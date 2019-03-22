Kimberly-Clark Is Slowly Losing Its Financial Flexibility

Given the lack of an outlined solution to these headwinds, the current stock price is unwarranted. We feel that Kimberly-Clark is a long-term under-performer without drastic changes.

Rather than pursue strategic M&A, the company has opted to spend on buybacks and dividends. This is slowly stretching the balance sheet, making a needed acquisition more difficult to swallow.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation has suffered from stagnant top and bottom lines for years. A competitive environment and lack of pricing power further compound this problem.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) - maker of the famous Kleenex brand among other premier household products - is up against some challenging headwinds. An increasingly competitive environment and lack of pricing power have stunted growth at Kimberly-Clark for years. With the business unable to break out from its current stagnant state, a strategic acquisition of a growth brand may be the medicine the company needs. However, the company's ever increasing dividend and continued stock buybacks are stretching the balance sheet. If this continues, Kimberly-Clark will be unable to afford an acquisition without over leveraging the business. With shares near 52-week highs, we are cautious towards this household brand conglomerate at this time.

Kimberly-Clark boasts a large portfolio of household names every adult and parent is familiar with. With product types including facial tissue, toilet paper, paper towels, and diapers among others, Kimberly-Clark's strong brand portfolio has served it well over the years.

Unfortunately, the "going has gotten tough" over the majority of the past 10 years for Kimberly-Clark. Revenues have eroded since 2012, and earnings are stuck in a stand still. Over the past 10 years, revenues have contracted at a CAGR of -0.49%, while EPS is completely flat over the same time frame.

Source: YCharts

There is currently no sure sign of a turnaround on the horizon either. While the company is currently working through a massive cost-cutting program that it hopes will produce annual expense savings of $500 million per year by 2021, the near-term continues to look discouraging. The company is forecasting further sales contraction of 1-2% for 2019.

We are bearish on Kimberly-Clark's reliance on a cost-cutting program because its lack of revenue growth puts the business between a rock and a hard place. If organic sales growth is lacking, the natural workaround is to try and increase prices. With how competitive the market is for paper products (consumers recognize the names, but there isn't anything inherently special about toilet paper and paper towels that can command a premium), Kimberly-Clark's pricing power is quite weak in the market.

So to summarize KMB's predicament, the company is currently unable to increase its sales organically. In addition, the narrow moat inherent on facial tissues, paper towels, and toilet paper doesn't allow for Kimberly-Clark to gain much from pricing increases. This leaves a strategic acquisition of a growing brand/product as an ideal potential source of new growth potential.

This need for M&A is what worries us about the longer-term prospects of Kimberly-Clark (as far as being an outperforming investment holding). The company has very limited financial resources that are already spoken for.

Source: YCharts

The business has seen FCF fluctuate from time to time, but for the sake of analysis, an annual average of $2 billion looks about right.

Source: YCharts

Kimberly-Clark is spending more than $1.38 billion annually on dividends. This represents approximately 66% of cash flow. This high payout ratio takes away from the company's financial flexibility, and given Kimberly-Clark's staggering 47-year streak of increasing the payout, the dividend payment is held as sacred ground by both management and investors.

Where management has compounded this problem is by utilizing stock buybacks to try and buoy short-term earnings growth. Kimberly-Clark has spent billions of dollars on buybacks over much of the past decade. Often times organic cash flows haven't been enough to cover both the dividend and buybacks, so the company has borrowed to fund them. Yes, the company is struggling to grow, but using a short-sighted solution for a long-term problem will eventually come around to bite you.

Just look at what has happened to the balance sheet over time. As recently as a few years ago, Kimberly-Clark was on strong financial footing with a leverage ratio of just 1.8X EBITDA. But rather than invest for growth at that time, the company's short-sighted thinking has increased debt and taken the leverage ratio to 2.65X EBITDA. While this isn't a doomsday scenario by any means, this leverage ratio exceeds our "warning sign" benchmark that a company is beginning to take on too much debt. The lack of growth doesn't help our confidence level in Kimberly-Clark's ability to dig out of a high leverage situation cleanly (or quickly).

Source: YCharts

The window of opportunity for Kimberly-Clark to invest in a strategic growth engine via M&A is still open, but it's definitely closing more by the year. Without drastic changes to the company's capital allocation priorities and spending habits, the leverage ratio could cross 3X EBITDA in a couple of years.

Source: DRIP Investing Resource Center

The dividend's slowing growth rate is only an early symptom of what is becoming an increasingly difficult-to-ignore problem for Kimberly-Clark. Increases over the past two years have been 3.1% and 3.0% - just pacing historical inflation rates at best.

Despite these unsolved challenges, the stock is currently trading at 52-week highs of $121 per share. Analyst projections peg 2019 full-year earnings at $6.60 per share. The stock's current earnings multiple of 18.33X is just about in line with the 10-year median PE ratio of 18.73X.

The stock's free cash flow yield of 4.93% agrees with the PE valuation considering its middling in its post-recession range.

Source: YCharts

While it's fair to say that the stock is on par with its historical norms, the issues outlined above result in a required margin of safety that isn't present at the current stock price. Without an outlined solution to these headwinds, we think a traditional fair value benchmark of 15X earnings is more appropriate. This would place the stock at approximately $99 per share.

Kimberly-Clark's storied history both with investors and consumers alike makes it a popular dividend growth stock. However, without some serious changes, the company's future doesn't look like it can live up to the standard of its history. We await solutions from management. In the meantime, the stock's price makes it a risk that we would rather not take part in.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.