Colfax Corporation: Do The 'Cold Facts' Behind This Company Offer Investors An Excellent Investment Opportunity?

I will compare what I saw in another company and explain why what I see in Colfax might result in the same positive results for investors.

With this article, I would like to introduce to my SA readers a stock that might meet their criteria for being an excellent investment opportunity. The company is Colfax Corporation (CFX). Colfax Corporation was started in 1995 by Steven and Mitchell Rales with plans to create a world-class global industrial enterprise. Over the last five years, revenues have ranged from $3.185 billion to $3.6 billion in the 2018 report. With its market segments geared toward the energy companies, the flat lining in revenue has been the norm for this market segment. Therefore, Colfax has recently made a major move in redirecting its business model to a more sustainable potential for revenue growth and profits.

The following is a link to the recent presentation made by Colfax where the company outlines its 2019 Outlook based on the recent purchase of DJO Global. This would be an excellent place for starting one's due diligence process if they find the Colfax story compelling.

Three Operating Segments of Colfax

ESAB - It is involved in every phase for producing equipment used in welding metals and cutting of metals into respective sizes in the creation of various products or equipment. The product line for this company goes back to more than 100 years when it invented the covered welding electrode, which is the most widely used welding process in the world-wide market. The ESAB product line and services apply to the energy, machinery, power generation, building fabrication, construction, ship building, and transportation markets. ESAB has 26 manufacturing facilities located on four continents.

Howden - This operating arm of Colfax can trace its roots all the way back to 1854 - 165 years. Its area of expertise is in the precision air and gas handling equipment used by power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining and steel producers. Basically, all industries that need heavy-duty fans and gas compressors fall into its area of expertise. As with ESAB, Howden has world-wide exposure with its product line and related service operations.

DJO - DJO Global became a part of Colfax on February 25, 2019, when Colfax concluded the announced merger plans dating back to November 19, 2018. Colfax paid $3.15 billion in an all-cash deal with the private equity operation of Blackstone, which owned DJO. This buyout allowed Colfax to form a new business segment that would allow it to diversify away from the cyclical market segments it had built the company around. DJO is a major player in one of the fastest growing medical orthopedic resolutions segment where it provides orthopedic devices and related software used in patient care from injury prevention to rehabilitation.

DJO was formed in 1978 by Mark Norquist, and Ken Reed, a California attorney. Norquist had played in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears. Being an offensive lineman, Norquist's job was to open the holes for the likes of the late Walter Payton, the Chicago Bears, running back. The two entrepreneurs created DonJoy in their garage and named their new company after their wives, Donna and Joy. With Norquist's career as an NFL lineman, what better experience and knowledge of the need for orthopedic products used in our aging population. As for Norquist today, you may take a look at this link to his website and see this gentlemen is truly a man of creativity.

The DJO Part of this Investment Thesis

The history of Colfax only goes back to 1995; however, looking at its product segments, the company has a long history dating back 165 years. The dominant market segment is associated with the energy industry, and history has shown this has been a major cyclical market having its ups and downs, with the latest having a major impact and still disrupting this industry. Over the recent years, the exploration, production and crude/gas transportation companies have been under great financial pressure. The once high-flying companies paying their lofty dividends were ravaged over recent years. Many have undergone bankruptcy, resulting in billions being lost by their investors.

In the latest Barron's (March 18th, 2019), it has a feature story - The Outlook Brightens for Oil Company Stocks. In the article, it cites the return on capital had gone from a low of 5% in 1998 to a peak of 20% by the mid-2000s. However, looking back over the recent years, data shows the return on capital for these energy companies bottomed at 2% in 2016. The article further points out, with the major players having cut back drastically on their capital spending during this downturn, the market analysts are seeing a rebound on the horizon for the underlying stocks.

As it relates to Colfax, I think investors should note it is only now the market gurus are outlining the rebound for the energy market players. When Colfax announced the DJO deal last November, the news hit the market like a lead balloon. The stock closed at $27.98, and when it reopened the next day, it fell by 15% - from $27.98 to $23.72. The decline was attributed to the fact that Colfax was moving away from its historical areas of competing in the energy industry and into the medical markets. The other issue impacting the merger was associated with the following comments made by the Colfax CEO on the CC while talking about the details of the buyout:

"We are committed to reducing leverage and restoring balance sheet flexibility near-term and will explore strategic options for our Air and Gas Handling business. Longer term, we see tremendous opportunities to build our new medical technology platform with additional investment."

