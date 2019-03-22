Brexit: Snap Elections?

Short of that, May will have no choice but to request a longer extension and, with Labour help, force a snap election.

As we understand, while the DUP is waiting for a fig leaf to climb down the ladder and support May’s deal, there are 30 ERG members who will not budge.

Against House Speaker John Bercow’s view, May is determined to bring the deal to a further vote, namely if a majority in the House pushes for it.

Brussels' Flexibility

In the past few days, talks have been ongoing between the UK and the EU on an extension of the Article 50 deadline as a tool to avoid a cliff edge and perhaps allow one more House of Commons vote on the current version of the withdrawal and transition agreement.

But pundits are incorrectly focusing on the EU’s caveats - that an extension will have to be conditional. Instead, our sense is that the European Council is pretty flexible and ready to help, as long as the threat of a no-deal Brexit is taken off the table.

And since Prime Minister May was forced by her cabinet to request only a short extension, the EU has been happy to comply with the request. The April 12 deadline - which will be triggered if May doesn't manage to pass her Withdrawal agreement - is to ensure the UK government has enough time to call for a longer delay in time to organize EU elections on May 23.

It is indeed May's belief, we understand, that a longer extension - possibly allowing a snap general election in the UK - might be the only alternative solution to get out of the current mess.

The status quo in Westminster

As things stand, the Prime Minister seems to have secured DUP support. While it hasn’t yet come out in favour of the deal for tactical reasons, it is simply waiting for an excuse to climb down and back the Prime Minister.

But 30 hardcore Brexiteers - the ERG hardliners - are still, and will continue to be, highly unlikely to vote in favour of the current agreement, or any agreement for that matter. Furthermore, they seem to be energized by the prospects of a snap election compounded by the visibility offered by a parallel EU election campaign.

So, to pass the deal, May still needs help from roughly 30 Labour and LibDem rebels. Whether she has them or not is currently still a matter for discussion, but an indication of the state of play will be given by the vote on the legislation to extend the Article 50 deadline next week

It is worth adding that the agreement will be brought again to the floor of the House, in open defiance of Speaker Bercow, most likely on Monday or Tuesday. From what we hear, the government is sick and tired of Bercow’s tricks, and will challenge him to block the vote against the support of a majority of the House, if need be.

A Snap Election

One wonders though, given the string of good news and the factually negligible probability of a no-deal Brexit, why exactly the pound is not rallying wildly.

The reason lies in the still sizeable probability of a snap election, which could happen both as a result of the approval and as a consequence of a rejection of the deal.

It can happen if the deal doesn’t go through, subject to a longer extension requested to the EU, as an attempt by the Prime Minister to find a way out of the Brexit quagmire. Labour also wants it, and May would literally have no other choice.

But it is likely to happen, from what we hear, even in the event of a deal making it through the House, as the Cabinet has lost its confidence in the Prime Minister and is determined to force her resignation as soon as the ink dries.

USDGBP is indeed poised to suffer from the increased volatility, but also because of the pricing in of a non-negligible probability of a Labour victory, which is highly likely to trigger markets' panic in its immediate aftermath.

Conclusion

On the positive side, it appears as the Brexit saga is about to reach a relatively benign conclusion, with little or no chance of a no-deal Brexit and an increased probability of the deal going through in a week or two from now.

But a snap election seems to have become a necessity even if the deal goes through, as by now virtually the entire Conservative Party including her Cabinet has rebelled against Theresa May’s leadership.

This is surely going to have an impact in the long term, on future negotiations on a free trade deal with the EU, and what the relationship with Brussels is likely to be. And in the short term, it might convince the Bank of England to stay put at the May meeting (March is already out of play), hence putting some further downward (or rather lack of upward) pressure on the pound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.