XLE Weekly: Grind Higher Early Week To Test Key Resistance, Probe Higher To 67.42s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE's price action.

As noted in last week's XLE Weekly, the primary expectation for this week's auction was for price discovery higher following last week's completed corrective phase and retracement toward key supply. Last Friday's auction saw buying interest into the close which held the auction into Monday's trade. Price discovery higher ensued toward 67.42s into Wednesday's auction, forming an unsecured high ahead of Thursday's close, settling at 67.29s.

NinjaTrader

15-21 March 2019:

This week's auction saw a gap lower open in last Friday's trade as last Thursday's late sellers, 66.23s-66.10s, held the auction, driving price lower to 65.26s. Minor buy excess developed there before buying interest emerged, 65.45s-65.55s, into last week's close. The buyers held the auction into Monday's open before price discovery higher ensued to 66.53s into Monday's close where buying interest again emerged. A minor gap higher open developed in Tuesday's auction, achieving a stopping point, 67.09s. Selling interest emerged amidst sell excess, filling Tuesday's gap as a minor pullback developed to 65.97s into Tuesday's close.

Buying interest emerged into Tuesday's auction which held the auction in Wednesday's trade as rotation back to the high developed before a minor probe higher occurred. A stopping point formed at 67.42s where a sell excess occurred again. Minor rotation lower developed to 66.82s into Wednesday's close. The pullback continued early in Thursday's auction to 66.48s where minor buy excess halted the pullback at/near key resistance. Rotation higher developed back to 67.40s, forming an unsecured high ahead of Thursday's close, settling at 67.29s.

NinjaTrader

This week's auction saw an early week pullback toward 65.40s result in buying interest that drove the price higher, testing key resistance, ultimately driving price modestly higher to 67.42s. Within the broader context, last week's completion of a pullback phase has resulted in minor rotation higher as a structural unsecured high, 67.42s, has formed late through Thursday's trade.

Looking ahead, the focus into Friday and next week will center upon response to this week's buy-side breakout attempt/minor range extension. Should the breakout area, 66.80s-67.10s, hold as support, price discovery higher to key supply clusters overhead, 67.50s-68s/68.50s-69.25s, is possible. Alternatively, should the breakout area fail as support, potential for price discovery lower toward key demand below, 65.70s-65.25s/64-63.50s, would be of focus. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path this week remains buy-side following the rotation higher.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index paused and turned down into early March following the bounce from the levels of extreme pessimism developed into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. The market, more broadly, has not seen any similar decline in sentiment as in the energy sector. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Within the context of a seasonal low period (December-January), the market developed key structural support following the momentum low of November 2018. Sentiment paused this week before turning down within its mid-range. Without new bullish sentiment, XLE may struggle to see meaningful price discovery beyond key supply, 64s-68s.

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.