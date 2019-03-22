Chesapeake Energy Corp.: Potential To Double Your Money

CHK could double in value, and shares would hardly be overvalued.

The oil and natural gas driller is actively growing its production and repaying debt.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK) makes a compelling value proposition for energy investors with a high risk tolerance. The oil and natural gas driller is growing its production and has attractive free cash flow upside in a rising oil environment. Shares remain undervalued, in my opinion, and have an appealing risk/reward for investors. I am looking to double my money over the next 12-18 months with my investment in Chesapeake.

Directional Bet On Higher Energy Prices

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is highly dependent on strong energy prices. As opposed to integrated energy companies with sizable downstream businesses than can offset a decline in price realizations, Chesapeake is, first and foremost, a bet on rising energy prices.

The share price took a major hit at the end of last year as crude oil prices slumped on the back of growing investor fears over an economic slowdown. That said, though, valuations have recovered strongly in the first three months of the year, partly because the Fed has said that it is going to be patient with additional rate hikes.

Chesapeake's shares have recovered strongly from the stock market sell-off at the end of 2018. In fact, shares have recouped all losses sustained during the year-end market meltdown.

See for yourself.

Source: StockCharts

CHK's share price has been highly correlated to changes in oil prices. The higher the oil prices climb, the better for Chesapeake Energy Corp., and vice versa. As a result, the company is a directional bet on higher oil prices.

Data by YCharts

Growing Production

Last year, Chesapeake sold its Utica and Mid-Continent assets and doubled down on the oil-rich Powder River Basin which is increasingly emerging as an oil growth engine for the energy company.

Chesapeake produced a daily average of 90,000 barrels of oil in 2018, reflecting an increase of 10 percent compared to the year-ago period. The company expects to grow its oil output dramatically until 2020, making it more dependent on oil prices going forward.

For 2019, the company seeks to grow its average daily oil production to 116,000-122,000 bbls, which would mark an increase of ~32 percent. The company's recent WildHorse acquisition and organic growth in the Powder River Basin are seen as key drivers catalyzing its production growth. The Powder River Basin, for instance, has seen a 78 percent increase in annual net oil volumes in 2018. As the company's oil production is expected to grow strongly in the next two years, the oil mix is set to improve as well.

Source: Investor Presentation

Key Accomplishments

Besides now being a growth play again, Chesapeake has managed to improve margins and free cash flow in 2018. As a matter of fact, CHK achieved its highest margins in four years, indicating that its cost restructuring and downsizing have paid off. In addition, Chesapeake has come a long way in terms of turning its free cash flow around, which, just a couple of years ago, looked horrible.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Further, the company has repaid debt with proceeds from asset sales, which has improved its leverage metrics.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Earnings Picture

Chesapeake Energy Corp. released a decent set of financials for its fourth quarter.

The company's total revenues increased ~22 percent year-over-year to $3.1 billion due to higher oil, gas and NGL revenues. Energy prices improved year-over-year as well, supporting its top-line growth.

Chesapeake recognized a loss on the sale of oil and natural gas properties in the quarter ending December amounting to $578 million. If it wasn't for this one-time loss, operating expenses would have remained flat year-over-year.

Here's a snapshot of the profit and loss statement:

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Chesapeake remained solidly profitable in the last quarter. The energy company's adjusted net income in Q4 2018 was $211 million, or $0.19/share, compared to $290 million, or $0.28/share, in the year-ago quarter. I expect the company to remain profitable in 2019 as long as oil/gas prices hold up.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Valuation

Despite the progress the company has made in terms of growing production, rationalizing its portfolio and repaying debt, it still sells for an unreasonably low earnings multiple.

Today, investors pay just ~5.0x next year's estimated earnings, which implies a very favorable risk/reward for shareholders looking for a fast-growing, shale-focused upstream company to invest in.

Data by YCharts

Valuations of independent oil and natural gas companies (with a shale focus) have taken a major hit in the fourth quarter of 2018 on the back of growing fears over an economic slowdown, and most have not yet recovered from the drop.

Here's how Chesapeake Energy compares against other energy companies in the sector in terms of price-to-forward-earnings ratio.

CHK is a steal.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Chesapeake, as explained in this article, is a directional bet on higher energy prices. A decrease in oil/gas prices on the other hand could derail the investment thesis and trigger a larger price drop. Oil prices could decrease in the event of a U.S. recession or in case oil supply increases dramatically going forward. Hence, I recommend investors not to invest more than 3 percent of their portfolio value into Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Your Takeaway

Chesapeake is growing its oil production at a fast clip, which points to upside potential in a rising oil environment. The company has also seen its best margins in years as well as improving free cash flow, both of which continue to improve the value proposition.

The biggest reason to consider CHK however relates to its very low earnings multiple, in my opinion, which leaves room for a re-rating. Chesapeake's earnings multiple could very much double (implying an earnings multiple of 10x), and shares would hardly be overvalued. Hence, I think there is a good chance for investors to double their money over the next 12-18 months, provided energy prices hold up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.