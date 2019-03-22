Whirlpool: Short-Term Rebound, Long-Term Challenges

Over the past year or so, Whirlpool Corp.'s (WHR) stock has been one of the bigger casualties of the various trade disputes and the 2018 Christmas stock market meltdown. In fact, prior to the beginning of 2018, it had actually been outperforming the S&P 500 over the past 10 years!

Right now, Whirlpool trades at a forward P/E of 8 or 9.25, depending on the source, which is below its five-year average of around 10. It also sports a nice 3.5% dividend. The stock will probably rebound in the short-term as the housing market recovers, but we believe there are better housing-centric stocks for the long-term.

Whirlpool's Two Major Issues

Unfortunately, Whirlpool's two major issues are largely outside of the company's control.

The first issue is the ongoing trade disputes and tariffs, particularly the tariffs on steel and aluminum which have significantly increased the cost of raw materials for Whirlpool. Indeed, in the company's latest conference call, it said the tariffs have resulted in approximately a $300M increase in the price of raw materials and called out "significant cost inflation, trade tariffs and currency volatility" as headwinds. It's also interesting to note how obsessed Wall Street is with tariffs. The word "tariff[s]" appeared 28 times in the transcript, a significant portion during the Q&A section. However, the company has been able to raise prices to offset some of the margin pressures. Since FY2015, gross margin has only eroded by 80 basis points (if the full $300M in increased raw materials costs flowed through, it would be a 140 basis point drop).

In the end, the trade and tariff issues have put Whirlpool in a tough spot. If the trade war with China continued and the one with Europe heated up and tariffs were placed on imported appliances, Whirlpool would benefit immensely. Right now, the company seems to be getting the worst of both worlds. A trade truce with China means competition from imported appliances stays robust, but the tariffs on steel and aluminum remain in effect, keeping materials costs high.

The second issue Whirlpool faces that is out of its control is the housing market. After years of steady growth following the Great Recession, the housing market has cooled off (the black circle), especially toward the end of 2018.

You'll notice that the new home market began to cool right around the time the new tax law which capped the SALT deduction was passed. The housing market was still chugging along after the first Fed rate hike in late 2015. We think that the tax law, not the Fed's hikes, caused the market to slow. Once housing prices (and builders) adjust to a new pricing environment, we would expect new home construction (a key driver of appliance sales) to begin to recover.

Indeed, looking at a zoomed-out chart of new home sales, we can see that there is still a ways to go to get back to the long-term housing growth trend.

With job growth steady, wage growth outpacing inflation, and the Fed on pause, there are few reasons to think that new home sales won't recover. In fact, 30-year fixed mortgage rates are starting to head back down to a level equal to the highs of 2014 and 2015.

The Long-Term Issue with Whirlpool

While a depressed stock price and recovering housing market make a recovery in Whirlpool's stock likely, the company is less attractive in the long run. The appliance industry is extremely competitive. Whirlpool's 10-K lists 11 major competitors (we'd add privately held Miele to the list as well for an even dozen). As a result, returns on invested capital have averaged only 8.4% over the past five years and return on assets averaged just below 3%. The company may also be facing sales challenges, as many big box retailers that carried appliances have gone out of business. However, major hardware chains remain healthy, and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is Whirlpool's largest retail channel. At the end of the day, the appliance manufacturing business just isn't that appealing for long-term investors.

Summary

A rebound in the housing market, especially with the Fed pausing rate hikes, and a possible trade deal with China could provide the impetus for a nice rebound in the share price of Whirlpool. For the longer term, there are more attractive companies correlated to the housing market. Industries like HVAC equipment and parts, architectural coatings, and major building supply stores are all less competitive and have higher returns on capital.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LII, SHW, AOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.