Thor Keeps Accelerating Its Power

Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) has been astonishing a lot of investors as its dividend payment continued to rise annually while maintaining its sufficient amount of profit which became the very reason of its undervalued stock amidst its bearish trend. Moreover, its fundamentals remained solid as the key Balance Sheet account and ratios agreed with the impressive trend of revenue and earnings over the years through FY 2019 began with decreasing values on the Income Statement. Given this, its acquisition of Erwin Hymer Group was expected to boost again its performance in the second half of the fiscal year.

What's in Store for the Investors?

Dividend per Share

Thor's dividend per share has been increasing both in amount and growth rate over time and would continue to accelerate for the next five years as estimated by the Dividend Growth Model. In its five-year trend, it got an average increase of 11% annually as it tried to balance the profits to be showered between the company and its investors. Furthermore, the company's fundamentals remained impeccably intact while satisfying its stakeholders' needs. The amount of return that the company realized continued to soar high so did the per share amount paid to the investors every year. This could also be graphically shown by the Dividend Payout Ratio from 2014 and even extending to the projected years.

Taken from Nasdaq

Dividend Payout Ratio

It might cause a question regarding the company's generosity or consistency with its dividend payment to its investors because it slowed down relative to EPS. From 0.30 in 2013 and 2014, it started to decrease to 0.19 in 2018 and 0.17 in 2023. However, one must take into account how net income changed over time. As the dividends per share graph showed, it was clear that the company kept raising the amount it distributed and would do more for the next five years. But when being compared to EPS, Dividend Payout Ratio has been declining which might pose two statements. 1. The company has been gradually decreasing its dividend distribution. 2. The company's earnings continued to rise relatively faster and larger. But as the upward trend of dividends showed, it could be proven that it pertained to the second assumption which would be graphically presented by Net Income versus Dividends

Taken from Nasdaq and MarketWatch

Sufficing Dividend Payments

Net Income versus Dividends

How could the company stay adequate to finance this? This also answers the mystery behind the declining Dividend Payout Ratio amidst the increasing trend of dividend per share. As the company realized more earnings, more dividends have been distributed but the percentage of it relative to the earnings moved in a decreasing manner. This was not bad at all since both parties have benefited which continued to increase over time. While it is true that the earnings for the investors went along with the company's earnings, the latter went up way higher and faster than the former. Thus, if dividends are to be pulled out directly from net income, the difference would still be large enough to cover even the projected years especially the company maintained its financial health.

Taken from Nasdaq and MarketWatch

Free Cash versus Dividends

With the changes in cash flows, it could be seen that inflows could easily offset cash flow which even resulted in high free cash. This confirmed the company's profitability and solvency upon checking the inflow and outflows from income and loss as well as the selling and acquisition of assets and borrowing and payment of borrowings and dividends. As graph conveys. It could easily be concluded that the amount of free cash is massive enough to pay dividends annually and even for the next five years.

Taken from Nasdaq and MarketWatch

Fundamentals: Profitability and Solvency

Income Statement

Thor has been unleashing in powers over the years as its operating revenue kept soaring and even going up some more. In 2018 and 2014 comparison, it increased by 135% or $4.77 billion while the average annual increase was 25% or $1.2 billion. Its projected revenue for the next five years would show a brighter future as the linear trend forecasted values showed impressive values for the next five years. This confirmed the company's invincibility and importance in the industry where it belongs. Meanwhile, its operating has been a bit sporadic which could be seen in Gross Profit Margin graph. It was noticeably high in 2016 before going down in the next two years. And as linear trend suggested, For the next five years, operating cost would slow down which would result in the gradual increase in Gross Profit Margin. This has been a good sign of the company's never-ending growth as the company's operations have been sustained as shown by increasing revenue and Balance Sheet accounts such as cash, receivables, and inventories while maintaining its operating cost which suggested a sharp increase in demand while improving efficiency and productivity. However, the first half of FY 2019 seemed to be different due to decreasing revenue though it remained higher than in 2016 and 2017. Gross profit remained at its hundred-million range.

Taken from MarketWatch

Estimated values were derived using linear trend analysis.

Taken from MarketWatch

Taken from MarketWatch

Estimated values were derived using linear trend analysis.

Taken from MarketWatch

Likewise, its non-operating income consistently increased in five years. This was primarily driven by the continuous decrease impairment loss until it became zero. Interest income also became an important factor due to $1 million increase while interest expense decreased by $4 million in 2018 giving an increment of $5 million non-operating income. Lastly, it also started investing in associated company in the same year. This was not surprising at all since it could be proven by checking the items on the Balance Sheet that might have affected these. Interest income and equity in earnings gain were largely affected by the increase in investments and advances in 2018. On the other hand, the massive decrease in debt amounting to more than $140 million resulted in a decrease in the interest expense of the company. This resulted in a continuous increase in Profit before Tax and Net Income. Projected values for the next five years also implied optimism towards the company's earnings. However, net income in Q1 and Q2 decreased in line with the decrease in net. Lastly, annual EPS continued to rise sharply and would do so in the projected years. It fortified the thought that even if dividends per share continued to rise, dividend payout ratio decreased due to the sharper increase of EPS. And though, it became lower in FY 2019, the Wall Street Journal expressed its optimism towards its comeback in the second half of FY 2019 at 1.61 and 1.88 in Q3 and Q4 respectively.

