take all that long for a stock paying a 6%+ yield to make up for negative price performance. I’m down double digits on my T shares at the moment, yet, in a few years, the dividends will have made up the difference. Sure, that doesn’t mean much in a relative sense looking at the rest of the bull market; however, when you consider the fact that capital preservation is so high on my priority list, it does help me meet my personal goals.

A great example of the power of a high yield in terms of recouping unrealized “losses” in the market (I put the word losses in parenthesis because technically, I haven’t lost anything yet since I haven’t locked them in with a sale) in my portfolio is VEREIT (VER).

I’ve owned shares of VER for years now. I actually accumulated all of my shares back in the old ARCP days, thinking that ARCP was a major up-and-coming triple net REIT with a portfolio to rival the likes of Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN). Well, I couldn’t have been more wrong. After a variety of issues and stumbles along the way, I’m down more than 30% on that investment today, making it one of the worst that I’ve made in my career.

Yet, throughout all of the issues that ARCP/VER have faced over the years, I never sold my shares. I was under water fairly quickly, and I didn’t think it made sense to lock in losses. VER isn’t a great dividend growth investment, but it has maintained its high dividend at the $0.138/share level since 2015. My cost basis on VER right now is $12.05/share. That’s not very good considering the fact that this stock has languished in the high single digits since 2015 when the issues popped up that caused ARCP to transform into VEREIT. But since buying into the stock in 2014, I’ve collected nearly $2.50/share in dividends. So, while I’m still under water (12.05-2.50 is still greater than the current share price at $8.30), I’m getting close to a breakeven point.

Now, is this something to cheer about? No. I’m well aware that an investment in just about any other stock and/or ETF would have outperformed VER since I bought shares in 2014. Yet, on the flip side, if VER continues to pay its dividend and in a few years I’m actually back into the green as far as total returns go and one of my worst career investment decisions turns out to be a profitable decision, there are certainly worse places to be in as a portfolio manager.

The moral of the story is this: if you’re investing in high yield stocks with reliable dividends, patience pays off. To me, it’s all about expectations when you invest in high yield names. If you’re looking for massive growth and/or capital appreciation, then you’re probably investing in the wrong area of the market. However, if you’re looking for reliable passive income and a sort of low beta anchor for your portfolio, then high-quality, high-yielding names can serve that purpose quite well.

Now, with all of this said, let’s get back to the AT&T discussion. One of the common critiques of my bullish stance on AT&T is that the company has an enormous debt load and is likely to cut its dividend. Even though I seem to be constantly discussing the fact that both free cash flows and earnings currently cover AT&T’s dividend by a wide margin, it appears that many potential investors have been spooked out of the beaten-down dividend growth space due to recent cuts by well-known companies like Kraft Heinz (KHC) and General Electric (GE).

I can understand this fear. When a well-known DGI company like KHC or GE cuts its dividend, the share price typically plummets too. This is sort of a double whammy for DGI investors. Not only is one’s income stream damaged, but it’s likely that after an event like that you’re sitting on a position with a large unrealized loss that needs to be liquidated because it no longer meets income-oriented needs. Needless to say, this is a terrible situation to find oneself in and should be avoided at all costs. This is why I spend so much time talking about dividend safety and sustainability. This is why I focus on the fundamentals so much when making investment decisions.

So, with this in mind, I wanted to take some time to compare AT&T in the present to General Electric (the most common name that people seem to being up when talking negatively about AT&T). My hope is to prove that this comparison is nothing more than an apples to oranges comparison of two old guard American companies that have experienced share price weakness as of late. In other words: just because GE cut its dividend doesn’t mean that AT&T is going to as well.

When you look at trends dating back over the medium term (5-10 years), you begin to see that these two companies are not alike. During the recent bull market expansion (starting in 2010 or so), we see that GE’s profit-related metrics (EPS, adjusted EPS and FCF) have all been in a fairly well-established decline since 2011. FCF remained fairly steady in the ~$2.00/share range from 2011 to 2014, but has essentially fallen off of a cliff since then. Revenues since 2012 are relatively flat for GE, but the moves that management had made while restructuring the business have essentially prioritized low-margin sales. GE’s long-term debt-to-capitalization ratio has steadily risen since 2011. All in all, the moves that management has made during the last decade or so have really hurt this company, and this pain has been available for all to see in the data for years now.

