Weekly Edge: How The FOMC Meeting Could Affect The Dow's Bullish Cross

While the technical analysis on the Dow may show positive signs for the markets in the near future, not all investors are cheering about the formation of the "golden cross."

The Dow's most recent golden cross, which appeared on April 16, 2016, preceded a rally of about 29% before the next death cross.

Originally published on March 20, 2019

By Ansh Chaudhary

The Dow chart currently suggests a bullish "golden cross" pattern, just three months after the bearish "death cross" pattern preceded a 6.6% drop in Dow. A golden cross or death cross occurs when the 50-day moving average crosses above or below the 200-day moving average, respectively. The 50-day moving average and 200-day moving averages are typically known to investors as the shorter-term trend tracker and the longer-term trend divider, says MarketWatch.

The Dow's most recent golden cross, which appeared on April 16, 2016, preceded a rally of about 29% before the next death cross. MarketWatch reports that out of the five incidents of golden crosses following death crosses over the past 10 years, four have shown positive performance for the Dow from the formation of a golden cross to the next death cross. Of those four, three have had market rallies of more than 20%, deemed as bull markets.

Based on the current trajectories of the 50-day and 200-day moving averages of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Indexes, the S&P is approximately six to seven trading sessions away from a golden cross, and the Nasdaq is about nine sessions away, according to MarketWatch. While the technical analysis on the Dow Index may show positive signs for the markets in the near future, not all investors are cheering about the formation of the "golden cross." Some are awaiting the Federal Open Market Committee's commentary on Wednesday after the end of its two-day meeting.

The market anticipates that the Fed will not only keep rates the same, but that is will also change its initial plan of increasing interest rates twice this year to none, reports CNBC. Investors also expect officials to say "that the reduction of the Fed's bond holdings will end in a few months, and to issue a significant downgrade on the strength of the economy that would necessitate looser monetary policy." If any of these expectations are not met, market turmoil may ensue, according to Joseph LaVorgna, chief economist for the Americas at Natixis.

The Fed's "dot plot" of individual members and their forecasts of interest rate decisions, which will be released Wednesday, is a key component investors await. A change from two interest rate hikes this year to none would require seven of the 17 members to change their views, per CNBC. That may not be as likely as one would hope.

Markets will be reacting to the FOMC's meeting minutes on Wednesday, while investors hope for the Dow's bullish "golden cross" to come to fruition.

Sectors: The average momentum score for the Sector Benchmark ETFs increased from 16.45 to 21.09. Momentum increased for seven of the 11 sectors last week. Energy's score, which jumped 13 points, increased the most, though the sector remained in last place. Technology, Utilities, and Real Estate remained in the top three positions.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score increased from 16.17 to 22.08. Momentum increased for all of the factors last week. The score for High Beta, which gained 10 points, increased the most. Quality and Yield remained in the top two spots, while Sustainability overtook Low Volatility for the third spot. Small Size fell back one spot, and Value remained in last place.

Global: The average Global Benchmark ETF momentum score increased from 15.36 to 24.55 for the week. Momentum in the global sector increased in all regions. Latin America had the largest increase, gaining 17 points. It jumped from 10th place to fourth. China held on to the top spot, and Japan remained at the bottom.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.