Bombardier: Rail And Aerospace For Less Than $3 CAD A Share

The rail business at Bombardier is booking orders at book to bill ratio greater than 1, and at 1.5 for the most recent quarter.

Bombardier’s rail business is likely better positioned than last year as the merger of Siemens and Alstom was shelved by E.U., at least for now.

Bombardier holds a 38% interest in Airbus A220 lineup and this model is a more and more viable solution for airlines, globally.

Industry's longest-range business jet, the Global 7500 is FAA certified in a class of its own with entry into service late last year and approximately 20 deliveries expected in 2019. The only business jet to connect New York and Hong Kong non-stop.

We can buy this great portfolio of Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) products using the proceeds from sales of Boeing (BA) puts while assuming the risk of buying Boeing at the recent support level of 295$.

To begin this article, I would like to share a paragraph from an article I wrote for SA on Bombardier in March of 2015. This is what I wrote:

“My feeling is that the C-series will clearly be a best in class proposition for airlines going forward. To simply re-engineer old models like their competition is doing will prove to be far too little and far too late, thereby setting the stage for Bombardier to assure a growing share of new orders.”

Clearly, many things have happened since then, namely the 737 MAX and the A320 NEO models were launched by Boeing and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY). Moreover, Airbus assumed the managerial lead and majority ownership of Bombardier’s Cseries lineup, now known as the A220 family.

How did we get here you may wonder? Well part of the answer is because the development by Bombardier of the A220 was encroaching on long held market shares for single aisle aircraft at Boeing and Airbus. While both those giants were developing new models like the 787, the 777 and the A380, they neglected to develop new single aisle models, hence modified versions of the 737 and the A320 were drawn up, the MAX and the NEO (new engine option). Both models were fast tracked largely because they are modifications of previously certified jets. I mean both models proved to be safe for decades. However, things are not going as planned at Boeing from a safety standpoint, while at Airbus things are better but not going as planned either.

I believe Boeing’s current problems go back to decisions taken 8 or 9 years ago. A new single aisle design for newer and more fuel-efficient engines seemed reasonable and overdue given Bombardier’s business case for the Cseries at that time, but Boeing was focused on their 787 model.

So why was the 787-model given priority? The answer is mostly because airlines wanted it badly and the model pre-sold quickly. It is important to remember how airlines struggled globally leading up to the financial crisis in 2008. Energy prices had risen from 30$ or so per barrel in late 2002-3 to 140$ by the peak of the energy cycle. This led to several industry changes, the most important ones were the consolidation of many airlines for more scale, and the advent of better engine technology.

Airlines needed larger jets at that point in time. It appears the 787 is a great success and Boeing scored a winner for many years forward. My flight from London to Montreal with Air Canada on a Boeing 787 last December at regular fare was awesome and I’m admittedly big for airline seats, you know what I mean.

Airbus, however, has not met the same success with their A380. The model has delivered all the expected results and seems very safe except the price of the aircraft is seen by airlines as much too high. Given the attitude of airlines towards the A380 and the slim margins at the most recent price, Airbus then chose to stop selling it earlier this year. Therefore, after running off the current book of orders, the aircraft will be shelved until conditions are better suited for it.

The A380 is likely too big for airlines today, but will the A380 be a viable aircraft at some point due to growth in the industry? No one knows for sure.

Boeing 737 MAX And Airbus A320 NEO, Single Aisle Aircrafts

Both these jets were created to destroy the business case of Bombardier’s CSeries program. To make things more frustrating, they actually succeeded in destroying Bombardier’s CSeries business plan.

By some small miracle, Alain Bellemare, CEO, came up with a plan to at least save the CSeries jet with new ownership at Airbus. Maybe Airbus knows the limitations of the A320 NEO and acted accordingly. They are very familiar with the Pratt and Whitney (UTX) geared fan engine and they have outfitted their A320 NEO with it.

By 2011 airlines had to make decisions, to either go with the CSeries jet or ask Airbus and Boeing to provide alternative fuel-efficient options. They both decided to offer new engine solutions for old jet designs. This was an immediate hit and both manufacturers scored orders for hundreds of modified versions of existing jets.

