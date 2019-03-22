PVH: The Company Is Positioned For More Growth

The stock is reasonably priced but its dividend is negligible.

PVH Corp. has a history of growth and more growth is expected heading into 2020, but its earnings history shows some volatility.

Introduction

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) specializes in designing and marketing branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeanswear, intimate apparel, swim products, footwear, handbags and other related products. The company’s brands include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. PVH Corp. also uses licensed brands such as Speedo.

PVH Corp. is a company with a history of revenue growth which is expected to continue, but the company’s earnings growth can be a little volatile. The company is actively pursuing markets to boost its growth having signed up the famous female personality Zendaya to promote its female product line. PVH Corp. also derives strong sales from the fashion-conscious Asian market. Also strong online sales are providing a boost to the company’s earnings.

The stock is reasonably priced with 2020 forward P/E of 10.6x and a trailing P/E of 12.3x. While the company does pay a dividend, its yield is negligible at 0.13%.

Financials

PVH Corp.’s third quarter ends October 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo) and the company's revenue increased 6.8% from the third quarter of 2017. PVH Corp.'s diluted earnings per share of $3.15 were up 3.3% compared to $3.05 from the third quarter of 2017.

PVH Corp. paid a dividend of $0.04 for the quarter. Over the last five fiscal years, PVH Corp. has paid a dividend of $0.15 per fiscal year. The current trailing yield is 0.13%.

The return on equity is currently 13%. Over the last decade, the return on equity has ranged from 3% to 16%.

The profit margin is currently 7%. This has ranged from 1% to 7% over the last decade.

PVH Corp.’s current ratio is 1.7 meaning that its current assets exceed its current liabilities. PVH Corp.’s current ratio has ranged 1.6 to 2.7 over the last decade.

The asset ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 53% which means that PVH Corp.’s total debt is 53% of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets). Over the last decade, PVH Corp.’s asset ratio has ranged from 50% to 63%.

The company’s book value is currently $74.84 and with a stock price of $110, PVH Corp. is trading at 1.5x book value.

The analysts’ consensus forecast is for revenue to increase by 3% in 2019 and increase 8% in 2020. Earnings are forecast to increase by 39% in 2019 and increasing 7% in 2020. The 2020 P/E ratio is 10.6x and the trailing P/E ratio is 12.3x.

The financials show that the company is in good financial shape. It operates with a reasonable degree of profitability and its debt is under control.

Revenue And Earnings

As an investor, I personally like to examine the company’s revenue and earnings history. To make this task easier and more convenient, I like to visually present the data on a chart.

PVH Corp data by ADVFN

The above chart visually shows PVH Corp.’s revenue and earnings historical trend along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Examining the chart shows that PVH Corp.’s revenue has generally increased over the last decade with an upwards trend. The forecast revenue shows this upwards trend to continue into 2020. The earnings show a broad upwards trending direction with some earnings volatility. PVH Corp.’s earnings are expected to continue to increase heading into 2020.

The company is aiming to boost its growth by influencing more women to buy their products with actress and singer Zendaya signed up to promote the Tommy Hilfiger line.

As Manny Chirico - Chairman and CEO stated in their earnings call:

We also are excited that Zendaya will serve as one of our global women’s wear ambassadors beginning in 2019. We believe that this will help drive the momentum of our women’s business, further expand our women's consumer base and capture both Zendaya’s and our commitment to self-expression and individuality.

I think this is smart marketing. Zendaya (full name: Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman) portrays herself as a fashion-conscious individual which I believe would appeal to the younger women who the Tommy Hilfiger product line appeals too. In my opinion, actively pursuing the female market is even more important than pursuing the male market. The female market is far more fashion-conscious than the male market. You just need to look at the size of female wardrobes compared to that from males. I think that PVH Corp.’s marking approach will help drive sales.

PVH Corp.’s is also active in Asia. Having several male Asian friends I know that they like their fashion – much like western females. So actively pursuing the Asian market makes perfect sense to me. I have seen the wardrobes of my Asian friends and they are certainly bigger than the wardrobes of the Western guys that I know.

About the Asian market, Manny Chirico stated:

The momentum in our Tommy Asia business also continues, both our China and our Japan businesses continue to deliver strong growth across all channels with exceptional performance in e-commerce businesses.

The CEO mentioned e-commerce and the online business is a new age booming industry. The Asian market is especially influenced by technology and selling online provides a high tech feel.

Manny Chirico further stated:

We continue to see digital as our fastest growing and best performing channel, especially in China, reflecting how consumers prefer to shop.

The younger market who PVH Corp.’s product line appeals to is not only more digitally fluent but also more fashion-conscious than their senior counterparts. This includes both Asian and Western demographics.

I always think that it’s a good idea for businesses to include online sales as this provides another source of revenue. Selling online is cost-effective as it reduces the need for physical floor space.

Manny Chirico commented:

From a digital sales point of view, we continue to see growth at an outpaced rate with revenues growing over 20% across our third party and our owned and operated businesses. Again, our digital sales for the company represent about 10% of total revenues.

As time goes on, I personally think online selling will continue to increase and represent a higher portion of total revenues. As the younger online shoppers age they will replace the current older shoppers who are less inclined to shop online. This will naturally increase the percentage of consumers who prefer to shop online.

I think that PVH Corp. is on track to drive its growth. They will naturally face competition from numerous competitors, but I think that the company is well-managed and will adapt itself to changing market conditions. PVH Corp. has a diversified brand portfolio which I think will help drive the company’s growth.

Stock Valuation

PVH Corp. has a history of growth with its revenue increasing 3% per year and its earnings increasing 9% per year since 2015. An appropriate method for valuing growth stocks is the PEG (P/E divided by the earnings growth rate).

The growth rate from 2015 to 2018 is 9% per year and the forward growth rate heading into 2020 is also 9%.

With a forward growth rate of 9% PVH Corp.’s forward PEG is 1.2 with a 2020 P/E multiple of 10.6x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that PVH Corp. is slightly overvalued with a stock price of $110. Its fair value would be around $90.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

PVH Corp chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that PVH Corp.’s stock price broadly traded up over the last decade. The stock nearly reached $140 at the end of 2013 and then pulled back for the next two years. From there, the stock traded higher having peaked at around $168 in 2018 before pulling back when the stock market declined late in 2018. The stock then rallied this year along with the stock market.

In the short term, PVH Corp. would likely rally back up to its 2018 peak if the stock market continued to rally. The rally from the start of 2017 at around $90 took 18 months to reach its 2018 peak. If this is repeated then the stock would likely reach its 2018 peak again at around mid 2020.

Over the longer term, the stock has the potential to continue higher and will probably do so as long as its earnings continue to grow.

Conclusion

PVH Corp. is a company with a history of growth even though its earnings can be a little volatile. To keep its market position, the company is actively pursuing markets to boost its growth. The company has signed up a famous female personality to promote its female product line. PVH Corp. is also active in the fashion-conscious Asian market. Also strong online sales are providing a boost to the company’s earnings.

The stock is reasonably priced with 2020 forward P/E of 10.6x and a trailing P/E of 12.3x. While the company does pay a dividend, its yield is negligible at 0.13%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.