Become A Successful Strategic Manager Of Your Investments With The Launch Of Successful Portfolio Strategy

The timing for the release of this service is very opportune. Never before has it been more critical for individual investors to have in place winning portfolio strategy and the wherewithal to implement it successfully.

The service provides a ready-to-implement model portfolio, in-depth analysis via reports and video, access to data and indicators updated in real-time, specialized education and community-based mentoring, among other features.

Editors' Note: This article is meant to introduce James A. Kostorhryz's new Marketplace service, Successful Portfolio Strategy.

About ten years ago, I started to appear on financial media, including Seeking Alpha, and my interest in interacting with an audience of individual investors, turned into a true passion. About five years ago, my passion for sharing knowledge and insights with individual investors turned into a full-blown mission and action plan. My investment career until that point had been exclusively focused on working for and with major institutions. However, over the years I acquired a deep understanding of the challenges that individual investors face. It became clear to me that most individual investors are not being well served by the various industries that have been set up to capitalize on their needs. So, in developing a business plan to address the needs of individual investors, I realized that I was going to have to do something substantially different from what others were already doing.

It has taken me more than five years of research, reflection, planning and investment in order to develop a business that can accomplish the mission that I have set out for myself: To empower individual investors to reach their financial goals. This is what Successful Portfolio Strategy is all about

What Need Does Our Product Meet? What Problem Does it Solve? How?

Every successful business (product) plan needs to accomplish at least three things, in order provide value to customers:

1. Identify a specific need that customers have.

2. Identify challenges that customers face in meeting this need.

3. Provide solutions to specific challenges that enable customer needs to be met.

I will briefly address each one of these key points which we have specifically addressed in the design of our product plan.

First, what need is our product addressing? One word: Performance. 90%+ of individual investors want and/or require better investment performance than they are currently achieving.

Second, the key challenge that individual investors face is that there is a mismatch between their needs and the businesses that have been set up to “serve” them.

The dissatisfaction on the part of most individual investors with the returns that they are achieving on their investments is intense. Indeed, the dissatisfaction with traditional asset management services provided by brokers and actively managed mutual funds is so well-known and publicized that this need not be discussed in this article. In fact, the discontent is so widespread and intense that it has led to the creation of two multi-billion-dollar industries that explicitly attempt to capitalize on this dissatisfaction. The first industry is the do-it-yourself (DIY) industry. The second major industry is the passively managed fund industry. Both industries have failed to meet the needs of most individual investors.

The DIY industry has, for decades, been setting individuals up for failure because it has been encouraging individuals to “do” things on their own – such as stock-picking, options-strategy trading, etc. – that they don’t have a competitive advantage in. Very few individual investors have the specific competence or time to be competitive stock pickers or options investors/traders. What individual investors should therefore focus their efforts on is on acquiring knowledge and skills in areas they really can excel at. For most individuals the areas where they can excel are: 1) Financial planning; 2) Portfolio strategy (designed to accomplished the objectives set out in their financial plan; 3) Selection and management of asset management advisers and/or products that will enable them to effectively execute their strategies. I will have more to say about this later.

Another major industry that has set individual investors up for failure is the passive investment fund industry. In my article, “Passive Investing: The False Promise of Mediocrity,” I discuss at length why the passive investment industry sets individual investors up for failure. There are three main reasons: First, the goal of passive investing is to achieve mediocrity, and for certain types of people adopting mediocrity as a goal is not compatible with their personalities or values. Therefore, passive investing, by definition, fails them. Second, the best-case scenario for passive investors is mediocrity -- although the results typically achieved by passive investors are significantly worse than mediocre. It is important that individuals understand that the very nature of passive investing is such that it sets individuals up to fail to achieve even the goal of mediocrity – for both financial and psychological reasons. Third, mediocre relative performance -- which is all that passive investing promises -- is highly unlikely to yield the kind of absolute results going forward which most individuals require to meet their financial goals.

This brings us to the final key point that that our business plan addresses: How can individuals be empowered to actually accomplish their financial goals? This is exactly what Successful Portfolio Strategy was created to accomplish. The service is designed to make individuals better and more effective investors through the following channels.

1. Model Portfolio. Our portfolio is a practical application of our portfolio strategy outlook that is ready for immediate implementation by any investor.

2. Education. We focus on the area of portfolio strategy and its execution. All investors can massively increase their performance through effective portfolio strategy. Indeed, this is the area where most individual investors should actually be focusing most of their attention on.

3. Critical Data. Our subscribers have access to critical decision-making data, updated in real-time. Our Market Lab is unique analytical tool, that supplies critical data and proprietary indicators that are available nowhere else – not even Bloomberg.

4. Insightful analysis delivered via reports and videos. The type of content we provide, and the quality of it, is truly unique.

5. Mentoring, in a community setting.

No investor can become successful unless they develop some kind of an “edge” in the marketplace. This service will enable individuals to gain an edge in becoming strategic managers of their portfolios.

Our Proprietary Method For Building A Winning Portfolio Strategy

The primary focus of our service is on developing a winning portfolio strategy and helping our subscribers execute it. In particular, our service is focused on the implementation of our proprietary system of asset allocation. Our proprietary asset allocation system integrates both our strategic and our tactical outlooks.

