Is Terex Of Value Here?

The company operates in the cyclical heavy equipment sector and could be impacted by global economic weakness.

Source

While Terex (TEX) is a popular heavy equipment maker in the field of construction, it missed many investors' screens as there are much larger competitors. The company designs and manufactures primarily cranes and boom trucks that provide the ability to service many companies to achieve their work effortlessly. As the company produces very expensive equipment, it is continuously dependent upon a strong economy. Shares currently trade at a low valuation, but it should be recognized the late cycle risk the company has. Investors with a long-term horizon should stand to benefit from a growing demand for infrastructure improvements worldwide.

Performance

The company recently reported earnings that beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company reported a sales increase of 16% which is not only representative of a strong quarter but finishes off the year on a positive note as well. With full year sales of $5.1 billion giving investors 18% year-over-year growth.

By taking a look at the income statement below, we can see how the company has been performing.

Source: 10-K

While growth from 2017 to 2016 was not strong, the ship turned in the right direction in the last year. We not only saw revenue growth but saw earnings grow to $1.48 per share. While this was boosted by share repurchases and does not seem like it's growing fast, the guidance the company provided proves more important.

Management raised its EPS outlook to between $3.60 and $4.20 for 2019, on net sales of $4.7 billion. While this is a decline in revenue, it is a significant increase in earnings. The company also gave investors a dividend raise of 10% for 2019 on top of a 25% raise for 2018. This is of course coming from a low base. And while the dividend raise is nice, the company could be doing more to improve its operations. Alongside all of this is the remaining share repurchase program which could reduce shares by another 10% at current levels.

The company is confident in its guidance due to its increased backlog in all divisions.

Source: Earnings Slides

Most of this backlog is due to aerial work platforms. It is important for investors to realize that there is always a growing demand for this product as old machines age and the backlog at the #1 competitor is large too. Companies who buy this equipment will be unlikely to cancel their order due to the need for new equipment. Also, they do not want to have to start the waiting process all over again in the event of a short-term economic recession.

The company has a relatively safe balance sheet as well.

Source: 10-K

Net debt stands around $900 million and the company generates enough EBITDA to service this at 3.0x Debt/EBITDA when adjusted for the cash. With the expectation for improved earnings guidance and the sale of one of its crane divisions, the company should reduce the debt levels in the near term.

The company has a strong expectation to meet the guidance it has given due to already booked backlog and growing demand for heavy equipment.

Source: Earning Slides

As we can see, the backlog has been stable and growing for the past few years.

Source: Earning Slides

This helped in part by global demand being strong in every region the company operates in. The potential weakness being cited by other countries around the world outside of the U.S. could begin to hamper sales growth. The positive side of this is that more than half the sales are domestic and the U.S. economy seems to be doing well.

According to the graph we see below, construction spending is estimated to grow another almost $3 trillion by 2025.

Source: Statista

This alongside the estimated $94 trillion in global infrastructure spending that the G20 estimates the world will need by 2040, led to a strong tailwind for the company moving forward. As the company continues to prove it can earn a decent return on revenue, the valuation should improve.

Valuation

Looking at the 5-year historical valuation, we see shares are trading below where they normally would be.

Source: Morningstar

The company trades below its average P/S, forward P/E, and at a higher P/CF ratio than it has for the last 5 years. These are all signs the company is undervalued. This would normally imply that the company is perhaps forecasting weakness, but as we already saw, the company is expecting quite strong performance.

Compared to peers, the shares appear cheap as well.

Data by YCharts

The company's shares appear more attractive on most fundamental valuation methods investors like to look at. This once again signals the stock may be offering an opportunity for a long-term investor to benefit from the current weakness.

Conclusion

While currently the state of the economy is strong, there will be an inevitable downturn. It does however appear that the stock is already pricing in this potential weakness as the shares trade below their historical average and below peers. Investors should look for the company to reduce debt in the coming quarters as the recent spike is the only thing that really makes the stock risky. The company should continue to generate earnings going forward as it looks to improve operating margins in various divisions through increased sales and reduced costs.

The share repurchase program also offers a backstop against any significant potential share price weakness. Investors with a long-term time horizon should look to Terex as a play on the demand needed for infrastructure improvement around the world. When the company can prove consistent earnings, it will likely see its stock rewarded with higher valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.