Wall Street Breakfast: EU Grants A Brexit Extension, But Not For Long

Stocks

In the first publicly confirmed attempt to cancel a 737 MAX 8 order since the planes were grounded after the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, Indonesia's national airline has told Boeing (NYSE:BA) it wants to cancel an order of 49 MAX 8 jets, saying that its passengers have lost confidence in the model after two crashes in five months. The overall deal has been estimated to be worth $4.9B. The airline's officials will meet with Boeing executives in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday to discuss alternatives.

In a lawsuit, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) accused one of its former engineers of stealing confidential autopilot information and then joining Chinese competitor Xpeng Motors, eight months after one of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) former employees was charged with taking autopilot secrets to a new job at the same company, Bloomberg reported. Xpeng, which hasn't been accused by either Apple or Tesla of wrongdoing, denies having any part in the alleged theft by the engineers. The lawsuit is "questionable," Xpeng Chairman He Xiaopeng said in a WeChat post on Friday.

With the quarter's end ticking closer, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is making delivering its vehicles the "primary priority" for workers, according to a reported internal memo. It's the "biggest wave in Tesla's history," Musk said in the memo titled "Vehicle Delivery Help Needed!" Vice President Sanjay Shah sent an email last week looking for company volunteers for delivery shifts.

In other EV news, General Motors reportedly will announce plans to invest $300 million in its Orion plant near Detroit that builds electric and self-driving vehicles for Chevrolet and the self-driving Cruise. GM is expected to announce it plans to build a new electric compact vehicle for Chevy based on the same compact architecture as the Chevrolet Bolt EV and the Cruise AV that are assembled in Orion.

MillerCoors has filed a lawsuit against Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), alleging Bud's ad campaign associating Miller Lite and Coors Light with corn syrup is false and misleading. MillerCoors (NYSE:TAP) says the ads "deceive beer consumers into believing that there is corn syrup and high-fructose corn syrup in Miller Lite and Coors Light," adding that there is no corn syrup in either beer by the time it reaches consumers and high-fructose corn syrup is never involved at any point.

Facing competitive pressure from Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), UPS is eyeing a further move into the growing healthcare logistics market with a test for a home vaccination service. In the trial, it would ship vaccines from its healthcare complex to a franchised store, where a licensed nurse would carry it the "last mile" to administer it in-house. Merck (NYSE:MRK) has said it's talking with UPS about the project. Outsourced healthcare logistics is an $85B market, expected to grow to $105B by 2021.