Taken from MarketWatch

Estimated values were derived using linear trend analysis.

Taken from MarketWatch

Estimated values were derived using linear trend analysis.

Taken from MarketWatch

Efficiency Ratio

As sales were compared with total assets, it could be seen that as more assets were purchased, the company generated more revenue which confirmed the positive trend of annual gross profit margin. This showed that the company increased both its demand and efficiency.

Taken from MarketWatch

Estimated values were derived using linear trend analysis.

Profitability Ratio

Return on Asset

To confirm the company's profitability, it must be checked with its total assets. Return on Asset shows that as the company increased the assets it purchased, more earnings have been generated. Indeed, net income increased larger and faster than assets. In average, return on assets from 2014 to 2018 amounted to 0.134 which means that for every change in an asset, an increase of 13.4% would be derived. This also proved that the company is not only profitable but also sustainable.

Taken from MarketWatch

Estimated values were derived using linear trend analysis.

Balance Sheet

Current Ratio

The current ratio was used to test the company's liquidity. It could be seen that even if current assets increased in huge chunks, current liabilities increase more which resulted in decreasing trend of current ratio. It could be justified since current assets to total assets continued to decrease as well which proved that the financing was more on fixed assets than working capital. Indeed, the company is financially healthy and could be proven more using Net Worth.

Taken from MarketWatch

Estimated values were derived using linear trend analysis.

Current Assets to Total Assets

This explained the reason behind the decreasing trend of the current ratio. Both current and non-current assets sharply rose for the past five years and would do more in the next five years. But as the current ratio decreased, current to total assets ratio has been decreasing as well which showed that the financing was primarily focused on capital expenditures and as the earnings which became part of cash increased, more fixed assets were purchased.

Taken from MarketWatch

Estimated values were derived using linear trend analysis.

This should not cause worry to the investors since this just focused on the short-run and the company's priority in financing. Return on Assets and Asset Turnover Ratio showed the company's profitability and sustainability. This is the main reason behind the decreasing trend of the current ratio. It means that the company has been leveraging non-current assets particularly fixed assets for its operations. This should still impress its investors as current assets particularly liquid assets are still high while increasing its capital expenditures.

Net Worth

Lastly, the company remained solvent and would surely be in the projected years. The increasing costs and expenses of production plus the cost of debt were marked by accrued expenses, debt and payable resulting in an increase in liabilities. However, as more source of financing appeared plus the increasing demand and pricing strategy easily canceled this out which showed the company's strong capacity to cover all its obligations to its creditors, suppliers and even shareholders. As the current ratio and current total assets showed, the company has been prioritizing its non-current assets, and all in all, Thor is more than capable to meet all its obligations to its creditors and investors.

Taken from MarketWatch

Estimated values were derived using linear trend analysis.

Stock Price

Since February 2019, Thor's stock price continued to be bearish from 68 as the average to 63. This might go down some more but this is a good time for the investors particularly the short-term investors to purchase stocks due to relative cheapness and undervaluation which was confirmed using the Dividend Growth (Discount) Model.

Stock Price: 63.94

Dividend Proposed: 1.65

Average Growth Rate: 0.110522

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.136328

Price Derived: 71.00679 or 71.01

With this, the price is undervalued and most likely would go up so the investors must seize this opportunity to invest here.

Catalyst for Growth

Acquisition of Erwin Hymer Group

Last month, Thor announced its acquisition of Erwin Hymer Group in line with its long-term growth plan. Erwin Hymer Group is one of the leading recreational vehicle companies in Europe while Thor is one of the leading companies of the same industry in the US. This would be a great opportunity for Thor to widen its market. The popularity of Erwin Hymer would easily help Thor to capture more demand in other regions. Also, as the Asset Turnover Ratio and Return on Asset showed, Thor remained efficient and profitable while maintaining its solvency and sustainability. The question on its capacity to suffice its operations could easily be answered by the above-mentioned ratios which showed the company's skills to turn its purchased assets into sales and earnings. As a possible outcome, there would be more earnings for the company should this become successful and income for the investors which would be a comeback from its drop during the first half.

To Invest or not to Invest in Thor

The decision whether to invest or not in Thor is an important part of this article as there has been sharp increase and decrease in share price the previous years while the current quarters continued to report a decreasing trend though still positive and higher than the market average.

With its still bearish trend and undervalued amount, a short-term investor may decide to buy stocks now or wait till the price reaches its low point. It will most likely increase in the near future due to undervaluation. Its acquisition of Ermin Hymer which may help Thor come back in the second half will boost its price increase.

On the other hand, potential and/or current long-term investors have seen how the company's fundamentals remained intact over time amidst its sharp crests and troughs. Its key accounts on the Income Statement agreed with key balance sheet ratios and free cash in cash flow. The invincible performance of Thor along with the rising dividends resulted in earnings for both company and shareholders showing long-term viability of investing here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.