So, while billions went into programs for the super-sized jets, they both outfitted designs almost 40 years old with new wing assemblies, new engines and band aid software (in Boeing’s case) to sell modified aircraft as modern equipment.

Well in the last few months plenty of truth has come out and the aerospace industry will probably never be the same.

For starters, the FAA seems either under-funded oral least lacking some skill sets. Do they really know what they certified and are they taking direction from Boeing itself? Sounds crazy but it was reported that way. It was reported that Boeing asked Trump and the FAA to ground the 737 Max in the U.S. after Transport Canada and Minister Marc Garneau acted Wednesday. Canada’s CBC reported Mr. Garneau examined flight data of both crashes and found similarities in them. The data was provided by Aireon LLC, which was formed in 2012 by Iridium Communications Inc. and Nav Canada, a non-profit company that guides air traffic in Canada.

I think the board at Boeing essentially created a nightmare for thousands of engineers. Airbus may well be headed for the same consequences with their A320 NEO. No one really knows for sure.

The business case for Bombardier’s CSeries was essentially fuel efficiency using geared jet fans made by Pratt and Whitney. The aircraft design, including the wing structure, was created to accommodate the engine. So far, the Cseries has been fine, no safety incidents yet, none.

However, older designs at Boeing and Airbus were not created for today’s engines. In my opinion, no one knows for sure how safe, or not safe they are at the present time, not even the FAA, though Boeing seems to be identifying the severity since the Indonesian crash. However, Boeing is clearly facing the early stages in terminating the 737 MAX much sooner than it anticipated only 6 months ago. Largely, to save its reputation as a leading supplier of safe aircrafts.

For now, the 737 MAX is flawed, maybe forever. It seems the larger and heavier engine was accommodated for the wings and fuselage by moving it forward to fit the clearance below its wings. This resulted in a shift to the centre of gravity. The Seattle Times reported it this way on November 15, 2018 following the Lion Air crash in Indonesia.

"Fehrm said Boeing must have added this system on the MAX because when the angle of attack is high this model is less stable compared to prior 737 variants. That’s because the MAX has bigger, heavier engines that are also cantilevered further forward on the wing to provide more ground clearance. That changes the center of gravity."

You can read the full article here. What's interesting is former Boeing flight controls experts were already questioning the safety of the 737 MAX last fall as it is reported in the same article. Also to read more on the compromises to accommodate the new engines please refer to this article. You will find the relevant compromises in paragraph 8 and 9 of this article.

The software for auto rebalancing was added as a consequence, and not necessarily as an improvement over the 737 Next Generation. It’s hard to say if training and more sensors alone can make the jet safe. Maybe so, but right now no one can rule out scraping the whole MAX program. If that happens, it does revive the CSeries, re-named A220, and it would support expanding the lineup to include larger versions.

Boeing would lose orders for at least 1000 to 2000 jets as the Next Generation, the prior 737 model, does not have the same fuel efficiency. Currently, all the dialogue is on the software as the GE (GE) engine is seen as being fine. I read a report here that explains as the 737 aircraft’s nose rises, it affects the flow of air on the wings and this will stall the engines, to some extent this is normal. Due to stalling, the sensor driven software kicks on and repositions the jet. The nose of the aircraft tends to rise more on the MAX as the engine is much more powerful. So, this is a vicious cycle that requires absolute perfect execution to avoid it. Nonetheless, this could impact GE also in a big way as their engine will lose out on more than 4000 737 jets on order at Boeing.

So far, I have yet to read anything about switching the engines on the MAX to Pratt engines. It’s probably not an option. Everything is pointing to the end of the 737 life-cycle after one to many modifications. So, it looks like Boeing has to come up with a new single aisle aircraft fast. From paper to build we are looking at 7 to 10 years, and 10 to 15 billion dollars. There may be a solution with the recently acquired Embraer (ERJ) lineup but even that is unlikely. It appears that Embraer sold to Boeing because their regional lineup stopped selling.

So far it looks like Airbus, Bombardier and Pratt will be winners here. However, the A320 NEO was also likely certified on the basis of its historical safety record of the original design. So now we hope Airbus re-engined the A320 properly and that it proves to be reliable over time, so far so good. Bombardier and Caisse de dépôt in Québec still own a combined 49% of the A220 program and we could see a huge boost in sales for those aircrafts if Boeing’s problems go unresolved for a few months. If and when, this can (or will) be resolved is anyone’s guess, unless you work at Boeing and have privileged information.