The pronounced drop in the stock price apparently was tied to the "explore strategic options for our Air and Gas Handling business." It appears the analyst didn't like the idea of disposing of this business segment while this segment had been under cost structure pressure and the overall downturn in the energy markets.

I will not go through all the various financial machinations put forth by various entities, where they shared their view on the Colfax/DJO merger. I will reference the one viewpoint put forth by my fellow SA contributor, The Value Investor. This contributor is widely followed by SA readers because he normally puts forth a detailed and concise view of a stock he opts to write about. On November 19th, the date of the merger announcement, The Value Investor shared his view about the deal- Colfax - Why Buy DJO Global?

In his article, he takes an overall negative view of the proposed merger. Based on the 15% price drop, it appears many investors reached the same conclusion. At the time, and under the same circumstances, I might have taken the same position on the stock. To be honest, at the time, Colfax wasn't a stock that I owned or even had on my radar for any future investment consideration.

Part of Value Investor's thesis was the potential for a lack of immediate synergy with Colfax's long-term business model. It would be easy for most investors making such an assumption when you compare a company with products having a 165-year history in the energy industry, and suddenly, they are taking an ownership position in the medical healthcare arena by paying $3.15 billion in cash for DJO.

With a full and appreciative respect for Value Investor's viewpoint, I have now developed a different opinion on the merger. But then what has happened in the interim? Since the deal was proposed, we have new factors to take into consideration.

The first new consideration is the Roundtable Discussion article in the latest Barron's where many of the key Wall Street analysts see there is a light at the end of the long and dark tunnel the energy markets have gone through over the last few years. With one of the concerns from the analysts being the ability to divest the Air and Gas Handling business where the proceeds would be used to offset the cost of the DJO purchase. However, if there is an upturn taking place in the energy market, that opens the potential for Colfax finding a ready buyer willing to pay the asking price. I think this issue is now a positive for Colfax to make its move.

Another consideration that is important from my viewpoint is what we can learn from understanding what has happened to companies unwilling to change their business model. What better example than the recent bankruptcy of Sears and the realization the richest man in the world made his fortune by offering a better business model to the consumers. When one questions Colfax selling a long-dated historical line of products in the energy markets and opts for a product line in the medical markets, what is different when we now see what the world's largest energy company, Exxon (NYSE:XOM), is doing? Exxon is now spending millions of dollars to create a product line in the medical healthcare industry.

The Fat, Fit, Fantastic Green Machine outlines what Exxon is doing with Synthetic Genomics (SGI) where it is making rapid advances in turning what we see as green pond scum (algae) into a new biofuel source to replace or supplement crude oil for our energy source. And how it is doing this is by using one of medical research's most interesting new techniques - gene splicing. In this technique, Exxon is targeting what is known as mRNA molecules, using RNA molecules, and they inhibit a specific gene expression in the algae. The key for turning regular algae into a biofuel in needed supplies is taking nitrogen from the growth cycle of normal algae. This isn't the place, as well as it's well above my paygrade, to discuss this methodology for investors. However, if interested, there is much information available for free consumption. However, the above link could service as a great introduction to the work Exxon and Synthetic Genomics are undertaking.

My point is simple - Exxon has been working on this potential new energy source for about 10 years. It is now projecting that within the next few years, the company will have the capacity to generate more than 10,000 barrels of algae biofuel daily. Using Exxon's decision for seeking ways to offset its dependence on fossil fuels, logic would indicate that it might be time for Colfax to consider balancing its marketing model away from total dependence on the energy components of the economy. And what better opportunity than the #6 ranked top revenue company in the orthopedic medical device industry - DJO Global with an annual revenue stream of more than a billion dollars!

Top Orthopedic Device Firms

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) - $12.4 billion

DePuy Synthes - $9.3 billion

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) - $7.8 billion

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) - $4.8 billion

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) (Spine Division) - $2.6 billion

DJO - $1.2 billion

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) - $1.0 billion

Wright Medical (NASDAQ:WMGI) - $745 million

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) - $636 million

Ossur - $569 million

In order to view the full array of DJO products, this is a link that reflects this information.

