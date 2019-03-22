Texas Instruments: Growth Runway Will Continue Investor Cash Windfall

Shares are mildly overvalued after running up since January. It's reasonable to wait for a correction, but long-term investors should do well in the long run at these levels.

This has been fueled by increased demand for semiconductors across various industries as the world becomes increasingly technologically sophisticated. This demand should persist in the years ahead.

Texas Instruments has retired almost a quarter of its stock and grown its dividend at a CAGR of 20% over the past 10 years.

Semiconductor manufacturer Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) has been one of the market's most generous companies over the past decade when it comes to returning cash to shareholders. Over that time frame, TXN has grown its dividend payout at a CAGR of 20% while retiring almost a quarter of its stock. Despite these actions, the stock still has plenty left to give, due to the company's profitable and rapidly growing sales of 300mm analog products. As key markets for Texas Instruments continue to advance technologically, a growth runway still exists that long-term investors can take advantage of.

What Has Driven Texas Instruments' Success?

Texas Instruments has benefited from a technology evolution over the past 10-15 years. The increasing digitization of the world we live in - across all industries - has increased the demand for semiconductor innovation and production. This has been represented by a myriad of technology advancements including the rise of smart phones, the increasing sophistication of vehicles, and the Internet of Things, just to name a few.

Texas Instruments has invested more than $30 billion over the past decade (its leading priority of capital allocation) into R&D, marketing, CAPEX, and inventory to drive innovation and capacity to keep up with the demand that such technical forward progress generates. The company received a boost as it jumped into the new/current generation of semiconductor technology in 300mm wafer, which increases capabilities while reducing costs.

This has been a very successful venture for Texas Instruments. Over time, 300mm technology has become an increasingly larger representative of revenue versus older 150/200mm technology.

A Cash Flow Engine

A more profitable technology representing a larger portion of sales has moved the overall profit needle higher for Texas Instruments. Revenues have swelled to $15 billion annually over time, while operating margins have drastically expanded from the high teens to more than 44%. In addition, Texas Instruments manufactures 300mm analog in-house rather than outsourcing it. This gives the company more control and increases its efficiency.

Rising revenues and expanding margins combine to produce explosive cash flow growth. Over the past decade, free cash flow has tripled to $6 billion annually. This is a staggering 38% conversion rate of revenue to FCF. In other words, a whopping $0.38 of every sales dollar winds up as cash that Texas Instruments can deploy where it sees fit.

With a cash hoard of $2.4 billion and a corporate leverage ratio of just 0.6X EBITDA, Texas Instrument maintains ultimate financial flexibility - even after paying for its massive R&D expenditures.

Cash Windfall For Investors

Much of this cash ends up in the pockets of shareholders. Texas Instruments is well on its way to being a future dividend champion. The company has boosted its dividend each of the past 15 years. Despite a yield of 2.81% that exceeds 10-year US Treasuries, the dividend has grown at a blistering 20.4% CAGR over the past decade. This combination can expand an investor's yield on cost quite rapidly.

The dividend is likely to slow down some as a 20% average growth rate is impossible to maintain forever. The cash payout ratio has edged higher to 42%. Still the company's great growth prospects all but ensure double-digit raises will continue for a while longer yet.

The dividend isn't the only way management is enriching shareholders. The company has aggressively retired stock over the same 10-year time period. The company has reduced the share count from 1.26 billion shares to 990 million. This further boosts EPS growth, as well as helps control the rising payout ratio.

Long-Term Growth Looks Promising

While some markets are maturing, such as the smart phone industry, there is still a lot of room for expansion in other industries.

Source: Texas Instruments

The two largest growth areas moving forward are the industrial and automotive industries. Vehicles have been gaining more technological features (most features such as auto pilot, cruise control, parking assist, etc. all require chips). As these features continue to evolve with the rise of electric vehicles, the demand for semiconductors will follow.

The industrial sector is another massive growth opportunity moving forward. The fragmented and diverse nature of the electrical industry gives Texas Instruments a wide variety of applications to sell into. There is growth available at every industrial "climate" as well. Developed economies will strive for efficiency, smarter equipment, and better communication and transmission of data. Meanwhile, emerging economies will strive to boost production capabilities as they evolve towards 21st century safety and performance benchmarks. In both cases, factory equipment, machinery, and infrastructure are all becoming increasingly digital with less mechanical components. These are all supported by chips.

But What About Valuation?

Shares have been a bit choppy over the past three months. After setting a 52-week low of around $87 at the end of December, shares have rebounded to near 52-week highs of $112. Analysts are projecting the company to earn approximately $5.14 per share for the full fiscal year 2019. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of 21.78X, a slight premium (7%) to the 10-year median PE of 20.35X.

In addition, the stock's FCF yield of 5.45% is on the lower end of its 10-year range. This matches up with the PE vantage point that the stock may be modestly overvalued at the moment.

On one hand, 21-22X earnings isn't a terrible valuation for a company with the profitability metrics and growth that Texas Instruments has put on display. On the other hand, it is likely that growth will at least slow down some as those results are harder to maintain as the company grows larger. Analysts are projecting EPS growth of about 10% per year over the next 3-5 years. Based on that growth trajectory and a solid dividend yield, we would feel perfectly OK with the current price as an entry point for a long-term holding. The stock could reverse some after what has been a steady climb upward since January, but why get cute? A few dollars per share will be a rounding error 10 years from now.

Wrapping Up

Texas Instruments has put on quite a show over the past 10 years. The company has benefited from a massive tailwind in the advancement of technology across all planes of society. We are bullish on Texas Instruments' long-term prospects as long-term demand for semiconductors appears steady. While it's possible that the excessive rate that Texas Instruments has poured cash onto shareholders may slow down some, we feel confident in the company's ability to effectively generate wealth for investors in the years to come.