Some Issues With Governance At Boeing.

There are a few notable issues that have me puzzled here. To begin with, the WSJ published a story this evening (Friday) saying Boeing’s Mr. Dennis Muilenburg, CEO, has been silent this week except for a tweet offering his condolences to families and victims. There is some disclosure on their web site outlining the issue with the software but it leaves you very uncomfortable with the general attitude. For instance, one sentence is written as follows:

“For the past several months and in the aftermath of Lion Air Flight 610, Boeing has been developing a flight control software enhancement for the 737 MAX, designed to make an already safe aircraft even safer.”

I added in bold some key words because in my opinion, Boeing is displaying a very significant denial with that language. Clearly, no one believes the 737 MAX is already safe.

Secondly, in 2017 while the CSeries was still under Bombardier’s management, Boeing filed an objection with The U.S. Commerce Department claiming unfair trade practice by a foreign company, or Bombardier, to earn an order from Delta. Subsequently, the Commerce Department levied a 220% duty on the transaction.

The matter escalated for several quarters and resulted in Prime Minister Trudeau in Canada and President Trump reviewing the issue. Boeing refused to reconsider despite abundant disclosure from Bombardier, Delta and Canada to clarify the situation, namely that due to their size the CSeries jets did not compete with any of Boeing’s jets.

Ultimately, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled the order was not in competition with Boeing, but the damage was done. The issue dragged on, almost with an intent to procedurally abuse and terminate on-going dialogue between Bombardier and other airlines. Those airlines give orders to mostly all aerospace manufacturers. However, when transactions may be hit with countervailing duties in the U.S., the U.S. airlines rightfully avoid the process.

In my mind, Boeing a giant in this business acted like a goon vis-à-vis Bombardier, a developer of new aircraft. Though challenged by its junior status, Bombardier was earning credibility with airlines and Boeing was using court procedures to shut them out, so totally not cool.

Finally, I came across a nicely written document on the web and it outlines some history at Boeing and Airbus. I highly recommend investors in these companies take a few minutes to read it here.

Trade Idea - Sell Boeing Puts And Buy Bombardier B Shares.

We know there is support for Boeing shares at 292$. This is where the shares found support during the Christmas eve capitulation for most stocks. At present, the Boeing 325 puts expiring in January 2021 earn us 29.75$. What’s wrong with that? The likelihood of being put is 50:50 and if you are, you own Boeing at its support level, about 295$.

Next, using the put premium of 29.75$, one should invest the entire amount in Bombardier B shares. Therefore, for every put sold, one buys more than 10 Bombardier B shares worth 2.85$ CAD each.

The possible outcomes are Boeing fixes the problem or Boeing does not fix the problem.

If the MAX is airborne again, Boeing shares may reach the 440$ level again, but you will own Bombardier B shares at the current price level, essentially for the potential assumption of Boeing shares at a discount of 80$ to the current price.

In the case of no imminent MAX fix, one will own Boeing shares at the support level, about 295$, but you will also own Bombardier B shares, moreover these shares will have much more upside potential if Boeing is without a single aisle aircraft for a dozen or so years.

My feeling is the longest option expiry, January 2021, is the safest approach because it allows more time for things to settle in the industry. The possibility of being put shares of Boeing at 325$ using January 2021 while the shares are 379$ is much less than it is for selling nearer expiring puts at higher strike prices. If one wants to sell near term expiring puts, he/she earns less than 29.75$ per share and assumes the risk of owning Boeing at a level higher than the most recent support level.

What If We buy Airbus Shares With Put Premiums Instead Of Bombardier B Shares.

The Airbus A320 NEO production schedule is essentially booked for several more years going forward. New orders would likely be subordinated to existing orders thus making them much less likely.

The Case for Airbus A220 (Formerly CSeries): Is it Catch And Shelve, Or Sell and Build?

Anyone who follows Aerospace knows about inflated egos at the dominant manufacturers, namely Airbus and Boeing. Naturally, when one reads news that includes competitors’ comments, they are much less flattering than their comments about their own products. In essence, the Bombardier single aisle jet, CSeries, was usually referred to as a nice little airplane after it was certified by the FAA.