2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 EPS -$2.43 -$0.99 $0.85 $0.17 $0.94 $0.74 $1.12 $1.23 $1.15 EPS (adjusted) $0.31 -$0.45 $0.49 $0.53 $0.72 $0.63 $0.84 $0.94 $0.78 FCF/share -$0.44 -$0.22 -$0.75 $1.19 $2.05 $2.13 $2.18 $1.96 $2.47 Net Income -$22,355 -$8,484 $7,500 -6126 $15,233 $13,057 $13,641 $14,151 $11,644 Net Income (normalized) $2,672 -$3,948 $4,477 $5,260 $7,318 $6,447 $8,878 $9,992 $8,332 % of Long-term Debt-to-Capitalization 58.90% 51.30% 48.50% 48.10% 46.80% 44.60% 43.50% 42.60% 48.70%

(Data source: S&P Global Market Intelligence)

In March 2014, I bought GE stock at $25.00/share. Here’s a link to the stock talk I made back in the day regarding that purchase. Over the next couple of years, I added slightly to that position as a part of my monthly FRIP (flexible re-investment that Scottrade used to offer before it was acquired by TD Ameritrade). At the time, I recognized that GE was having some issues which caused the stock to sell off a bit, though I assumed that they were temporary and isolated incidences that this great American company could overcome. Well, over time, I began to feel as if I was looking at a company in secular decline, and in October 2016, I sold my GE position at $29.22. The Baker Hughes deal was the final straw for me personally. I felt as if GE was getting into oil at a top, after having sold out of the financial business right when things were beginning to turn around in that space. To me, GE management was making the classic investor mistake of selling low and buying high. That’s not the sort of practice that I put into place in my personal portfolio, so I thought it was time to sell my shares (I was lucky enough to lock in ~16% profits).

At the time, this was the type of trade that true-blue buy-and-hold investors took issue with. GE simply wasn’t the type of company that a long-term investor sold. GE shares had been building wealth for shareholders for decades and decades. Well, none of that mattered much to me, because I thought the fundamentals were deteriorating and management wasn’t making the right moves to stop the bleeding.

Now, to be honest, I never would have guessed that GE shares would be trading in the single-digit range just a couple of years later. I didn’t see the earnings revisions on the way. I never imagined there would be such quick turnover in the C-suite. I didn’t think this stock would crash and burn, I just feared a dividend freeze and relative underperformance and decided that my money was better off invested elsewhere (I used the profits from my GE sale to buy shares of Diageo (DEO) at $107.54, and I’m so pleased with how that trade has worked out, in hindsight).

This bit isn’t meant to be a “told you so” type of moment to others who didn’t fare so well when it came to their GE shares. The reason that I’m bringing up my personal history with GE shares is to prove that investors can sort of sniff out dividend cuts before they happen by paying close attention to fundamentals.

So, with that in mind, it’s time to take a look at AT&T’s profit-related fundamentals. To avoid any suspense, I’ll cut to the chase: I don’t see the same sort of negative trends forming here that I saw with GE in 2016.

During the recent bull market expansion, AT&T has produced a slow, yet steady, EPS uptrend. Throughout the last decade or so, its FCF/share has hovered nicely in the ~$2.00-3.00/share range (with all totals coming in well above the dividend).

Furthermore, in recent years, AT&T’s EPS and FCF/share have risen nicely, showing that the company’s recent M&A maneuvers (which are often criticized) are not leading towards negative profit growth (yet, at least). You can see the company's steady EPS uptick since 2011 clearly in the F.A.S.T. Graph below.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

And speaking of recent M&A, AT&T’s long-term debt-to-capitalization ratio has held fairly firm since the DirectTV deal in 2015. Sure, there were spikes right after the DirectTV and Time Warner deals, but management appears to be doing a good job managing its balance sheet.

I’ll be the first to admit that the company’s debt load is massive. Yet, I think that too many investors are paying too much attention to the debt side of the equation and not enough attention to the cash flow side of the equation.

In the recent article that I wrote on AT&T, I talked about management’s recent statements regarding debt repayment and its plan to get the debt ratio down to 2.5x by the end of 2019. In a relatively short period of time, AT&T will have paid off ~1/4th of its debt load, and while there is still well over $100 billion of debt on the company’s balance sheet, I suspect the ~$20 billion+ FCF that this company generates will continue to go a long way towards debt repayment, dividend payments and, eventually, more M&A (once the current state of the balance sheet is cleaned up a bit).

In short, GE doesn’t have these cash flows to rely upon. That’s why its dividend was cut. That’s why this isn’t an apples to apples comparison. And that’s why I’m happily long AT&T at the moment and no longer a GE shareholder.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, DEO, NNN, O, VER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.