Follow the Trail of the Money Flow

But factor #3 for why my opinion has changed in favor of the DJO buyout is simple. I follow where the smart Wall Street pros are tipping their hand on a stock. Often it's not the volume in the common stock that confirms what is happening in the investment opinion related to a specific stock. On a weekly basis, Barron's provides a list of the most active option trades. Investors can't just look at the Barron's index to see if a company is mentioned in the edition. Companies in this option trading data aren't listed in the article index list, and ones having interest in such data must seek out the charts and look at the respective data.

On May 1st, 2018, I shared with my SA readers an article about Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:XRM) where I outlined the potential for its stock as an investment. I gave my rationale for the investment and outlined the external catalyst being applied to the company. This is a link to my original Xerium article, where I outlined some of my due diligence protocols and explained the critical underlying financial and market segment the company is involved with. My goal is finding a company that hasn't been given the proper valuation. Within the article, I focused on the fact there had been a massive inflow of call options on Xerium. Here was a small mundane corporation operating in a small North Carolina city and suddenly the savvy Wall Street gurus were staking out a low entry price by purchasing massive positions through their call options. Based on the total results of my due diligence and with this options catalyst now being recognized, I opted to buy the common stock. Just for the record, I don't recommend individuals who don't have extensive knowledge and experience to play the options trading game. The small retail investors should NEVER have a margin account for trading in the market.

With my cost basis being $6.50 for my shares, I was very pleased when on June 24th, a mere seven weeks later, Xerium announced it had agreed to be taken over by a European company for $13.50 share. A nice double for my investment. And I now see the same catalyst unfolding for Colfax.

Barron's March 18th Edition

Equity Options-Week's Most Active

Colfax Corp.

28,867 Total Volume

25,767 Calls

2,100 Puts

This activity represents a whopping 93% of the option activity where investors were locking in a set price for buying Colfax's common stock.

Now the Caveat

Is there a 100% guarantee Colfax will benefit from this sudden activity in its options? No! However, we are seeing a similar situation as with Xerium - undervalued stock and management deciding to change its business model. In Xerium's case, it was to put the company on the market where it would seek a buyer. A few week later, Barron's showed a massive options activity where the smart money was staking a claim for buying into the common shares with the cheap entry price of buying call options. The difference is Colfax has now put the market on notice that it is willing to sell one of its operating segments in order to fund the recent decision to divest one product line for another product line that isn't as cyclical as the one it wants to sell.

I've shared information on the fact when this deal was announced, and the news was perceived as being negative. Now we are seeing the potential for a rebound in the energy markets. This should open up and garner higher bids for the Colfax segment being offered. When you add this key financial component to the fact that massive inflows of money buying the opportunity to lock in a set price for purchasing the common stock, that looks like an opportunity for me! And considering options have expiration dates, this event could happen sooner rather than later.

One should note that when the deal was announced last November, Colfax's stock dropped from $27.98 to $23.72. Eventually the stock dropped as low as $19.00 in reaction to the proposed merger. However, as of late and with the DJO merger completed, the stock has rebounded to $29.00. This is due to the fact that Wall Street is now thinking that realigning and diversify the company's business model into a more growth-oriented one is a prudent decision made by the management. Now we see the potential has been enhanced for getting a better price for the energy segment, and smart money sees the combination of events could provide a good investment vehicle via Colfax's common stock.

I have given you a link to a very smart and well-followed SA contributor where his initial reaction was to not shares of Colfax. I agree with his initial position; however, upon further review on my part and factoring in the options data, my opinion on Colfax changed and I believe the company has made a wise decision in diversifying its aged business model. In my opinion, the projected growth in the orthopedic market justifies the price Colfax has paid for its entry into this market. The orthopedic market is expected to grow to $66.2 billion by 2023. The change Colfax is making is simply moving from a market that has been highly cyclical and stagnant over the last five years. The aging population is nearly a guarantee that the orthopedic market is the best opportunity for revenue growth for Colfax.

Conclusion

Use my information as a basis to start your personal due diligence process. You should note that what one might consider as being important information before investing might be different than my priorities. Prior performance based on one company doesn't mean you will see the same end results for another company showing the same catalyst events as the former company. Currently we have numerous cross currents and events that could impact the market in a negative way. Never ignore the overall warning signs that the market might be changing directions.

Good luck with your future investment decisions!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CFX, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.