Our strategic outlook is primarily determined by our assessment of the state of the US macro-economy in terms of its progression through the US business cycle. Our detailed research shows that US equity price returns follow very significant and consistent patterns that are associated with a sequential progression of the US business cycle. This can clearly be seen in Figure 1 below:

Figure 1: S&P 500 Annualized Returns By Business Cycle Stage: Favorable and Unfavorable Periods

Currently, the US macro-economy is progressing through the Late Expansion stage of the US business cycle. Consequently, as can be seen in Figure 2 below, the window of opportunity for US equity investments is fast closing.

Figure 2: US Economy in Late Expansion: Strategic Window of Opportunity For US Equity Investment Closing

We have modeled the sequential progression of the US business cycle in detail and its relation to various economic and financial conditions. We have also modeled, in detail, the impact the US business cycle and the evolution of these various conditions on the price behavior (returns and volatility) of various asset classes. The strategic dimension of our outlook is primarily based our current assessment of these variables and their dynamic relationships. Our service will provide our subscribers will all of the training that they will need to be able to understand and follow our modeling of the US business cycle and its impact on our strategic outlook.

Our tactical outlook takes into account a wide array of factors that influence asset price returns and volatility. Examples: US economic growth/momentum and expectations, inflation dynamics, financial conditions, profit fundamentals, behavioral variables, valuation and technical analysis factors. We have developed proprietary models for analyzing all of these key factors and have integrated their analyses with our assessment of strategic business cycle conditions. One key feature of our service is that through our Market Lab, our subscribers can follow, in real-time, critical data and indicators that track and analyze all of these factors.

The integration of our strategic and tactical outlooks determines our asset allocation strategy. This includes both our primary asset class allocation (equities, fixed income, cash, etc.) and our sector, style and factor allocations.

We implement our asset allocation strategy primarily through funds, such as ETFs, open-end mutual funds and closed-end mutual funds – all of which are easily accessible to individual investors.

Our objective is to empower individual investors to obtain superior investment results through a portfolio strategy that they fully comprehend and are able to easily manage on their own (or with the support of a trusted advisor). We don’t just provide investors with information, we see ourselves as mentors guiding our subscribers through the entire process of implementing and managing their portfolio strategy on a continuous basis.

Is Our Service Worth It?

I promise this: Just the education individuals will receive with Successful Portfolio Strategy is worth far more than the annual subscription price. You can’t get education like this, even at an elite MBA or graduate program. Furthermore, Successful Portfolio Strategy is designed to help you generate returns that will pay for cost the service many times over.

What Will You Get As Soon As You Sign Up?

As soon as you sign up, they will receive the following:

1. 2019 Portfolio Strategy Outlook. This is an in-depth 30+ page report that provides the key data and insights that investors need to set up a successful portfolio strategy in 2019. The report pays special attention to the current state of the US economy in terms of its progression through the US business cycle – and the massive impact of the US business cycle has on the returns in your portfolio. The report, also covers key subjects for tactical asset allocation, including macroeconomic analysis of growth and inflation dynamics, behavioral analysis, analysis of monetary policy and financial conditions, valuation analysis, technical analysis, risk analysis and much more.

2. Two monthly updates of the 2019 outlook, over 20+ pages long, going back to January 2019. Includes macroeconomic analysis, behavioral analysis, analysis of monetary policy and financial conditions, valuation analysis technical analysis, risk analysis and much more.

3. Exclusive reports on crucial topics for setting up a successful portfolio strategy in 2019. In-depth written reports and video. This includes a detailed report on the historical behavior of US Equities in Late Expansion after a major stock market decline.

4. Real-time access to crucial portfolio strategy data, in our proprietary Market Lab.

5. Model portfolio – focused on total return -- which is a practical implementation of the insights provided in our portfolio strategy outlooks.

Why You Should Sign Up Now

Many of my followers have been reading my investment insights and analysis for over a decade. For these loyal followers especially, as well as all of my early subscribers, I want to offer them a one-time deal. The yearly subscription price for Successful Portfolio Strategy is $399. For one month only, I am offering, $50 off the yearly subscription price. So, I strongly recommend that you lock in this one time deal to get a full year of Successful Portfolio Strategy for $349.

My followers should note that I will continue to provide valuable analysis and insights on Seeking Alpha, and other financial media, that is freely available to the public. However, it is important for my followers to understand that these publicly available articles do not have any of the key benefits that a subscription to Successful Portfolio Strategy provides. Successful investing provides in-depth education. It provides a level of in-depth analysis that is not provided in articles available to the general public. It provides, real-time data that is not available to the general public. It provides a model portfolio, with practical and easy-to-implement investment ideas that are not available in any of my publicly available articles. And it provides dedicated mentoring, in a community setting.

Conclusion

Successful Portfolio Strategy is specifically designed to empower individual investors to achieve their financial goals. Successful Portfolio Strategy will provide individual investors with the exactly the kind of edge that they need to become successful. This product will provide you with the model portfolio, the education, the insights, the real-time critical data, and the mentoring that you need in order to successfully implement and manage the execution of a winning portfolio strategy.

Don’t hesitate, because right now is exactly the right timing. First, the global economy and financial markets are at a critical juncture: The US economy is in its Late Expansion stage, US-China trade dispute, global economic slow-down, Brexit, etc. It has never has it been more important for individual investors than it is right now to have a winning portfolio strategy in place that effectively and proactively balances risks and opportunities. The other reason not to hesitate to subscribe now is that this is the only time that customers will be able to take advantage of my one-time offer of the discounted yearly subscription price.

I really look forward to working with you to achieve your investment goals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.