Mongolian Mining's (MOGLQ) CEO Battsengel Gotov on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hello. Good morning ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of the Mongolian Mining Corporation, I would like to welcome you all and thank you for attending the company's 2018 Annual Results Announcement Investor Presentation. It's my pleasure to introduce to you the Senior Executives of the company. Dr. Battsengel Gotov, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer; Ms. Ulemj Baskhuu, Chief Financial Officer.

Now, I'd like to invite Dr. Bat to start the presentation. Dr. Bat please.

Battsengel Gotov

Thank you. Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Yesterday on Friday, Board of Mongolia Mining Corporation held a meeting to review and approve annual results for 2018 and the announcement was placed on Sunday evening and I would like to go briefly to the key points to the presentation.

Let's start with as usual forward-looking statements and agenda points, we start with company overview. The Mongolian Mining Corporation -- we are the only fully integrated coal producer in Mongolia, so our operations consist from mining, processing, transportation, and sales platform which conducted at UHG and BN mines and we have full set of production facilities including the coal handling and processing plant with 15 million tonne nameplate capacity annual and required infrastructure like power and water supply require transportation and logistic capacities.

We also differentiate ourselves from our producers in Mongolia what we're only producer who sell directly to end users. I believe based on 2018 numbers, over 90% of sales goes directly to end user customers which are primarily located in China. And if you look at the key financial highlights compared for financial year 2017 and 2018, you may see what based on 2018 results, the balance sheet and other financial metrics looks much stronger.

So, we will go through each point in detail through the next slides and let's continue with the overview of company operations. Just to remind you how we'll be -- how we had been managing through the cycle and we commenced our commercial coal mining operations at UHG in April 2009 which is virtually 10 years ago.

As a first company from Mongolia, we listed our shares internationally at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in October 2010. In 2011, 2012, and 2013, we began expanding our processing capacity completing the free operating models each 5 million tonne processing capacity per annum and as such, in 2013, our total processing capacity reached 15 million tonne.

We concluded also acquisition of our second mine in 2011, Baruun Naran mine which is located in close proximity to UHG mine. We issued as a first non-banking corporation from Mongolia international bonds 600 million in 2012. Also we have completed rights issue in 2000 -- end of 2014.

Given the challenges faced by the coal industry globally in 2015 and 2016, obviously, we underwent through the restructuring process which was successfully completed in May 2017 and as such we present today the second kind of set of annual results post-restructuring.

And continuing with establishing our presence in Chinese markets, in May 2017, we signed long-term 10-year cooperation agreement with Baotou which is the largest steel producer located in proximity to Mongolia.

And in May 2018, we expanded our cooperation arrangements with Shenhua Inner Mongolia Coal and Coking which is subsidiary of -- now it's China Energy which consolidated all coke producing operations in Inner Mongolia for this particular group.

So, let's go to next slide. As a mining company, we remain absolutely committed to conducting our operations within sustainable and responsible manner. So, we established good relations with communities where our production operations are located and obviously, we are key -- one of the key driving factors in terms of economic activity is in these areas.

For example over 50% of employees which are hired either directly by MMC or our contractors are represented from people in local communities. So, as such we are one of the largest employers in the region. We are one of the largest tax contributors to Mongolian budget and one of the main exporters. And moreover we only a major washed coal exporter from Mongolia in line with general Mongolian government policies to support value-added production in the country.

These achievements being international -- recognized internationally and locally and as such, for example, we've been ranking consistently as one of the top 10 enterprises in Mongolia as announced by Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Let's go to the next slide. Let's talk about operating environment. Obviously, our company, we operate in Mongolia, so as mentioned, given the Mongolia is the country which is highly dependent on minerals exports, obviously, given the slowdown in coal markets also continued with uh copper and in general, mining environment.

In 2015, 2016 as you may see, Mongolia experienced quite sharp reduction in the economic growth with GDP -- real GDP growth being somewhere around 1%, 2%. But was the coal prices -- copper prices improved, as you may see, there. The performance of GDP -- real GDP growth improved substantially to 5% and almost 7% expected for this year. Last year 2018 and as we may see the real GDP growth for last two years in 2018 in 2017, actually outperformed the forecast which was provided by IMF.

