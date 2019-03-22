UUP: Markets Controlled By King Dollar?

Since June 2014, the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish ETF (UUP) has developed strong and sustained trends in the bullish direction. After rising to recent highs at 26.07, the ETF displayed gains of roughly 23.32% in just under five years. However, as the Federal Reserve continues to pull back from its long-term stance in monetary policy tightening, global markets have felt the ramifications in several different directions. Most important might be the effect this has had on equities valuations. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) is trading 20.68% higher relative to its lows from December 2018. Lower borrowing costs have aided the outlook for corporate earnings but growing potential for underlying volatility in the U.S. dollar could change those trends and diminish the market’s positive sentiment before we complete the first half of 2019.

The Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish ETF tracks the value of U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts. Six currencies make up the relative components of a USDX futures contract, with approximately 83.1% of the value derived from movements in the British pound, Japanese yen, and euro currencies. As the interest rate outlook in each of these regions remains subdued, recent policy changes from the Fed may have been viewed as less important by many participants in the global market. But without the added potential of higher interest rates (and greater carry value), these changes in monetary policy might start attracting more of the market’s focus and weigh heavily on UUP.

Striking trends are already developing in the market’s UUP positioning levels. Over the last three years, massive outflows of $615.6 million have become visible in the ETF, and recent data show these trends have started to build at an even faster pace. Outflows of $188.4 million have posted over the last 26 weeks, and outflows of $153.0 million have posted over the last 13 weeks. This puts the fund near the bottom end of its category averages and these growing trends are developing as UUP encounters strong technical resistance levels near 26.10. Ultimately, this suggests deeper losses may lie ahead for the ETF.

This potential negative trend activity has also been influenced by important changes in fundamental data out of the U.S. Labor markets slowed down significantly in February, as monthly nonfarm payrolls figure showed gains of only 20,000. This is far below historical averages, and weakening jobs figures often work as a precursor to declining rates in GDP growth. This could put additional pressure on funds which track the value of the U.S. currency because there is essentially no reason for the Fed to raise interest rates again before the end of 2019.

Moreover, the market seems to be making a clear shift toward more traditional safe-havens. Early declines in UUP near technical price resistance may be an initial indication of deeper bearishness in the global market. One example is the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), which tracks the value of spot gold prices. Macro influences building out of situations like the prolonged Brexit event seem to have instigated suspicion within the currency market and this has directed investor attention into the precious metals asset class. As a result, GLD has risen 11.09% since August 2018 and the fund has managed to hold onto most of these gains even as stock valuations have recovered.

Ultimately, markets may move toward more traditional safe-havens (at the expense of the U.S. dollar) as signs of a slowdown in the global economy persist. Fed comments after this week’s no-change interest rate decision echoed many of the concerns present in Asia, where Chinese manufacturing productivity recently hit three-year lows. This has essentially confirmed the fears connected to the market’s negative trade-war projections and this could send investors even further away from currencies as a potential safe-haven security measure. Price resistance on the technical charts is already visible, as a head-and-shoulders formation in UUP has been forming since 2015 (see first price chart).

After falling to its lows from January 2018, the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish ETF has generated stable gains. But the growing potential for underlying volatility in the U.S. dollar could undermine rising equities valuations and diminish the market’s positive sentiment. As a result of each of these factors, I expect trends in UUP to act as a precursor to changes in broader market direction. At these higher levels (roughly 25.60), investors may start to take profits on positions in UUP, and losses for the ETF could generate significant momentum once support at 25.19 is broken. In the end, a clear shift toward more traditional safe-havens will suggest that the initial declines in the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF are working as an early indicator of rising bearishness in the broader market.