Airbus and Boeing aimed mostly to discredit a good product because of its size, except modified versions of the CSeries began making more sense to add more capacity. This meant larger versions of the nice little airplane would compete head on with the A320 NEO and 737 MAX aircrafts. Hence, Boeing attempted to nip it in the bud to hamper further development of larger versions of the CSeries , now A220, with their complaint while Airbus chose to assume a managerial role for the CSeries program and control its future development.

So, when I first learned about the partnership between Airbus and Bombardier my first instinct had me concluding this was a catch and shelve strategy for the CSeries, renamed A220. I’ve since revised my position as Airbus announced in January it is building a new facility to assemble these A220 jets at their existing Alabama site.

In essence this is the most supporting piece of evidence that Airbus intends to actively sell and build A220 aircraft going forward. I believe the Boeing safety issues is a catalyst to engage more airlines and it may well result in orders for several thousand new A220 jets including modified larger versions of the aircraft. Why so? If you are like me, you don’t know if the 737 MAX will survive these crashes, therefore the odds I assign to survival are only 50:50. With over 4000 737 MAX on order, if it does not survive, then those orders must be filled elsewhere as the production schedule for the A320 NEO is already full.

Unlike Bombardier, Airbus has the financial muscle to continue and improve the program. However, Bombardier can still prosper with their 38% participation in the A220 program, also they have an informal call on 11% held by Québec. To be clear, however, the current partnership is based on a complicated formula whereby, in 5 or 6 years, Airbus holds an option to acquire full ownership od the A220 program at a valuation to be determined at that point. If the 737 MAX is discontinued, the A220 should earn considerably more credibility and value.

Bombardier Commercial And Business Jets.

Finally, Bombardier is now re-focused on the Challenger regional lineup the CRJ family and recently announced a modified configuration, the CRJ550. I’ve pasted in the next paragraph an extract of a news item from GlobeNewswire published recently in February.

“This aircraft model is the first triple-class 50-seat aircraft in the world. Bombardier Commercial Aircraft is pleased to officially launch the new CRJ550 aircraft, the first triple-class 50-seat aircraft in the world designed to meet the expectations of today’s passengers. The CRJ550 is a new CRJ Series aircraft model, with a new type certificate based on the CRJ700. United Airlines is the launch customer of this new model.”

I believe this idea, while not yet tested, will prove to be a game changer for CRJ regional jets.

An endorsement by United does confirm the 50-seat aircraft is desirable. The modified configuration supports an enhanced revenue proposition with a 3-class cabin across all-market segments. There are 700 50-seat regionals in service and as this fleet is renewed, the airlines will have a better solution for carry-on luggage and user convenience.

To conclude this article, I’ve pasted the bullets from a news release published this month by GlebeNewswire as I feel it proves Bombardier’s case going forward in the business jet category.

Global 7500 jet’s extraordinary 8,152 nm flight is the longest mission ever flown by a purpose-built business jet

Flight also sets record for highest speed over longest distance in business aviation history, connecting Singapore to Tucson, AZ*

Aircraft landed with fuel reserves well above NBAA requirements; 4,300 lb of remaining fuel represents nearly 1,5 hours of additional flight

Aircraft provides the industry’s largest cabin and best cabin experience, perfectly suited for trans-oceanic journeys and an exceptionally smooth ride

Conclusion

Bombardier is clearly a wealth of great products in rail and aerospace transportation. While they rank in the top 4 global suppliers of rolling stock for passengers in the rail and subway industries; they are the leading business jet manufacturer in the world; they own a 38% economic interest in the A220 aircraft; they have a leading regional jet family with CRJ. Since Alain Bellemare was appointed CEO, the company has met or exceeded targets. Going forward, Bombardier will be focused on delivering products under contract and de-leveraging the balance sheet. Clearly the shares are facing headwinds because of this leverage and are best suited for aggressive investors, however, this turn-around offers above average recovery potential to 2022-2024 albeit while handling some leverage risk.

I recommend buying Bombardier B shares, while also selling Out-Of-The-Money Put Options on Boeing.