Going forward as forecasted or estimated by IMF, we expect what the Mongolian economy will grow at quite stable path of -- path around 5% per annum for at least the foreseeable future.

And as mentioned, mining represents quite substantial portion, it's important part of the of the nation's economy and for example in terms of FDI to the country, their mining sector was representing virtually over 70% of all investments attracted to Mongolia was going to mining sector.

And moreover if you look at the mineral exports as you see in 2018, almost 90% of total revenue earned by country was coming from exporting to commodities in primarily coal which was accounting for 40% and copper I believe was following with 35% 36%. So, together these two commodities effectively generate three-fourth of the entire export revenues for the country. And as such their coal industry colleagues was major important part which actually determined economic growth of this country.

Obviously, the Chinese is our main market and for Mongolia and all other producers as well. So, the performance of Chinese steel industry, Chinese economy is important lead factor for us to follow and as you may see in 2018, we have seen quite a robust increase in the crude steel output in China around 12% increase from 832 million tonne reported in 2017 to 928 million tonne which I believe is the historical high.

And going forward, obviously, we don't have expectations will the graph will continue exponentially like some people been doing in the past, but we will see the -- I believe quite stable performance levels reported.

In the same manner, obviously, with steel production requires coke and coke is produced from coking coal and as such you may see from the chart what China is the one of the -- is the largest producer of the coking coal itself and production reaching somewhere around 511 million tonne domestically in China.

Well, 435 million tonne based on the consumption of 511 million tonne and around 65 million tonne, the gap between domestic production and domestic consumption was actually filled by the imports and the imports primarily come from Australia and followed by Mongolia which both countries I believe jointly account for almost 90% of total coal -- coking coal imports to China.

So, I believe this trend will continue and Mongolia, besides Australia, will be one of the key suppliers of coking coal material to China in particular for higher quality material lower Sulphur, high G index, higher coking properties in terms of hard coking coal which is required to feed the larger blast furnaces and connection also with the environmental policies, higher strict regulations imposed by Chinese government, at same time, also reducing overcapacity in the industry.

I think the last couple of years led to quite improved balance between supply and demand which has effectively resulted in positive impact on seaborne coking coal prices and also domestic Chinese.

Seaborne coking coal prices are quite volatile because Australia accounts for almost two-thirds of the total coking coal supply to seaborne markets and any supply disruptions like weather conditions or something like this will result in quite a sharp increase in the prices provided what that mean countries like Japan and Korea who are importing the coking coal like own sources, so [Indiscernible] 100% dependent on the imports and any disruptions lead to quite significant volatility on the pricing.

In comparison Chinese markets following the long-term sand trend similar to coking coal prices seaborne market, but to lesser extent volatile because I have -- you have seen from previous slide, China is supplying almost -- is able to supply almost 90% of demand from on owned domestic sources. And as such if the pricing at seaborne markets just start escalate, Chinese buyers retreat from the markets and their focus on domestic markets or Mongolian supply which is part of the land ore [ph] supply to the Chinese producers.

So, let's go to the next slide, it talks about operating environment in terms of all three highlights in Mongolia for exploration and mining industry. So, exploration licenses are granted only to Mongolian legal entities and granted by Mineral Resources and Petroleum Authority of Mongolia initially for three-year term and license holder can extend three times by additional three years each.

So, effectively total would be around 12 years possibility to conduct exploration and there are annual fields which are escalate with the time and minimum exploration requirements -- funding requirements. Mining licenses granted also by Mr. [Indiscernible] and in the initial terms of 30 years and the renewables by 20 years, so total period granting mining licenses would be up to 70 years.

Corporate income tax at 10% for smaller enterprises with taxable income below MNT3 billion and both MNT3 billion two groups, tax rate is 25%. Withholding tax 20% is applicable to revenue generated outside -- from Mongolia by outside entities unless it's govern by double taxation agreements like for example Mongolia have with Singapore and other countries.

Value-added tax in Mongolia is 10% applicable for all goods and services acquired in Mongolia. And for us what is important, the only washed processed coal producers are entitled to tax rebates for VAT and if you are exporting raw coal effectively VAT become non-refundable and become part of your costs like operating costs and capital expenditure, so making effectively everything 10% higher. So, this is one of the tax incentives provided by Mongolian government.

In terms of royalties, again, we see the depreciation for washed coal is 5% to 8% of revenue and for the raw coal I believe it's 5% to 10%, so again, it's lower scale for washed coal.

So, let's move to next slide, it talks about business and as mentioned earlier, we have UHG and BN mines which are located in Greater Tavan region and at combined basis, we have over 1 billion tonne of pro forma resources measured indicated further and we have almost 0.5 billion tonne of run-off mine coal reserves and it's located around 540 kilometers south to -- from Ulaanbaatar, it's around 250 kilometer from China-Mongolian border at Gashuunsukhait-Ganqimaodu which we utilize for our exports.

Let's go to the next slide, looking at the production in 2018, 10.9 million tonne combined runoff mine coal production from BN and UHG mines, this the historical high for the company since commencement of our operations in 2009 and washed coal production with 7 million tonne of which 4.8 million tonne was primary coking coal product and total fit to our washed plant was 10 million tonne effectively meaning what last year we utilized around two-third of total installed capacity.

Moving to the next slide, it talks about transportation and logistics once their product coal mine process at UHG mine, we contact transportation by trucking to the Gashuunsukhait for accessing our customers located in China and the main issue which is -- we are experiencing for the last two years was related to cross-border throughput. Here you see the quarterly daily averages shown at quarterly basis, so this is number of coal load trucks passing through the border crossing and transmute per operating day.

And as you see starting from third quarter of 2017, we started experience quite sharp decline in the throughput at Gashuunsukhait border and the war situation was experienced early 2018 actually in first quarter was the average drop below 500 trucks a day.

However, from second quarter, the numbers improved and then third quarter reaching goal with 900 trucks per day on average, although, it's still below the averages which we have seen in the past. The situation improved. In the fourth quarter, again, we experienced some issues with border crossing in connection with the Chinese customs installing so-called Smart Customs System -- Clearance System. And although it's resulted in short-term in the issues based on the communication with Chinese authorities and our customers, we believe what the going forward it will have much positive impact because it reduces that customs clearance time.

Previously the coal was transported through the border, offloaded in the customs bonded stockyard on Chinese site and the paperwork started with import customs clearance on the stockyard. It was taking around two weeks' time to get the clearance process -- import clearance process. Now, with the installation of this Smart Custom Clearance System, once coal loaded truck will pass the border, it will automatically register as imports, so effectively the administration process for releasing coal after import clearance which was taking at least 15 days would be reduced to only three or four days based on the communication.

So, effectively, it will reduce the lead-times for supply of our coal, effectively, will also result in the requirement of keeping lesser requirement for keeping the inventory at level for the import of clearance. And as such I believe what in long run; it should help us to improve our logistic arrangements through the border.

So, provided the [Indiscernible] border crossing, it serves as the only border crossing to access China for producers from [Indiscernible] including ourselves. Last year the government of Mongolia initiated the conditions to build the two new paved roads in order to access [Indiscernible] border crossing and also with border crossing which we believe would result in more alternatives in order to access our customers located in China, effectively it should help us also with resolving the logistic issues going forward.

So, if you look at the target market region, we internally define based on our location, we believe what in this indicative Area A which is mostly Inner Mongolia areas, we are most cost competitive and we are one of the major suppliers to this region of coking coal -- hard coking coal. And here we have our key customers located like Baotou steel and also China Energy Coking plant operations located in Xinjiang and also in Wuhai region.

In Area B, I think we also have competitive edge compatible with other producers, for example, located in Shanxi or any seaborne sources. Area C is the large market as well in coastal areas in particular around like [Indiscernible] like Tianjin and some areas of [Indiscernible] and we also have customers located there which we continually supply.

And what is important as mentioned earlier in 2018, we have seen the Chinese steel production increase nationally average 12%, but in the areas like Inner Mongolia, Hebei, Gansu, Tianjin where we supply various location of our customers, the increase year-on-year was outperforming the national average and especially for Inner Mongolia around 17% increase which is the main key market for us.

So, China is the big country so it has different dynamics, regional dynamics and we believe what -- there's still performance in these areas like Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Tianjin will continue to outperform the national average provided what a lot of infrastructure investments would be expected to be contact us still in these regions.

Going to next slide, we will talk about financials. Based on 2018, we booked -- we sold around 4.7 million tonne of coal products of which 3.9 million was washed hard coking coal and average selling price under different selling terms was almost $140 per tonne excluding any VAT or sales taxes applicable which volume increase and also price increase obviously results in revenue -- higher revenue almost $591 million, again, is this historical high reported by the company and profit from operations also increased to almost $154 million.

The net profit reported around $92 million in 2018 as compared to $47 million profit in 2017 if you exclude the $263 million gain from restructuring which was booked in our 2017 accounts.

Adjusted EBITDA increased from $177 million reported in 2017 to over $218 million in 2018 which is again historical high reported by the company since commencement of its commercial operations.

Let's go to next slide, in terms of cost, I believe, we are maintaining a relative good control over the mining costs which is combined average for both mines UHG and BN mines. Cash costs somewhere around $11.5 per ROMtonne.

In terms of processing costs, we see similar somewhere $2 dollar per tonne in average maintained for ROMtonne basis. The only issue which we're really facing is the transportation costs which are mostly connected with this throughput situation at the border. And once the turnaround time of trucks decreases, provided the long queues and so on waiting times, obviously, we have to hire third-party contractors more and more in order to supplement the tonnages moved by our own trucking fleet and its results in the increase in the transportation costs by around $5 per ton of product.

As a result, wash hard coking coal delivered [Indiscernible] cash operating costs been reported somewhat around $63 if we exclude the royalties somewhere around $6.8 compared to $54 which was reported year ago.

Let's go to next slide, in terms of ratios and key financial figures, face value of debt by end of last financial year 2018 was $436.2 million which is $412.5 million is the senior notes which are outstanding and the remaining balance is the senior loan.

And last year we repaid $7.5 million as a first installment for the depth for the loan and provided they improved EBITDA and slight reduction in the face value of debt. The EBITDA ratio -- debt to EBITDA ratio calculated using the face value of the debt, it's somewhat around 2 excluding the perpetual notes which are obviously deferrable indefinitely.

In terms of CapEx, excluding the capitalized stripping cost, it was around $16 million spent last year compared to over $19 million previous year. Going forward, we expect to have low level of CapEx as we have seen in the last years, which will be mostly related to maintenance and sustaining CapEx.

As we have completed development phase in the early stages by 2013, 2014, so going forward, based on the 15 million tonne production capacity which is still being used last year at two-thirds, so we can still have room to improve our production output subject to border crossing situation which is the only determining factor limiting our production output.

Again the equity -- debt to equity ratios improved last year. Total assets and gearing ratio being somewhere around 20 million, 80 million for the last financial year calculated. The one thing which we would like to highlight is the breakdown on the financing costs because as you see in 2017 and 2018 accounts, you would see the financing costs reported being $51 million or $55 million respectively.

But I need to point out what the only accrued interest and withholding taxes in relation to interest paid actually being cash payments. The remaining stuff is the fair value adjustments because the bonds been booked at fair value and certain adjustments based on the market price because the bond itself -- coupon itself is linked to coal prices. So, auditors consider this as a derivative component and obviously, it results in some changes which more or less outside of our control.

And same situation we see in 2018. So, again, the first two items $35.5 million, $2.7 million it's really cash expenses which include in relation to the financing cost and the remaining items are more or less non-cash items which are connected with the treatment -- accounting treatment.

So, that's it from our end. Thank you for listening.

